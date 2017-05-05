Business Feature: New wine bar opens in Colville

(By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent)

Chateau Vin open M-F…

A new place to have lunch or have a glass of wine with a friend has recently opened in Colville for the 21 and over crowd. Chateau Vin, located at 161 E. Third in Colville, provides a relaxed, classy atmosphere for patrons to enjoy the extensive wine list with tapas, or appetizer style plates, to pair with the wine.

Owner Cindy Ross, who also runs a catering business, said she works to create food-wine pairings in the wine bar’s menu so patrons can enjoy complimentary dishes and wine flavors.

“I like to create contrasts, but on the same level of taste,” she said. “For instance, we are getting ready to offer Thai lettuce wraps with plum wines.”

She has also worked to create a unique selection of wines.

“You won’t find these wines in a store,” she related.

The venue is open Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Menu offerings include daily soups, parmesan encrusted chicken pasta, bourbon garlic beef sliders with waffle fries and several salads.

Chateau Vin plans to have live music every other Friday and the venue is available for reservation for parties and events.

For more information, call 675-6243 or find the Chateau Vin page on Facebook.