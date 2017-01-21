Basketball: Chewelah boys upset Medical Lake, girls fall in West Plains

BOYS BASKETBALL

CHEWELAH 47, MEDICAL LAKE 45

Chewelah picked up the upset against 11-4 Medical Lake, downing the second-place Cardinals 47-45 on Friday. It was just the second time this season the Cougars scored less than 50 points and won.

The Cougars were able to lockdown on the talented Cardinals. Chewelah trailed 21-20 at halftime. Elan Krausz ended the evening as the Cougars’ leading scorer with 13 points.

Nizhole Sherman led Medical Lake with 15 points.

The Cougars improved to 3-6 in the NEA League and 8-7 overall. They’ll host Newport tonight at 5:45 p.m.

Chewelah 11 9 15 12-47

Medical Lake 9 12 13 11-45

Chewelah Scoring – Baldwin 4, Berger 4, Coleman 9, Holloway 3, Krausz 13, Kroiss 2, Parrott 6, Richmond 3, Robinson 2

Medical Lake Scoring – Butler 3, Garza 12, Hostetter 7, Jasmer 3, Johnson 5, Sherman 15

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MEDICAL LAKE 46, CHEWELAH 37

Medical Lake stayed undefeated in league play, downing Chewelah 46-37 on Friday. Jayda Noble led the Cardinals with 21 points while Maggie Cobb and Krislyn Koler each scored 12 points for Chewelah.

Medical Lake led 28-23 at halftime, and was able to hold on in the second half. It was the second straight loss for the Cougars. Chewelah will now host Newport tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Chewelah 11 12 6 8-37

Medical Lake 13 15 7 11-46

Chewelah Scoring – Cobb 12, Katzer 4, Koler 12, Robison 5, Skok 4

Medical Lake Scoring – Noble 21, Geiger 2, Peterson 2, Farmen 3, Redell 7, Tamietti 2, Oliver 9.