Basketball: Lady Cougs win third straight, boys lose third straight to Colville

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CHEWELAH 55, COLVILLE 41

Cougars down Stevens County rival Colville

Bailey Smith had a breakout night, notching 13 points as the Cougars down Colville 55-41 in NEA League action on Friday. Chewelah has won its third straight game and improved to 12-5 on the year.

The Cougars are still in third place in the league with an 8-4 record.

The Cougars led by three points after the first quarter before going on a 20-8 run in the second quarter for the 31-22 halftime lead. Colville chipped into that lead by five points in the third, but Chewelah finished the game on a 16-6 run.

Krislyn Koler also notched 13 points for Chewelah, continuing her scoring hot streak. Hayden Hartman led Colville with 11 points.

Colville 14 8 13 6-41

Chewelah 11 20 8 16-55

Colville Scoring – Brooks 5, Cox 6, Hartman 11, Fisk 3, Noetzelman 2, Merritt 2, Petrey 3, Cox 9

Chewelah Scoring – Cobb 8, Katzer 12, Koler 12, Miller 6, Skok 4, Smith 13

BOYS BASKETBALL

COLVILLE 62, CHEWELAH 52

Cougars drop third straight

A lull in the third quarter put the Cougars in a hole they couldn’t recover from in a 62-52 loss to NEA League rival Chewelah on Friday night. The Indians outscored the Cougars 14-7 in the third quarter and kept that cushion for the most part in the fourth quarter.

Devin Lembcke was the leading scorer of the game, notching 18 points for Colville which evened their league record at 3-9 to pull into a tie with the Cougars for sixth in the NEA League. The top six teams in the league standings advance to the district tournament.

The Cougars were led in scoring by Elan Krausz and Nils Berger who each had 10 points. Gavin Parrott added nine points.

Chewelah has lost three straight since upsetting Medical Lake 47-45 on Jan. 20, and their overall record is 8-10.

Colville 19 15 14 14-62

Chewelah 19 13 7 13-52

Colville Scoring – Cisneros 8, T. Sandaine 4, Cunningham 3, C. Sandaine 13, Lembcke 18, Maddox 2, Floener 6, Say 9

Chewelah Scoring – Hubert 2, Richmond 2, Baldwin 8, Coleman 2, Parrott 9, Krausz 10, Berger 10, Robinson 3, Kroiss 7