Basketball: Chewelah boys and girls headed to the playoffs

The Chewelah Cougars boys and girls basketball teams wrapped up the regular season this week. Heading into the playoffs, the boys have the No. 6 seed and will play Medical Lake on Wednesday in Medical Lake at 6:30 p.m. Likewise, the girls have the No. 3 seed and will host Freeman at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Here is our game recaps from the week’s games and photos from the Chewelah-Riverside basketball matchup.



BOYS BASKETBALL

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

FREEMAN 62, CHEWELAH 32

It wasn’t the ending Chewelah (9-11) wanted for the regular season, but it had little bearing on the district tournament. No. 1 RPI-ranked and NEA League champion Freeman (19-1) outscored Chewelah 41-11 in the first half en route to a 62-32 victory.

Chewelah finished the season 9-11 overall and 4-10 in league play which is good enough for No. 6 in the upcoming district tournament. Last year, the Cougars with 5-16.

Dylan Oja notched 16 points and hauled in 11 rebounds for the Scotties. Gavin Parrott and Elan Krausz each had six points for the Cougars.

Chewelah (8-11, 4-10) 5 6 7 14 32

Freeman (19-1, 14-0) 17 24 16 5 62

Chewelah Scoring – Richmond 3, Baldwin 4, Coleman 4, Parrott 6, Krausz 6, Robison 5, Kroiss 3

Freeman Scoring – Coumont 6, McVay 5, Oja 16, Hopkins 6, Nickerson 6, Crosswhite 3, Maine 14, Clark 4, Ohler 2

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

CHEWELAH 45, RIVERSIDE 43

Ryder Robison was the hero on Tuesday, nailing a three-pointer with 15 seconds left to lift the Cougars past last-place Riverside 45-43 in NEA League action. The Cougars snapped a three-game losing streak with the win and solidified their spot in third place heading into the district playoffs.

Chewelah (9-11) trailed 20-16 at halftime and was behind by the same four-point margin after the third quarter. They went on a 15-9 run in the fourth quarter, capped off by Robison’s three. He finished with eight points, while Owen Baldwin led the team with 11 points and Gavin Parrott had nine points.

Riverside (2-19) was led by Thaddeus Trepanier and Kory Cross, as both had 12 points.

Riverside 12 8 14 9-43

Chewelah 6 10 14 15-45

Riverside Scoring – Campbell 5, Spencer 6, Trepanier 12, Bias 4, Thompson 4, Cross 12

Chewelah Scoring – Hubert 1, Richmond 3, Holloway, Baldwin 11, Coleman 2, Parrott 9, Krausz 6, Berger 3, Robison 8, Kroiss 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

CHEWELAH 39, FREEMAN 35

After a slow first half, Chewelah (14-5) was able to right the ship in the second half and down the Scotties 39-35 to wrap up regular season NEA League play. The Cougars finished third in the standings with a 10-4 league record, behind Lakeside and Medical Lake. Lakeside had an identical 10-4 league record but two wins came against the Cougars.

Against Freeman, Chewelah trailed 21-12 at the half but went on a 12-8 run in the third quarter and a 15-6 run in the fourth quarter. Jaelynn Skok led the team, notch with 15 points while Maggie Cobb led the team with 12 points.

The Scotties (6-14) were led by Carol Ann Edwards’ 12 points while Jenna Russell scored 10.

Chewelah 8 4 12 15-39

Freeman 8 13 8 6-35

Chewelah Scoring – Cobb 12, Katzer 3, Koler 2, Miller 2, Skok 15, Smith 5

Freeman Scoring – Russell 10, Crosswhite 6, Parisotto 2, Bailey 3, Edwards 12, Luhr 2

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

CHEWELAH 37, RIVERSIDE 22

It was a low-scoring game, but ultimately Chewelah’s defense had things under control the whole time. The Cougars (14-5) knocked off last place Riverside 37-22 in NEA League action on Tuesday, led by Kyrstan Miller’s eight points.

Chewelah went on a 11-5 run in the second quarter, and a 9-2 run in the second quarter to take control. Riverside (4-17) was led by Brittany Nortz and Olvia Willis’ six points.

Riverside 4 5 2 11-22

Chewelah 5 11 9 12-37

Riverside Scoring – Burns 2, Nortz 6, Shenefelt 4, West 4, Willis 6

Chewelah Scoring – Cobb 4, Katzer 2, Koler 6, Miller 8, Mitchell 4, Robison 2, Skok 5, Smith 4, Sweat 2