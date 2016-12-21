Brewing up winter flavors: Quartzite Brewing Company adds seasonal beer

Get the Inkler’s Point Winterfest at Quartzite Brewing now

By Brandon Hansen/The Independent Staff

The Quartzite Brewing company is getting into the holiday spirit.

As the temperatures in Chewelah dropped to arctic proportions, the guys at the brewery introduced their newest brew: the Inkler’s Point Winterfest.

Unveiled at the beginning of December, Brewery owners Patrick Sawyer and Jake Wilson took a traditional Ocktoberfest beer and put their own twist on it.

“We decided to just take a pretty traditional Ocktoberfest beer recipe and add in some rye and caramel malts,” Sawyer said. “We really liked the slight spice from the rye and the sweetness from the caramel malt. We only made two batches of this, so it will only be around until February or so.”

The Quartzite Brewing Company branched out in the summer as well, offering another seasonal specialty. They joined forces with Northern Ales and were able to put out a wheat beer called Citra Weizen.

“It was really fun collaborating with Steve and Andrea [Hendricks],” Sawyer said in an earlier article with The Independent. “They are super easy to work with. We did most of the planning over e-mail and just started by talking about things we wanted to brew – a lot of ideas that neither of us had tried.”

Citra Weizen, however, went out of stock pretty quickly at the brewery.

Quartzite Brewing Company also took their Saison beer up to 49 Degrees North last weekend for their Brewfest. People braved the frostbite-inviting temperatures and both Sawyer and Wilson enjoyed the experience.

“There were a lot of new faces for us,” Wilson said. “And I think we gained some customers. It was a lot of fun being able to show our beer up there and the resort really wants our beer up there – once we have enough to stock ‘em!”

In the future the Brewing Company is hoping to narrow down their year-round offerings to the Fools Prairie Kolsch, Angel Peak Amber, Goddards Peak IPA and the Iron Mtn. Stout. They also have four other taps in the taproom so they want to rotate a local cider and the other three would be reserved for their seasonal beers, collaboration beers — which they are planning with 12 Strings, Iron Goat and Northern Ales — and the occasional guest brew.

“We have had great feedback on the Grissette and people love our Saison so those will probably become our spring and summer season, respectively,” Sawyer said. “We are thinking we will be changing the flavor of the Grissette every year — this year was plum and we are thinking cherry next.”

The Brewery also had their new sign put on the garage doors of the tap room —as the place once served as an auto shop in Chewelah — done by Lynn O’Conner of Colville Sign.

“She has been a huge a supporter of us since we started this project,” Wilson said “And she just keeps doing amazing things for us.”

So if you’re looking for a holiday taste of Chewelah, check out the Quartzite Brewing Company’s latest creation just off Park Street west of the train tracks.