Baseball umpires needed for 2017

Calling all of you out there that may be interested in becoming Baseball Umpires. The Colville Valley Umpires Association is looking for new umpires for the upcoming 2017 High School and American Legion Baseball season. If you are over age 18, in good physical condition, would like to serve your schools and community, have some fun on the diamond and earn a little extra money at the same time, then the Colville Valley Umpires Association is looking for you!

For more information about becoming a High School and American Legion Baseball Umpire and for meeting dates, call Jeremy at (425) 344-6653 or John at (509) 738-2306

