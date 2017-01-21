Featured News

Basketball: Chewelah boys upset Medical Lake, girls fall in West Plains

BOYS BASKETBALL

Elan Krausz scored 13 points during Chewelah’s big win over Medical Lake. (File photo)

CHEWELAH 47, MEDICAL LAKE 45
Chewelah picked up the upset against 11-4 Medical Lake, downing the second-place Cardinals 47-45 on Friday. It was just the second time this season the Cougars scored less than 50 points and won.

The Cougars were able to lockdown on the talented Cardinals. Chewelah trailed 21-20 at halftime. Elan Krausz ended the evening as the Cougars’ leading scorer with 13 points.

Nizhole Sherman led Medical Lake with 15 points.

The Cougars improved to 3-6 in the NEA League and 8-7 overall. They’ll host Newport tonight at 5:45 p.m.

Chewelah               11     9    15    12-47
Medical Lake         9    12    13    11-45

Chewelah Scoring – Baldwin 4, Berger 4, Coleman 9, Holloway 3, Krausz 13, Kroiss 2, Parrott 6, Richmond 3, Robinson 2

Medical Lake Scoring – Butler 3, Garza 12, Hostetter 7, Jasmer 3, Johnson 5, Sherman 15

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Maggie Cobb and the Chewelah Cougars fell in their second-straight game. (File Photo)

MEDICAL LAKE 46, CHEWELAH 37
Medical Lake stayed undefeated in league play, downing Chewelah 46-37 on Friday. Jayda Noble led the Cardinals with 21 points while Maggie Cobb and Krislyn Koler each scored 12 points for Chewelah.

Medical Lake led 28-23 at halftime, and was able to hold on in the second half. It was the second straight loss for the Cougars. Chewelah will now host Newport tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Chewelah             11   12   6    8-37
Medical Lake      13   15   7   11-46

Chewelah Scoring – Cobb 12, Katzer 4, Koler 12, Robison 5, Skok 4

Medical Lake Scoring – Noble 21, Geiger 2, Peterson 2, Farmen 3, Redell 7, Tamietti 2, Oliver 9.

