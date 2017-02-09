Basketball: Lady Cougars move on in district tournament

The Cougars moved on and sent Freeman home in the process in a 53-34 District 7 1A girls basketball tournament victory on Tuesday. Krislyn Koler led the Cougars with 16 points, while Maggie Cobb and Mara Mitchell each added 10 points to Chewelah’s efforts.

It was the sixth straight win for the Cougars and moved them into the District 7 1A semifinals on Friday against Lakeside at West Valley High School with tipoff coming at 6 p.m.

Against Freeman (6-15), Chewelah jumped out to a 14-5 lead in the first quarter and pushed that to 26-10 at halftime. Things slowed down in the second quarter but Chewelah extended their lead by three points in a result that had already been decided. Isabelle Miller led the Scotties with 10 points.

Upcoming opponent Lakeside earned the NEA League No. 2 seed with a 13-7 record. On Dec. 9, the Eagles defeated Chewelah 64-33 but the Cougars played a close battle in Chewelah on Jan. 13 before falling 37-35.

CHEWELAH 53, FREEMAN 34

Freeman 5 5 7 17-34

Chewelah 14 12 8 19-53

Freeman Scoring – Gilbert 2, Holt 5, Russell 5, Miller 10, Bailey 2, Edwards 6, Hansen 4

Chewelah Scoring – Cobb 10, Katzer 6, K.Koler 16, Miller 4, Mitchell 10, Skok 3, Smith 2, Sweat 2