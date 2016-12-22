Area basketball roundup: Wellpinit boys now 5-1

Wellpinit continues to be a strong 1B squad, improving to 5-1 on the year with a 83-43 victory over Cusick on Wednesday. Here’s area game recaps from last night…



BOYS BASKETBALL

INCHELIUM 62, LAKESIDE (ID) 59

Inchelium pushed their record back over .500, notching a 62-59 victory over Lakeside of Idaho on Wednesday. The Hornets were led by Malichi Segerser with 17 points, while Winston Finley added 11 points and McKennon Andrews added 10.

Lakeside (ID) (1-4, 0-1) 22 8 13 16-59

Inchelium (4-3, 4-2) 10 20 14 18-62

Lakeside (ID) Scoring – Abrahamson 6, Bighead 6, Davison 5, Davison 1, Dias 4, Pakootas 20, Sanchez 13, Sperber 2

Inchelium Scoring – Erickson 7, Finley 11, Flett 3, Holford 6, Segerser 17, Stensgar 1, Seymour 5, Andrews 10, Christianson 2

CHENEY 51, DEER PARK 43

The Stags continued their early season struggles with a 51-43 loss to 2A Cheney on Wednesday. Cheney used a 19-7 run in the third quarter to seal things. Isaac Berglund and Jake Warren each had seven points to lead Deer Park.

Cheney (4-3, 0-2) 10 11 19 11-51

Deer Park (2-5, 1-2) 6 9 7 21-43

Cheney Scoring – Cook 22, Hardt 11, Mason 2, Verstrat 2, West 3, Worthem 8

Deer Park Scoring – Berglund 7, Countryman 5, Overton 6, Palmer 6, Ruygrok 5, Warren 7, Wilson 5, Wisinger 2

WELLPINIT 83, CUSICK 43

Wellpinit led 50-14 at halftime, and have 75 points by the end of the third quarter en route to an 83-43 North 1B Division victory over Cusick on Wednesday. Cedric Bowen led Wellpinit with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six steals and helped his team to a 5-1 record. Brandon Flett scored 16 points with 18 rebounds and Shaylon Tonasket added 14 points.

Cusick (4-5, 4-2) 6 8 21 8-43

Wellpinit (5-1, 3-1) 25 25 25 8-83

Cusick Scoring

Cotter 5, Hansen 10, Nomee 13, Reijonen 2, Shanholtzer 6, Shanholtzer 2, T.Nomee 5

Wellpinit Scoring

Tonasket 2, Pascal 16, Bowen 17, Flett 2, Peone 4, Flett 16, Salinas 2, Tonasket 14, Ford 7, Wynne 3

FREEMAN 72, WEST VALLEY 60

Freeman improved to 7-0 on the season with a 72-60 victory over 2A West Valley on Wednesday. Michael Coumont led the Scotties with 26 points. Freeman had a 40-19 lead at halftime.

West Valley (4-4, 2-1) 12 7 27 14-60

Freeman (7-0, 3-0) 22 18 19 13-72

West Valley Scoring – Andrews 2, Daniels 15, Hagelstein 3, Jordan 5, Leifer 3, Sather 13, Whitney 19,

Freeman Scoring – Coumont 26, McVay 12, Oja 5, Hopkins 3, Maine 20, Clark 4, Ohler 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WEST VALLEY 64, FREEMAN 39

The Freeman girls are still looking for their first win of the season after falling to West Valley 64-39 on Wednesday. Freeman led 9-8 after one quarter, but West Valley outscored them 41-15 in the second and third quarters. The Scotties are now 0-7.

West Valley (4-4, 1-2) 8 18 23 15-64

Freeman (0-7, 0-3) 9 7 8 15-39

West Valley Scoring – Amann 5, Hossfeld 13, Ivins 6, Koppenstein 8, Marlow 7, Phan 10, C.Sinner 9, L.Sinner 1, Stahl-Hamilton 3, Taylor 2

Freeman Scoring – Holt 11, Russell 2, Miller 9, Schweiger 2, Parisotto 8, Edwards 2, Hansen 5

WELLPINIT 50, CUSICK 17

Wellpinit held Cusick to four first-half points en route to a 50-17 victory in North 1B action on Wednesday. Mariah Sherwood scored 19 points while Kiara Sherwood notched 10 rebounds and four points.

Cusick (1-7, 1-5) 1 3 4 8-17

Wellpinit (3-2, 1-2) 20 5 20 5-50

Cusick Scoring – Hanckey 7, Hardie 4, Merson 0, Nomee 3, Pierre 0, Reijon 0, Spensgar 0, StrangeOwl 3, Tonasket 0,

Wellpinit Scoring – Boyd 10, Carden 9, Ford 3, Orr 3, Pichette 2, Sherwood 4, Sherwood 19

