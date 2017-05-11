Background check failure law signed

(By Staff Reports)

Victims of domestic abuse could be alerted when abuser fails background check…

A bill signed in Olympia Wednesday requires gun dealers to inform law enforcement when someone fails a background check, Jim Camden of the Spokesman Review is reporting. Victims of domestic violence can also be notified if their abuser fails a background check for a gun.

Law enforcement can decide to prosecute although it’s unclear of what percentage of background check failures will be prosecuted.

Roughly 3,000 people in Washington fail background checks each year, which about half of those being criminals and fugitives. Under the new bill, gun dealers will have to report the background check failure to law enforcement within five days.

Background checks determine is someone purchasing a gun has a criminal record, court orders or mental health conditions that prevent them from owning a firearm.

The bill – House Bill 1501 – was passed unanimously in the Senate and 83-13 in the house. House Republicans Jeff Holy, Joel Kretz, Jacquelin Maycumber, Bob McCaslin, Matt Shea and Mike Volz voted no. Governor Inslee signed the bill.

The bill saw coordination between the National Rifle Association, the Alliance for Gun Responsibility, law enforcement organizations and victim’s rights groups, the Spokesman Review reported.