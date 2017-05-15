Featured News

Featured News/ Sports

Blue Jays Sweep Mariners

(By Staff Reports)

Ugh… Mariners now four games below .500 …

Things did not go well for the Mariners in Canada. At all.

Seattle spent Mothers Day wrapping up the bow on losing four straight to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Jays’ Kevin Pillar hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth to give his squad the 3-2 victory.

It was the fifth straight win for Toronto, which is suddenly good after being fortunate enough to play the Mariners in a series.

Justin Smoak – YEAH THAT GUY – hurt the Mariners again, hitting a two-run homer in the sixth. Seattle’s Jarrod Dyson tied the game up in the frame after with the eighth home run of his career. 

After taking series from both Philadelphia and Texas… the Mariners lost to Toronto 7-2 on Thursday, was shut out by the Blue Jays 4-0 on Friday, lost again 7-2 on Saturday and then blew another game on Sunday.

The Mariners were outscored 21-6 in the series.

MLB.COM’S WHAT’S NEXT
Mariners: Yovani Gallardo (1-3, 4.58 ERA) gets the start in Monday’s 7:10 p.m. PT series opener against the A’s as Seattle opens a seven-game homestand at Safeco Field. Gallardo is 1-5 with a 4.69 ERA in seven prior starts against Oakland, but the one win came earlier this season.
At Toronto 
BLUE JAYS 3, MARINERS 2
Seattle:    000   010   100 = 2  6  0
Toronto:  000   002   001 = 3  7  1
W: Tepera (3-1) L: Diaz (1-2)
CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL BOX SCORE

 

