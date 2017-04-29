Baseball: Freeman bites Chewelah 10-1

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Cougars no-hit by Scotties but still have one-game lead for second place…

Friday’s game between No. 3-ranked Freeman and No. 6-ranked Chewelah was expected to be a battle of state-ranked teams. The Scotties, however, trotted McKabe Cottrell on the mound and he struck out 11 Cougar batters en route to a 10-1 victory at the Barbour Complex.

Cottrell combined with Koby Kent to throw a no-hitter. Chewelah didn’t get a baserunner until the bottom of the fifth inning and their one run came on an error that allowed catcher Carl Omen to score from third.

Cottrell improved his pitching record to 6-0 on the year.

Freeman remained undefeated at 10-0 in league and 13-2 overall. Barring some dramatic shift in fortunes, the Scotties should have the NEA League title wrapped up tightly in the bag as they lead the league by three games with four to go.

The Cougars fell to 7-3 in league play and 9-5 overall. The loss was their second straight after they fell to Colville 7-5 on Tuesday. Chewelah has a one-game lead over Deer Park and Medical Lake in the NEA League standings for second place.

Freeman was able to notch 10 hits against the Cougar pitching battery which consisted of Ryder Robison – pitching his final home game for Chewelah – and Elan Krausz. The Scotties went up 2-0 in the top of the second, added another run in the third and scored three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. Then they posted an insurance run in the sixth.

Robison fell to 5-1 on the year pitching-wise and his ERA received a small bump but is still an impressive 2.90. Krausz came in for the final 2 and 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run and walking one while giving up two hits. The junior has carved himself a spot out as a quality closer with an ERA of 2.63 and 17 strikeouts. Opposing batters are hitting just .192 against him.

Five Freeman batters were hit by pitches. J.T. Neely went 2-for-4 for the Scotties while Cottrell was 3 for 4 with two RBI and Desmond Parisotto was 2 for 3 with two RBI.

Chewelah will have to bounce back quickly, traveling to Newport Saturday, April 29 for their next NEA League game.

FREEMAN 10, CHEWELAH 0

Freeman: 021 331 0 = 10 13 0

Chewelah 000 001 0 = 1 0 4

Pitching: Freeman – Cottrell, Kent (7) and Freudenthal; Chewelah – Robinson, Krausz (5) and Oman. W-Cottrell. L-Robison.

Hitting: Freeman – Neely 2, Parisotto 2, Cottrell 2, Rooney, Kent, Freudentahl 2, Coumont 2, Viles. Chewelah – N/A. 2B-Neely 2, Cottrell