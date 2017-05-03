Arlene Alldredge Berendsen 1924-2017

Arlene Berendsen was born in Chewelah to James (Jim) and Della Chalmers on May 30, 1924. She crossed over the Rainbow Bridge at her home on April 27, 2017 to join her friends and family who have gone before. Her loving family has been with her at the Golf Course, sharing in her care. This peaceful transition was made possible by caregiver Carol Sperber, Dr. Larsen and his staff, and Hospice of Spokane.

Arlene’s life was really like one of those “From Whence We Came.” Her Chalmers’ grandparents emigrated from Scotland from a family of field laborers. Her maternal grandmother was actually born on a train while the family was coming west to homestead. Until she reached school-age, Arlene lived in logging camps near Chewelah. The camp had a few trucks and her father, Jim, was the mechanic. Most of the work was done by horses to haul the big trees with some trucks used for bringing trees to market.

The family moved to Chewelah and became part of the growing business community. Her parents, Jim and Della Chalmers operated Chalmers’ Sales and Service—a full-service automotive dealership in Chewelah for over 30 years. In 1946, after graduating from nursing school, Arlene married Harold Alldredge. The Alldredges owned the Red and White Grocery Store, later the IGA, in Chewelah. The couple had two children, Linda and Kyle Alldredge. Arlene was predeceased by Harold in 1967.

Arlene was a proud nurse her whole life. While in Chewelah, she worked for Karl J. May, MD, and later, after she moved to Spokane, for the Inland Empire Blood Bank. Upon her retirement, she married Eugene (Gene) Berendsen, whom she had known since they were children together in Chewelah schools. The two spent twenty five years traveling between the Colville Valley in the summers and going south in the winters to California, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Arizona. Eventually, they purchased a winter home in California where they spent many warm winters before coming back home to Chewelah to enjoy the birds and deer at the golf course.

Arlene is survived by her husband Gene (who still plays a mean game of golf), her two children, Linda Alldredge of Cataldo, ID, and Kyle Alldredge of Chester, CT, and his wife Debbie, and granddaughters April, Jess and Julia. She has two grandsons, Shane and Justin, and nephew and nieces Rob Chalmers, Cheryl Richardson and Lori Curtis. Arlene’s younger brother, Jerry Chalmers, preceded her in death.

As per family request, there will be no formal services.