Featured News

Featured News/ Sports

Area boys basketball: Wellpinit downs Inchelium

Wellpinit boys now 6-1 on the season

The wins continue to pile up for Wellpinit, and so do the points. For the fifth game of the season, Wellpinit (6-1) has scored over 70 points, this time around it was a 81-46 victory over 1B Inchelium on Thursday night.

Cedric Bowen has 23 points for Wellpinit, while Brandon Flett had 10 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists along with seven steals. Inchelium was led by McKennon Andrews’ 13 points.

Wellpinit led 28-7 after the first quarter and 46-18 at halftime. Inchelium fell to 4-4 on the year.
Inchelium (4-4, 4-2)   7     11   16   12-46
Wellpinit (6-1, 3-1)    28   18   14    21-81

Inchelium Scoring
Erickson 8, Finley 2, Flett 3, Garris 6, Holford 3, Seymour 7, Andrews 13, Stensgar 4

Wellpinit Scoring
Garcia 5, M.Tonasket 7, Pascal 8, Bowen 23, T.Flett 5, B.Flett 10, Salinas 4, S.Tonasket 9, J.Flett 3, Ford, Winn 6

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
28°
broken clouds
humidity: 92%
wind: 3mph ESE
H 33 • L 24
24°
Sun
18°
Mon
24°
Tue
22°
Wed
27°
Thu
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2016
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group