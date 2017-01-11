BBB warns of storm chasers

By The Better Business Bureau/For The Independent

Eastern Washington and North Idaho continues to get heavy snow and ice wreaking havoc to roads, roofs and pipes. The Better Business Bureau reminds those who experience storm damage to take certain precautions when cleaning up and making repair decisions.

Natural disasters like this can bring out the best in people, as strangers reach out to help others in need. Unfortunately, emergencies also bring out those who choose to take advantage of victims. Some of the most common “after-disaster” scams involve your auto, home and yard repairs or clean-up.

Better Business Bureau serving the Northwest offers the following tips to homeowners who suffer property damage in the wake of a natural disaster:

• Know your coverage. Check with your insurance company about policy coverage and specific filing requirements. Save all receipts, including those for food, temporary lodging, or other expenses that may be covered under your policy.

• Stay calm. Although you may be anxious to get things back to normal, avoid letting your emotions get the better of you. Don’t be pressured into making an immediate decision with a long-term impact. Be pro-active in selecting a business and not re-active to sales solicitations. Make temporary repairs if necessary.

• Shop around. For major repairs, take time to research and get three to four estimates based on the same specifications and materials. Check out references that are at least one-year-old and ask about insurance and business licenses. All work inside homes that pre-dates 1978 must be done by contractors that are Certified to Conduct Lead-Based Paint Activities and Renovations.

• Be wary of door-to-door workers. Oftentimes they claim to have left-over materials from a job “down the street” or claim they do not have a permanent place of business. If sales people go door-to-door, check to see if your community requires them to have solicitation permits.

• Get it in writing. Require a written contract agreement with anyone you hire. It should specify the work to be done, the materials to be used and the price breakdown for both labor and materials. Any promises made orally should be written into the contract, including warranties on materials or labor. Be sure their name, address, license number, if applicable, and phone number along with a start and end date for the work are included in contract. Don’t sign a blank contract. A copy of the signed contract is to be given to you at time of signature.

• Be cautious with money. Never pay in full for all repairs in advance, and do not pay cash! While many businesses may ask for a deposit, BBB suggests that no more than one-third of the job be paid up front. Be sure the contract specifies the schedule for releasing payments to the contractor.

Disaster victims should never feel forced to make a hasty decision or to choose an unknown business. Start With Trust. For reliable information, lists of BBB Accredited Businesses by industry, and BBB Business Reviews you can trust on local businesses, visit www.bbb.org/northwest or call BBB at 509-455-4200 .