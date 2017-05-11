Featured News

Baseball: Cougars fall to Deer Park in Districts

Chewelah’s Ryder Robison started the district semifinal against Deer Park Wednesday. (Brandon Hansen photos)

(By Staff Reports)

Cougars held at the plate by Stags…

Deer Park pitcher Nathan Bouldin hand-cuffed Chewelah to just two hits as the Stags handed the Cougars an 8-1 1A district semifinal loss on Wednesday night. Chewelah now faces Colville on Friday at Avista Stadium at 3:30 p.m. for the third berth to regionals.

Deer Park scored two runs in the second inning and five more in the final two frames. The Cougars got just one run – driven in by Zak Kubik – in the fourth inning. Chewelah also committed three errors in the game. 

Cougar starting pitcher Ryder Robison went six innings, gave up four earned runs and struck out five. Elan Krausz came in during the seventh inning, allowed one earned run and struck out two.

It was the second-straight loss for Chewelah which dropped its season finale against Freeman. The Cougars also lost to next-game opponent Colville 7-5 on April 25.

DEER PARK 7, CHEWELAH 1
Deer Park:    020   002   3 = 7  10  0
Chewelah:    000    100   0 = 1  2  3

Pitching: Deer Park – Bouldin and Wisinger; Chewelah – Robison, Krausz (7) and Oman. W-Bouldin. L-Robison.
Hitting: Deer Park- Moore, K. Tobeck, Wisinger 2, Bouldin, Bratcher 2, Countryman 2, Bolton. Chewelah-Kubik, Coleman. 2B-Belton. 3B-Countryman.

 

