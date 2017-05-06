Baseball: Freeman outlasts Chewelah

(By Staff Reports)

Freeman finishes league play 14-0

The Scotties needed five runs at the fifth inning to defeat Chewelah 8-5 in NEA League action between the No. 1 and No. 2 team in the standings. In what could be a preview for the district championship game, Chewelah put in a much better showing than their 10-1 loss to Freeman earlier in the year.

The Cougars led 4-1 after a four-run rally in the third inning, but saw that slip away with two runs by the Scotties in the bottom of the frame and five more runs in the fifth. Freeman had nine hits and had five batters strike out.

After being no-hit against the Scotties in their first matchup, Chewelah got four hits this time around, led by Elan Krausz who smacked a triple and drove in four runs. Gavin Parrott also got a hit and drove in a run.

Parrott started the game on the mound for the Cougars, striking out three and allowing six hits and seven runs in four innings.

Freeman committed three errors in the game. Desmond Parisotto notched two doubles for the Scottiess and picked up the pitching save.

Chewelah finished the regular season 12-6 overall and 10-4 with the No. 2 seed in the district tournament while Freeman finished the year 17-2 and 14-0 in league play.

FREEMAN 8, CHEWELAH 5

Chewelah: 004 010 0 = 5 4 0

Freeman: 012 050 x = 8 10 3

Pitching: Chewelah – Parrott, Krausz (5) and Oman; Freeman – M.Cottrell, Parisotti (7) and Freudenthal. W-M.Cottrell. L-Parrott. Sv-Parisotto.

Hitting: Chewelah-Krausz, Parrott, Grooms, Oman. Freeman-Neely 3, Parisotto 2, M.Cottrell, Rooney 2, K.Cottrell, Coumont. 2B-Neely, Parisotto 2, M.Cottrell, Rooney, K.Cottrell. 3B-Krausz