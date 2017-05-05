Featured News

Baseball: Cougars clinch second place with win over Lakeside

(By Staff Reports)

Robison, Parrott each notch three hits…

Senior pitcher Ryder Robison improve his pitching record to 6-1 on the year and lowered his ERA to 2.50 with another gem Thursday, helping the Cougars (12-5) notch a 10-0 win over Lakeside (5-12) in NEA League action.

The win clinched second place in league and a first-round bye in the district playoffs for the Cougars. Lakeside, which had a chance to catch Chewelah in the standings, lost to Colville Thursday 6-3.

Robison pitched the complete game, striking out six, walking no one and scattering three Lakeside hits. Robison also had three hits himself at the plate and drove in a run. 

At the plate, Gavin Parrott notched three hits including a double and drove in three runs, improving his batting average to .451 on the season. Elan Krausz notched two hits and drove in two runs. Jensen Holloway and Zak Kubik also had two hits.

Lukas Spencer, Krausz and Holloway also had doubles.

The Cougars have won three straight since their loss to first-place Freeman on April 28.

At Lakeside
CHEWELAH 10, LAKESIDE 0
Chewelah:   105   22 = 10   14   0
Lakeside:    000   00 = 0  3  7
Pitching: Chewelah – Robison and Oman; Lakeside – McCleskey, Ross (5) and Swanson. W-Robison. L-McCleskey.
Hitting: Chewelah-Holloway 2, Krausz 2, Parrott 3, Robison 3, Kubik 2, Spencer, Oman. Lakeside-Taylor, McCleskey, Ross. 2B-Spencer, Holloway, Krausz, Parrott, Ross. 3B-Robison.

