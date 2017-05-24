Brown’s Lake ready for summer

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

BLRA members readies lake on cleanup day…

Despite a strong drizzle on Saturday morning, about 25 to 30 people showed up during the cleanup day at Brown’s Lake outside of Chewelah. The popular recreation area that is members-only has been a staple of summer in the area for many years, and cleanup day is the official “opening” of the lake for the season.

“We clean up everything and make sure everything is safe for people to enjoy the camping and swimming this summer,” Browns Lake Recreation Association board member Rachael Griepp said.

Browns Lake was used and enjoyed by people involved in the Magnesite Plant operation that defined the town of Chewelah for many decades. Since it shut down, you’d be hard pressed — except for a few old buildings — to imagine the lake as much more than a natural escape.



