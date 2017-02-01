Brunell: Cut the Cake and Get Back to Work

By Don C. Brunell/Don C. Brunell is a business analyst, writer and columnist. He retired as president of the Association of Washington Business, the state’s oldest and largest business organization, and now lives in Vancouver. He can be contacted at theBrunells@msn.com.

Congratulations on your first hundred years, Boeing. Cut the cake and get back to work!

Last July, Boeing passed the century mark growing to become the world’s largest and most successful aerospace manufacturer.

Boeing website proudly proclaimed: “Since July 15, 1916, we’ve been making the impossible, possible. From producing a single canvas-and-wood airplane to transforming how we fly over oceans and into the stars, The Boeing Company has become the world’s largest aerospace company. And we’re just getting started.”

