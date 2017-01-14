Featured News

Basketball: Chewelah girls win eighth straight, boys fall to Freeman

GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Chewelah girls basketball team have won eight straight after downing NEA League foe Freeman on Friday. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)

CHEWELAH 41, FREEMAN 39

Lady Cougs survive scare by Scotties

The Cougars survived, defeating 3-10 Freeman 41-39 in NEA League girls basketball action on Friday. Maggie Cobb scored 15 points while Kyrstan Miller notched 10 points in Chewelah’s eighth straight victory.

Chewelah led 24-18 at halftime, but Freeman went on a 15-6 run in the third quarter to take the lead. The Cougars outscored the Scotties by five points in the final stanza for the victory.

Isabelle Miller led the Scotties with 10 points. After starting the season with seven straight losses, Freeman has played better ball, winning three of their last six games, including two league matchups.

Chewelah hasn’t lost a game since Dec. 13, although this was their lowest point total since a 64-33 loss to Lakeside on Dec. 9. Coincidentally, they host Lakeside this Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. It has some meaning as both Chewelah and Lakeside have 5-2 league records with the Eagles holding the head-to-head tiebreaker at the moment. Chewelah does have the better overall record (9-3) compared to Lakeside (8-5).

Freeman        8   10   15   6-39
Chewelah     12   12    6   11-41

Freeman Scoring – Holt 9, Russell 3, Miller 10, Crosswhite 4, Parisotto 10, Luhr 3

Chewelah Scoring – Cobb 15, Katzer 6, Koler 6, Miller 10, Skok 2, Smith 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

basketballheader2

Chewelah’s Elan Krausz scored 10 points against Freeman on Friday. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)

No. 1-ranked Scotties feel right at home at Jenkins

FREEMAN 78, CHEWELAH 35
The Scotties looked every bit of their No. 1 RPI ranking in the state as visiting Freeman downed Chewelah 78-35 in NEA League play Friday. The Scotties led 18-7 after the first quarter and went on a 28-8 run in the second quarter. It was the most points Chewelah has given up so far this season.

The loss for Chewelah snaps a two-game winning streak in their NEA League slate. They were led by Elan Krausz’s 10 points while Jensen Holloway had eight points.

Freeman’s Ryan Maine was the leading scorer with 20 points as the Scotties improved to 12-1 on the year and 7-0 in the NEA League. Chewelah  (6-6 overall, 2-6 league) will host 6-7 Lakeside on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Freeman    18  28  22   10-78
Chewelah    7    8    9    11-35

Freeman Scoring – Coumont 17, McVay 13, Oja 8, Hopkins 4, Nickerson 7, Wright 5, Maine 20, Clark 4

Chewelah Scoring – Baldwin 4, Coleman 1, Holloway 8, Krausz 10, Parrott 5, Richmond 7

 

