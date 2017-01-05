Area Basketball Roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2016

Here are is NEA League and southern Stevens County game recaps from Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2016…



BOYS BASKETBALL

LAKESIDE 66, COLVILLE 37

Lakeside (5-5) held Colville (3-7) to two points in the third quarter en route to a 66-37 NEA League victory on Tuesday. Tristan Cox scored 13 points for the Eagles, who improved to 3-1 in league play.

Colville 16 8 2 11-37

Lakeside 22 16 19 9-66

Colville Scoring – Cisneros 8, Sandaine 8, Cunningham 5, Sandaine 2, Benson 2, Lembcke 8, Maddox 4

Lakeside Scoring – Baerwald 7, Cox 13, Gifford 6, Harrington 10, Holmes 7, Hunsaker 4, Meyer 3, Meyer 12, Smith 4

MEDICAL LAKE 56, NEWPORT 41

The Cardinals (8-1) continued their romp through the NEA League, downing Newport 56-41 on Tuesday. The Grizzlies (5-5) couldn’t match the firepower of the Cards, who notched double-digits in every quarter including 16 points in the fourth. Nizhole Sherman led Medical Lake with 22 points, while Trenten Garza added 17 points.

Newport 9 11 11 10-41

Medical Lake 13 12 15 16-56

Newport Scoring – Bradbury 11, Leslie 10, Owen 10, Pancho 4, Smith 6

Medical Lake Scoring – Duran 4, Garza 17, Hostetter 6, Johnson 2, Sherman 22, Westfall 3

FREEMAN 69, RIVERSIDE 33

Freeman (9-1) outscored Riverside 23-10 in the first quarter and improved to 4-0 in the NEA League with a 69-33 victory on Tuesday. Michael Coumont finished with 27 points for the Scotties. Kory Cross led Riverside with 20 points.

Freeman 23 13 17 14-69

Riverside 10 4 7 12-33

Freeman Scoring – Coumont 27, Ohler 6 McVay 5, Oja 4, Hopkins 1, Crosswhite 11, Wright , Maine 9, Clark 4, McGuire 2

Riverside Scoring – Spencer 2, Trepanier 4, Bias 5, Thompson, Wilson 2, Bower, Cross 20

REARDAN 74, HUNTERS 45

Riley McLain scored 18 points while Nelson added 14 points but Hunters (2-6) fell 74-45 on Tuesday to Reardan. Reardan was lead by freshman Tyler Sprecher’s 31 points.

Columbia 14 7 13 11-45

Reardan 18 19 17 20-74

Columbia Scoring – Bloomquist 8, Cook 2, McLain 18, Nelson 14, Robson 3

Reardan Scoring – Alsept 10, Ayala, Francis 10, Landt 2, Learn 3, McCoy 4, Melnik, Perleberg 8, Reimer, Sprecher 31, Barris 10

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LAKESIDE 62, COLVILLE 38

Lakeside (7-3) jumped ahead early and improved to 4-0 in the NEA League with a 62-38 victory over Colville (3-7) on Tuesday. The Eagles forced 22 turnovers and was led by Jensen’s 17 points and 11 rebounds. Colville was led by Hayden Hartman’s 14 points.

Colville 8 9 13 8-38

Lakeside 17 16 19 10-62

Colville Scoring – H.Cox 4, Hay.Hartman 14, Fisk , Noetzelman 2, Merritt 4, Petrey 4, Holland 1, Broden , Pierce 3, J.Cox 6

Lakeside Scoring – Gay 4, Jensen 17, Joe.Mahowald 8, Joy.Mahowald 2, Marikis 5, Mikkelsen 2, Mikkelsen 6, Morrison 2, Smith 4, Swannack 12

MEDICAL LAKE 45, NEWPORT 32

Medical Lake went on a 15-2 run to begin their game against Newport and cruised to a 45-32 NEA League victory on Tuesday. Makayla Geiger led the Cardinals with 10 points as her team improved to 4-0 in league play and Newport fell to 1-3.

Newport 2 14 10 6-32

Medical Lake 15 6 12 12-45

Newport Scoring – Earl 6, Hosstee 4, Huang 4, Hunt 1, Nenema 10, Price 4, Schoener 3

Medical Lake Scoring – Noble 9, Geiger 10, Munson 4, Peterson 2, Farmen 2, Redell 9, Tamietti 2, Oliver 7

REARDAN 61, HUNTERS 17

Reardan controlled the boards – hauling in 38 off the glass – and handed Hunters a 61-17 loss on Tuesday. Reardan led 34-8 at halftime.

Columbia 4 4 5 4-17

Reardan 18 16 21 6-61

Columbia Scoring – Erspamer 3, M.McLain 2, T.McLain 2, Nelson 2, Newby 3, Singer 5

Reardan Scoring – J.Williams 11, Wynecoop 6, Casselberry 2, Frolov 4, Pimley 4, Martinez 7, Hamilton 4, Dewey 7, L.Williams 14

FREEMAN 29, RIVERSIDE 27

Freeman picked up their first league win with a 29-27 victory over Riverside on Tuesday. In a low-scoring affair, Bradee Parisotto led the Scotties with 10 points. Grace Holt hit the only three-point shot (!!!) of the game to put her team up for good.

Freeman 7 5 6 11-29

Riverside 2 5 10 10-27

Freeman Scoring – Holt 5, Miller 2, Crosswhite 4, Parisotto 10, Bailey 8

Riverside Scoring – Burns 2, Gonzalez 2, Nortz 3, Shenefelt 6, West 11, Willis 3

