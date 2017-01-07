Basketball: Cougars sweep Colville on the road

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chewelah boys pick up first league win of the season

CHEWELAH 54, COLVILLE 51

The Cougars picked up a big 54-51 victory over Stevens County rival Colville for their first NEA League win of the season. The win moved their record back over .500 at 6-5 a day after the WIAA RPI rankings put them as the No. 25-ranked 1A squad in the state.

Chewelah’s Gavin Parrott finished the game with 14 points and has scored 34 points in the past two games.

Colville led 11-10 after one quarter, but Chewelah outscored the Indians 12-8 in the second stanza for a 22-19 lead. They increased that lead by two points in the third, and both teams had a high-scoring fourth quarter (Colville scored 22, Chewelah scored 20) but the Cougars were able to hold on for the win.

Dakota Kroiss scored nine points and Nils Berger finished with eight points for Chewelah. Colville was led by Silas Say’s 15 points.

Chewelah is 6-1 when they score over 50 points in a game. They’re 0-4 when scoring below that threshhold. They’ll play at Riverside on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. The Rams are 2-9 on the season. The Cougars will return home on Friday to take on 10-1 Freeman (who is ranked No. 1 in the state RPI).

Chewelah 10 12 12 20-54

Colville 11 8 10 22-51

Chewelah Scoring – Baldwin 5, Berger 8, Coleman 4, Holloway 3, Hubert 4, Krausz 7, Kroiss 9, Parrott 14

Colville Scoring – Cisneros 13, Sandaine 2, Cunningham 8, Sandaine 8, Lembcke 5, Say 15

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chewelah wins sixth straight game, downs rival Colville

CHEWELAH 46, COLVILLE 31

Chewelah won their sixth straight game, downing rival Colville 46-31 in NEA League play on Friday. Kyrstan Miller did the work down low, scoring 15 points and collecting 10 rebounds for the Cougars.

Chewelah led 21-18 at halftime, then went on a 15-7 run in the third quarter. Freshman Hayden Hartman scored 12 points and collected seven rebounds. Maggie Cobb scored seven points for the Cougars.

The Cougars haven’t lost a game since Dec. 13 against league-leading Medical Lake. They’ll play 2-8 Riverside on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and host 2-9 Freeman on Friday at the same time.

Chewelah 6 15 15 10-46

Colville 6 12 7 6-31

Chewelah Scoring – Cobb 7, Katzer 2, Koler 4, Miller 15, Mitchell 4, Skok 3, Smith 5, Fitzgerald 6

Colville Scoring – Hartman 12, Fisk 11, Petrey 4, Cox 4