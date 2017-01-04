Basketball: Chewelah girls win fifth straight, boys lose to Deer Park

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cougars even league record with win over Deer Park

The Chewelah Cougars won their fifth straight game with a 52-44 win over NEA League foe Deer Park (5-5) on Tuesday. Chewelah evened their league record at 2-2.

In a contested game the entire way, Chewelah led 21-20 at halftime and by three points after the third quarter. Kyrstan Miller came up with some clutch scores in the fourth quarter, and finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Jaelynn Skok had 12 points for the Cougars, Krislyn Koler scored 10, Maggie Cobb had nine points and Aspen Katzer notched seven.

Ellie Pierce led the Stags with 16 points.

Chewelah plays at Colville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

CHEWELAH 52, DEER PARK 44

Deer Park 7 13 9 15-44

Chewelah 7 14 11 20-52

Deer Park Scoring – Bunch 1, Fairbanks 10, Moore 2, Pierce 16, Pierce 6, Rose 2, Sunchild 7

Chewelah Scoring – Cobb 9, Katzer 7, Koler 10, Miller 12, Skok 12, Smith 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

Parrott scores 20 in losing effort against Deer Park

The Chewelah Cougars battled their NEA League foe Deer Park (4-6) the entire way but the Stags outscored their host 19-9 in the fourth quarter en route to a 50-43 victory on Tuesday. Gavin Parrott scored 20 points for Chewelah, but the Cougars dropped to 0-4 in NEA League play.

Chewelah led 21-20 at halftime, and had a 34-31 advantage after the third quarter. Deer Park shot well from the line in the fourth and was led by Austin Wisinger’s 12 points.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak by the Cougars and put their record to 5-5 on the year.

Chewelah plays at Colville (3-7) on Friday at 5:45 p.m.

DEER PARK 50, CHEWELAH 43

Deer Park 10 10 11 19-50

Chewelah 7 14 13 9-43

Deer Park Scoring- Berglund 4, Countryman 10, Overton 6, Palmer 0, Ruygrok 5, Warren 2, Wilson 7, Wisinger 12, Wisinger 4

Chewelah Scoring- Berger 10, Coleman 4, Krausz 4, Parrott 20, Robinson 3