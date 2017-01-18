Basketball: Chewelah boys and girls fall in close ones to Lakeside

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LAKESIDE 37, CHEWELAH 35

Cougars 8-game win streak comes to an end, probably because local paper jinxed it this week

In a titanic struggle for second place, the home crowd at Chewelah was treated to a doozy of a game. Lakeside’s Sienna Swannack sank two free throws with a few moments left on the clock to provide the icy dagger in the heart of the Cougs, as the Eagles flew away Tuesday night with a 37-35 victory in NEA League play.

The win improved Lakeside’s victory to 9-5 overall and 6-2 in league play, while the Cougs dropped to 9-4 on the year and 5-3 in the league.

Lakeside took command with an 18-7 run in the second quarter for a 24-13 halftime lead. Chewelah went on a 10-2 run in the third quarter but the Eagles proved clutch from the free throw line down the stretch.

Krisyln Koler led the Cougars with 12 points while Kyrstan Miller added seven points.

Lakeside 6 18 2 11-37

Chewelah 6 7 10 12-35

Lakeside Scoring – Jensen 6, Mahowald 6, Marikis 10, Mitchell 2, Smith 3, Swannack 10

Chewelah Scoring – Cobb 6, Katzer 6, Koler 12, Miller 7 Skok 1, Smith 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

LAKESIDE 52, CHEWELAH 46

Robison scores 15, Parrott adds 8

The Chewelah Cougars were oh-so-close from downing Lakeside, but in the end fell 52-46 on Tuesday. Ryder Robison scored 15 points, Gavin Parrott added another eight points, but the Cougars couldn’t muster their third league victory.

Lakeside led 24-22 at halftime, but was able to outscore the Cougs by four points in the final stanza. Chewelah lost their second-straight game, after winning two league games in a row. It doesn’t get any easier for them as they face 11-3 Medical Lake on Friday on the road.

The Cougars’ 46 points was their highest since Jan. 6 when they scored 54 against Colville. Chewelah is 1-5 when scoring less that 50 points.

The Cougs return home on Saturday to host Newport at 7:30 p.m.

Lakeside 7 17 10 18-52

Chewelah 9 13 10 14-46

Lakeside Scoring – Baerwald 2, Cox 8, Gifford 12, Harrington 5, Holmes 18, Hunsaker 7

Chewelah Scoring – Baldwin 5, Berger 5, Coleman 1, Holloway 3, Hubert 2, Krausz 4, Parrott 8, Richmond 3, Robinson 15