Basketball: Lady Cougars improve to 11-5, boys fall to Deer Park

GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHEWELAH 46, DEER PARK 29

170117_lakesidechewelah5

Maggie Cobb scored 17 points for the Cougars against Deer Park on Tuesday. (File photo)

Cougars win second straight

Things are just fine after a brief two-game losing streak by the Cougars to Lakeside and Medical Lake. After bouncing back to defeat Newport on Saturday, the Cougars picked up their second-straight victory Tuesday with a 46-29 win over Deer Park on the road.

It was Chewelah’s best defensive performance in NEA League play this year. Maggie Cobb notched 17 points for the Cougars in the win, as her team improved to 11-5 on the year and 7-4 in league play, which is good for third place.

The Stags, meanwhile, fell to 9-8 on the year and 6-5 in league play. When the two teams met on Jan. 3, the result was a 52-44 Chewelah win, so the defense appears to be sharpening its claws.

The Cougars used a 16-5 run in the second quarter to take control. Eight different players for Chewelah finished with points.

Hava Fairbanks led Deer Park with eight points.

Chewelah      8  16   9   13-46
Deer Park     6   5    5   13-29

Chewelah Scoring – Cobb 17, Katzer 2, Koler 5, Miller 6, Robison 2, Skok 5, Smith 5, Sweat 4

Deer Park Scoring – Fairbanks 8, Miller 3, Moore 7, Nicholas 2, Patterson 1, Pierce 4, Rose 2, Sunchild 2

BOYS BASKETBALL
DEER PARK 43, CHEWELAH 37

170121_newportchewelah15

The Cougars dropped their Tuesday contest to Deer Park, falling to 3-8 in NEA League play (File Photo)

Stags sneak past Cougars

Another close game, another close loss for the Chewelah Cougars, who fell 43-37 to Deer Park in NEA League action on Tuesday. The Stags’ Carter Countryman notched 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter against the Cougars, who dropped to 8-9 on the season.

It was Chewelah’s second-straight loss since upsetting the league’s No. 2 team Medical Lake on Jan. 20. Chewelah fell to 3-8 in league play.

Elan Krausz led the Cougars with 13 points and was the team’s leading scorer for the second time in three games.

Chewelah will return home this Friday and host Colville.

Chewelah       5    7    12  13-37
Deer Park       6  10  11   16-43

Chewelah Scoring – Hubert 2, Holloway 2, Parrott 10, Stroyan 6, Krausz 13, Kroiss 4.

Deer Park Scoring – Berglund 7, Countryman 16, Palmer 2, Warren 3, Wilson 3, Wisinger 8, Wisinger 4

