Area boys basketball: Wellpinit downs Inchelium

Wellpinit boys now 6-1 on the season

The wins continue to pile up for Wellpinit, and so do the points. For the fifth game of the season, Wellpinit (6-1) has scored over 70 points, this time around it was a 81-46 victory over 1B Inchelium on Thursday night.

Cedric Bowen has 23 points for Wellpinit, while Brandon Flett had 10 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists along with seven steals. Inchelium was led by McKennon Andrews’ 13 points.

Wellpinit led 28-7 after the first quarter and 46-18 at halftime. Inchelium fell to 4-4 on the year.

Inchelium (4-4, 4-2) 7 11 16 12-46

Wellpinit (6-1, 3-1) 28 18 14 21-81

Inchelium Scoring

Erickson 8, Finley 2, Flett 3, Garris 6, Holford 3, Seymour 7, Andrews 13, Stensgar 4

Wellpinit Scoring

Garcia 5, M.Tonasket 7, Pascal 8, Bowen 23, T.Flett 5, B.Flett 10, Salinas 4, S.Tonasket 9, J.Flett 3, Ford, Winn 6