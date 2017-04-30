Featured News

Baseball: Cougars bounce back against Newport

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Parrott, Cougars dominate fading Grizzlies…

After a deflating loss to league leader Freeman on Friday, the Chewelah Cougars wasted little time getting back on track. In an NEA League road game on Saturday, the Cougars thumped Newport 11-0 to improve their record to 10-5 on the year and 8-3 in league play.

The star of the game was Gavin Parrott. The lanky pitcher had himself a game, pitching a complete game shutout, scattering three hits and dominating the Grizzlies at the plate. Parrott had three hits including a triple and a home run. Parrott is now hitting .432 on the season with eight RBI.

Pitching-wise, Parrott has a 2.43 ERA on the year and a 3-0 record.

Dom Coleman, Zarren Nelson and Elan Krausz each had two hits in the game. Ryder Robison and Krausz had doubles in the game. Chewelah had 13 hits as a whole in the game.

Newport fell to 3-7 on the year and they’ve lost five-straight.

Chewelah was able to stay ahead of Medical Lake in the standings. They hold a game and a half lead over the Cardinals for second place in league. The Cougars have already swept the season series against the Cardinals. Chewelah and Freeman are the only two teams in the NEA League to have double-digit victories so far this year.

Chewelah     000   0(11) = 11  13  0
Newport       000   00 = 0  3  1
Pitching: Chewelah – Parrott and Oman; Newport – Kirkwood, Leslie (5), Miller (5) and Smith. W-Parrott (3-0). L-Kirkwood.
Hitting: Chewelah-Holloway, Krausz 2, Parrott 3, Robison, Nelson 2, Coleman 2, Grooms, Oman. Newport-Smith 2, Kirkwood. 2B-Robison, Krausz. 3B-Parrott. HR-Parrott.

