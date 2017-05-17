Featured News

Arts Guild’s annual Taste of Chewelah set for Thursday, June 15

(By Sally Beane/Chewelah Independent)

Taste of Chewelah is a full spectrum event…

Art, music, food, drink, visiting with friends and neighbors: Chewelah Arts Guild’s “Taste of Chewelah,” slated for Thursday, June 15, 4:30 – 8:30 p.m. promises something for everyone.

Six locations will host exhibits by local artists, including commitments so far from water colorist Gail Johannes at Trail’s End Gallery, plein air artist Chris Lehwalder at Paul’s, and Bonnie Yuse, “The Chicken Artist,” at El Ranchito.

“Foodies” will enjoy tasty samples from a number of local eateries. And for those who like music with a meal, musicians will enliven the streets and some of the restaurants.
One of the highlights of Taste of Chewelah for many is chatting with other attendees. “At last year’s event, people found visiting with folks they hadn’t seen in ages was half the fun,” said Diane Kinzler, chair of the event.

