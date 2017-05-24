Baseball: Four Cougs named to All-League team

(By Staff Reports)

The Chewelah Cougars baseball team had four players named to the NEA All-League teams for the 2017 season. The Cougars finished second in the NEA League with a 10-4 league record.

Senior Ryder Robison was a first-team pitcher after he went 6-2 on the year, recording a 2.81 ERA with 47 strikeouts through 42.1 innings pitched. Robison allowed just 17 earned runs all year. He is committed to play baseball at Columbia Basin College in the Tri-Cities.