Basketball: Chewelah boys and girls pick up wins in Riverside

BOYS BASKETBALL

basketballteaser2

Chewelah’s Gavin Parrott scored 13 points against Riverside on Tuesday. (File photo)

Cougars win second straight league win

CHEWELAH 42, RIVERSIDE 36
Turnovers and key free throws with less than a minute left helped the Cougars come away from Chattaroy with the 42-36 NEA League victory over Riverside on Tuesday, their second straight league win.

Gavin Parrott scored 13 and Nils Berger notched nine points in the Chewelah win, which improved the Cougars record to 7-5 on the season and 2-4 in league.

Chewelah led 19-17 at halftime against 2-11 Riverside. Mikel Bias led Riverside with 14 points and Thaddeus Trepanier notched 11 points.

The win breaks the trend of Chewelah needing to score over 50 points to gain a victory. This was their lowest point total since a 53-29 loss to Springdale on Dec. 20, but the Cougars also allowed just 36 points – Chewelah’s third best defensive effort of the year (Cusick scored just 34 and 31 in two games against them).

A tall task is ahead of the Cougars Friday, as they’ll host RPI No. 1 team Freeman at 5:45 p.m.

Chewelah       12   7   10  13-42
Riverside       14   3    9   10-36

Chewelah Scoring – Baldwin 2, Berger 9, Coleman 4, Holloway 3, Hubert 3, Krausz 8, Parrott 13

Riverside Scoring – Zanoni 1, Spencer 2, Trepanier 11, Bias 14, Wilson 2, Cross 6

GIRLS BASKETBALL

basketballteaser1

Chewelah’s Maggie Cobb scored 17 points against Riverside on Tuesday. (File photo)

Cougars win seventh straight game

CHEWELAH 52, RIVERSIDE 28
Chewelah outscored Riverside 19-4 in the first quarter en route to a 52-28 victory over the Rams in NEA League play on Tuesday night. The Cougars won their seventh straight and improved their record to 8-3 on the year and 4-2 in league play.

Maggie Cobb led the way for the Cougars with 17 points while Krislyn Koler notched 14 points and Kystan Miller had 8 points.

Chewelah also outscored Riverside 15-7 in the fourth quarter.

Chewelah will host Freeman at 7:30 on Friday.

Chewelah      19    9    9   15-52
Riverside        4    4   13   7-28

Chewelah Scoring – Cobb 17, Katzer 4, Koler 14, Miller 8, Robison 2, Skok 5, Sweat 2

Riverside Scoring – Antels 2, Gonzalez 2, Jackson 3, Nortz 2, Shenefelt 11, West 2, Willis 6

