Betsy Ann (Ross) Edwards 1934-2017

Betsy Ann (Ross) Edwards left us peacefully and in the loving arms of her husband of 64 years, Harper Edwards, at their home on October 24th 2017. Betsy was born on the family homestead, Ross Acres, near Chewelah, WA on July 4, 1934 to Steve and Margaret with her Uncle Dr. S.P. McPherson, in attendance, and was welcomed by six siblings.

Betsy grew to adulthood on the farm, attended Chewelah Schools and graduated with the class of 1952 at Jenkins High school. While working in Spokane, she met the love of her life, 1st Lt. Harper Edwards, of Little Rock, Arkansas. They were married on Feb. 14th 1953 in the Air Force Chapel on Fairchild Air Force Base and shortly after Harper’s discharge that fall, the couple moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas where Harper began college. Upon graduating from college, they moved to Peoria, IL and then transferred to Sao Paulo, Brazil, returning to Peoria in 1970. Upon retiring, they moved to the “little acres” on Cozy Nook Road, just a few miles from her birthplace, to enjoy farming, their horses and the good life.

Betsy is survived by her husband Harper at home; her sons Dennis, Joe and Michael Edwards; sister-inlaw Joy Ross; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter Janie; her parents Steve and Margaret Ross; brothers Cal, Eric, Paul, David and Jim; sister Marjorie Rausch; and mother-in-law Helen Braddock. No services are planned at this time.

