Featured News

Obituary

Bruce William Hughes 1955-2017

Obit_Hughes_ORIG

Bruce William Hughes 1955-2017
Bruce passed away unexpectedly on February 12, 2017. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 18th, 2017 at St. Josephs, 1503 West Dean Ave, Spokane WA. Celebration of life will follow at the VFW, 300 West Mission Ave, Spokane WA.

Bruce was born February 23, 1955 in Cincinnati Ohio to Bruce and Jean Hughes.

Bruce married Helen (Scott) Hughes March 30, 1974. Bruce loved to help others and had a hard time accepting help from others. He gave pieces of himself to everyone he touched through laughter, jokes, and volunteering his services.

Bruce is survived by his wife Helen, son Joshua Hughes, daughter Shawnna Molina, brother Gary Hughes, brother Tony Hughes, sister Jeanie Hughes, sister Wilma Hughes, father Bruce Junior Hughes, and ten grandchildren Jaimz, Gannon, Autum, Bradon, Colton, Landon, Blake, Jase, Anderson and Paxton. He loved his family, the outdoors, and celebrating life with his closest friends and family.

The Bruce William Hughes family wishes to send a sincere thank you to the out pour of love and support during this difficult time. Sherman-Knapp Funeral Home in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to share a their fondest memory and to sign the online guest book at sherman-knapp.com

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
34°
scattered clouds
humidity: 80%
wind: 3mph SSW
H 35 • L 19
34°
Fri
23°
Sat
27°
Sun
24°
Mon
27°
Tue
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group