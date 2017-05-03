Featured News

Bettie Lou Egland 1927-2017

Mrs. Bettie Lou Egland, met her Lord and Savior Wednesday, April 26, 2017, peacefully in Chewelah, WA. She was 89 years old at the time of her passing and had lived at Waitts Lake since 1983.

Bettie was born in Nampa, ID in 1927, but lived most of her life with husband Reuben Egland in Spokane, WA. She was survived by: her daughter and son-in-law, Larry and Nancy Dean; three grandchildren, Krista Chambers, Joseph Dean and Kimberly Cushman; and ten great grandchildren, Aubrie, Isabelle, Connor, Sophie, Hazel, Gracie, Annabelle, Serenity, Lillian and Ruby Sue.

Bettie married Rueben on January 16, 1952 and they enjoyed 51 years of marriage before his passing in 2003. Bettie led a life of love, laughter and faith. The many who knew and loved Bettie remember her for her hospitality, her creativity and her huge heart. Many knew her as Aunt Bettie or Grandma Bettie and loved her deeply. Her door was always open and you would often find her home full of people, great food and laughter.

Bettie was a devout Christian and loved the Lord deeply. She had a charitable heart and a welcoming spirit that exemplified her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Bettie is walking hand in hand with her love, Reuben today.

A service celebrating the life of Bettie Lou Egland will be held at Addy New Life Church, on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. Any monetary donations can be made on her behalf to the Valley Food Bank, PO Box 81, Valley, WA 99181 where Bettie volunteered regularly.

