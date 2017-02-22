Bruce William Hughes 1955-2017

Bruce passed away unexpectedly on February 12, 2017. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 18th, 2017 at St. Josephs, 1503 West Dean Ave, Spokane WA. Celebration of life will follow at the VFW, 300 West Mission Ave, Spokane WA.

Bruce was born February 23, 1955 in Cincinnati Ohio to Bruce and Jean Hughes.

Bruce married Helen (Scott) Hughes March 30, 1974. Bruce loved to help others and had a hard time accepting help from others. He gave pieces of himself to everyone he touched through laughter, jokes, and volunteering his services.

Bruce is survived by his wife Helen, son Joshua Hughes, daughter Shawnna Molina, brother Gary Hughes, brother Tony Hughes, sister Jeanie Hughes, sister Wilma Hughes, father Bruce Junior Hughes, and ten grandchildren Jaimz, Gannon, Autum, Bradon, Colton, Landon, Blake, Jase, Anderson and Paxton. He loved his family, the outdoors, and celebrating life with his closest friends and family.

The Bruce William Hughes family wishes to send a sincere thank you to the out pour of love and support during this difficult time. Sherman-Knapp Funeral Home in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to share a their fondest memory and to sign the online guest book at sherman-knapp.com