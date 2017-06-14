Featured News

Under the Big Top in Arden

(By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent)

Culpepper and Merriweather head clown Leo Acton shares with visitors about the circus as crews assemble the big-top tent. (Jamie Henneman photo)

Clown shares his thoughts on circus life…

Under a blue and white striped tent, lions, tigers, dogs and acrobats entertained locals in Arden on last weekend with the arrival of the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus. The family-run show set up their 1,000 pound tent Sunday morning and provided a tour of the circus for the public, including viewing of the two tigers and one lion featured in the show.

The show’s head clown, Leo Acton, shared with visitors how many of the animals in the show, including the large cats, were rescue animals that joined the show.

“The three cats were all rescued from a zoo in Texas and have been adopted by the circus,” Acton said. “During show season they travel in enclosures that allow them plenty of personal space, they are fed diets that replicate their diet in the wild and they spend the winter at the circus’ property in Oklahoma.”

The cats, which weight as much as 500 pounds each, eat 10-15 pounds of meat a day.

While the show no longer has elephants, it did feature the large animals in prior years. However, regulations in various states made traveling with the animals difficult.

