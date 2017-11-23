Featured News

Avista shareholders approve sale to Hydro One

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Sale worth $5.3 billion…

The Spokesman-Review is reporting that Avista shareholders have approved the sale of the 128-year old company to Canadian utility Hydro One Ltd. This happened on Tuesday as about 98 percent of shareholders voted for the sale, which will be finalized next August.

The sale is worth $5.3 billion and Toronto-based Hydo One said they see it more like a partnership of the two companies as opposed to an acquisition, the Spokesman-Review reports. Hydro One currently serves 1.3 million customers in suburban and rural Ontario.

Despite the sale, Avista will run as a subsidiary of Hydro One and remain as Avista in the area. The headquarters will also remain in Spokane. Hyrdo One has said the company will increase it’s charitable giving to local causes and charities.

The sale must be reviewed and approved by state and federal regulators and the process is expected to take nine months.

