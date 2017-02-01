Barbara Bignold, Full Gospel’s “First Lady” to speak at February meeting

By FGMFA

The Full Gospel Men’s Fellowship in America will hold its’ Monthly Meeting on Thursday, February 16 th starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Steven’s County Ambulance & Training Center located at 425 N. Hwy in Colville (by the north traffic center next to Ronnie D’s).

The program will include networking and fellowship plus Keynote Speaker, Barbara Bignold, known as Full Gospel’s First Lady, who will be our speaker. She served for 40 years with her husband, Robert Bignold, in his call to Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship – calling out men and their families into the “Marketplace Ministry” and seeing the power of the Holy Spirit transform lives, families and communities. Her testimony is about the faithfulness of God to heal, deliver, restore and transform us in these challenging times. She encourages us to know our God given values and to walk out our destiny with HIM.

Both men and women are invited to attend and the meetings are free and open to the public. They do not need to be business owners to attend. Full Gospel, a Christian organization provides fellowship in a non-church setting. For more information, contact Stewart Kent at 509-684-6144.