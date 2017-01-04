Art meets technology in David McMillin’s ‘second’ Thursday

Chewelah artist will feature digital art at Trails End Jan. 12

By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent

David McMillin first felt the power of visual thinking strategies in art when he was a junior at Whitworth College. The Chewelah native had traveled on a college trip to Glasgow, Scotland and he found himself in a long hallway leading up to the Salvador Dali painting “Christ of St. John.”

The angle at which Christ was painted, the presentation of the hallway and the small scale of the people below Jesus in the painting gave McMillin a powerful sensation.

“As I walked down the hallway it felt like my body was rising.”

McMillin has traveled all over, experienced all manners of art and has even taught it around the country. Having returned to Chewelah two years ago, the artist and teacher is now showing his art at Trails End Gallery on Jan. 12 from 5-8 p.m.

“It’s nice coming home to people that a very welcoming, I feel appreciated here and the way people are here, it really makes you want to make this place as special as it can be,” McMillin said. “People see me as two identities: a teacher and an artist and that’s really nice.”

McMillin will feature works of digital photography turned into art. Using his iPad, McMillin creates bright and vibrant with a whimsical taste. He’s calling his show “Imagivation” showing how imagination and innovation can meld into digital art.

“I really start to get a nice reaction until I say digital,” McMillin said. “It’s weird how the word digital does not equal inspiration. I feel like I’m on a forefront since no one is really an expert yet. There’s no one to say what’s right or wrong and it’s very empowering.”

When it comes to combining mediums and techniques, McMillin is your guy. He grew up in Chewelah and went to Whitworth for college. His journey began as a drama and band student, continued when he toured Europe at age 15 and checked out national and famous art galleries and comes full circle back to Chewelah.

McMillin lived in D.C. for several years while teaching in Virginia. He was tasked at the Kennedy Center to work on arts and integration before he moved back to Seattle to join the graduate program.

As a grad student he was asked to work with teachers on art and integration. McMillin would go on to spend 15 years in Seattle and eight of those years teaching at UW-Bothell.

“We really worked on using all arts in the classroom experience,” McMillin said. “The music, dance, theatre, poetry and all sorts of different mediums.”

For his works of art, McMillin takes photos from his digital camera and digitally manipulates the images into art with his iPad.

“I try to work on something everyday between work and school,” McMillin said. “I have thousands of pieces I’ve worked on.”

Technology affords McMillin the ability to undo, do and stop halfway through and bring up an older copy of the work. He can see the progression of his art piece and manipulate it in a way not possible with paint.

“I guess what I’m doing, somebody who was a darkroom expert could do with photography but certainly not to this level,” McMillin said.

McMillin puts his pieces on acrylic, glass and more recently metal.

McMillin gains inspiration from his travels, and feels like he is distilling his experience and bringing it back to his hometown.

“You get to see great things while traveling such as grand structures and scenes that stick in your mind,” McMillin said. “A lot of my things have social commentary to them.”

Visually, McMillin enjoys how art can cause people who aren’t versed in the medium to think deeper anyways.

“People will come up and say they saw this and this in your art and you never thought about that while making this piece,” McMillin said.

This show corresponds with McMillin’s 50th birthday party. Since Trails End Gallery owner Tim Nielsen didn’t want to put the show during New Year’s week, he pushed it back a week which coincidentally matched with McMillin’s birthday.

“It feels like I’m opening a whole new chapter in my life,” he said.

As with previous First Thursday events, McMillin will also have an artist lecture the Wednesday, Jan. 11, prior to the show at the Quartzite Brewing Company.