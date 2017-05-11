Featured News

Featured News/ Olympia News

Background check failure law signed

(By Staff Reports) 

Victims of domestic abuse could be alerted when abuser fails background check…

A bill signed in Olympia Wednesday requires gun dealers to inform law enforcement when someone fails a background check, Jim Camden of the Spokesman Review is reporting. Victims of domestic violence can also be notified if their abuser fails a background check for a gun.

Law enforcement can decide to prosecute although it’s unclear of what percentage of background check failures will be prosecuted.

Roughly 3,000 people in Washington fail background checks each year, which about half of those being criminals and fugitives. Under the new bill, gun dealers will have to report the background check failure to law enforcement within five days. 

Background checks determine is someone purchasing a gun has a criminal record, court orders or mental health conditions that prevent them from owning a firearm.

The bill – House Bill 1501 – was passed unanimously in the Senate and 83-13 in the house. House Republicans Jeff Holy, Joel Kretz, Jacquelin Maycumber, Bob McCaslin, Matt Shea and Mike Volz voted no. Governor Inslee signed the bill.

The bill saw coordination between the National Rifle Association, the Alliance for Gun Responsibility, law enforcement organizations and victim’s rights groups, the Spokesman Review reported.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
73°
overcast clouds
humidity: 39%
wind: 6mph S
H 73 • L 49
41°
Fri
51°
Sat
46°
Sun
54°
Mon
49°
Tue
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group