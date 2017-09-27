Bike theft leads to drug charges

(By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent)

In a recent investigation regarding a stolen bicycle, the Chewelah Police Department drug dog, Rebel, helped to find heroin the thief was carrying. On Sept. 6, Chewelah PD Officer Ryan Pankey responded to a call regarding a man riding a stolen bike. When Officer Pankey stopped the man, Robert L. Norman, Norman said he had borrowed the bike from a friend. Norman was also wearing a backpack and told Pankey he didn’t know what was in the backpack when asked.

Chewelah PD Officer Miller was called to bring the department’s drug dog, Rebel, who did a “sniff” of the backpack and made an alert in regards to the contents. In an eyeglass case, a loaded syringe of heroin was discovered along with tar heroin. Norman is being charged with possession of a controlled substance and one count of stolen property in the third degree. The bike, valued at over $400, was returned to its owner.

Rebel and Chewelah Police Receive Grant Money

Hero K9 is pleased to announce that the equipment grants awarded to City of Chewelah Police Department for their K9 Rebel have been received. A door pop + heat alarm system was provided to the agency at no cost, thanks to the generosity and support of Shana Greene, the sponsor who provided the directed donation of $1,500 for this equipment. The medical kit, valued at $150, was made possible by an anonymous sponsor who has donated funds for six medical kits to date, totaling $900.

K9 Rebel is a two-year-old Dutch Shepherd certified in patrol and narcotics who works with his partner, Officer Miller, to find bad guys that commit serious crimes like burglary and robbery. Rebel has a strong desire to sniff out narcotics and track criminals.

The door pop + heat alarm system, provided by AceK9.com dba Radiotronics in Stuart, FL, and the medical kit, provided by Hero K9, shipped directly to the department through Hero K9’s distributor, Streicher’s, in Minneapolis, MN, proudly serving public safety professionals since 1953. Each medical kit includes veterinary-grade supplies sourced through Veterinary Hospitals Association in South Saint Paul, MN. A complimentary BarkBox was also sent to the department for each K9 receiving equipment related to this grant award, thanks to Bark & Co., in New York, NY.