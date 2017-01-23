Basketball: Chewelah girls pick up 10th win, boys lose to Newport

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CHEWELAH 46, NEWPORT 42

Cougars win tenth game of year

The Chewelah Cougars fended off Newport 46-42 in NEA League play Saturday to improve to 10-5 on the season. Krislyn Koler led Chewelah with 15 points – all in the second half – and hit four three-pointers.

Maggie Cobb also added 13 points for the Cougars, who led 18-14 at halftime.

Newport was led by Sydni Lewis’ 12 points.

Chewelah is now 6-4 in league play, while Newport dropped to 3-7.

Newport 4 10 15 13-42

Chewelah 8 10 16 12-46

Newport Scoring – Hosstee 2, Lewis 12, Nenema 10, Price 10, Schoener 2, Siemsen 6

Chewelah Scoring – Cobb 13, Katzer 1, Koler 15, Miller 9, Mitchell 2, Skok 3, Smith 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

NEWPORT 56, CHEWELAH 46

Newport hangs on to down Cougars

Chewelah was held to two points in the first quarter, battled back, but in the end fell to Newport 56-46 in NEA League play on Saturday. Elan Krausz and Griffin Stroyan each scored 10 points for the Cougars.

Newport (10-6) led 25-17 at halftime and kept a ten-point buffer for their fifth victory in the last six games. Danny Bradbury led the Grizzlies with 19 points. Newport is ranked No. 12 in the state RPI rankings.

Chewelah fell to 3-7 in league play and 9-8 overall.

Newport 11 14 13 18-56

Chewelah 2 15 14 15-46

Newport Scoring – Bradbury 19, Moorhead 6, Owen 16, Pancho 9, Smith 5, Zorica 1

Chewelah Scoring – Coleman 5, Hubert 2, Krausz 10, Kroiss 4, Parrott 4, Richmond 6, Robinson 5, Stroyan 10