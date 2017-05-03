Featured News

Baseball: Chewelah bests Riverside 8-1

(By Staff Reports)

Cougars keep 1.5 game lead over Medical Lake…

Chewelah’s Gavin Parrott pitched another gem and the Cougars trounced Riverside 8-1 Tuesday in NEA League play. The win was key as Chewelah hopes to finish out the season holding onto the No. 2 seed in the district tournament and a first round bye in the playoffs.

Parrott pitched five innings, gave up just one hit and struck out six. Parrott lowered his ERA to 2.00 on the year. Ben Richmond finished out the last two innings of the game, striking out two and allowing two hits.

At the plate, it took the Cougars a while to get on the board – trailing 1-0 to Riverside heading into the fifth inning. Chewelah scored three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth. The Cougars finished with nine hits as a team.

Dom Coleman went 2-for-4 with a double and 3 RBI. Jensen Holloway went 2-for-3 and drove in a run. Zarren Nelson also had two hits. Holloway and Pearson Grooms each drove in a run. Elan Krausz had an RBI double.

The Cougars improved their record to 11-5 on the year and 9-3 in league play, keeping a 1.5 game lead over Medical Lake in the standings. Last place Riverside fell to 2-11.

At Riverside
CHEWELAH 8, RIVERSIDE 1
Chewelah:   000   035   0 = 8  9  2
Riverside:   001    000   0 = 1  3  6
Pitching: Chewelah – Parrott, Richmond (6) and Oman; Riverside – Wilson, Lapoint (6), Bower (6), Ross (7) and Coppack. W-Parrott. L-Wilson.
Hitting: Chewelah-Holloway 2, Krausz, Parrott, Robison, Nelson 2, Coleman 2. Riverside-Bower, Coppack, Ross. 2B-Coleman, Robison, Holloway, Parrott, Bower.

