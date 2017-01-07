Area Basketball Roundup for Jan. 7, 2017: No. 1-ranked Freeman boys best Medical Lake

The Freeman boys got the inside track to the NEA League boys basketball title with a victory over Medical Lake in a matchup of the two top league teams on Friday. The Medical Lake girls look as unbeatable as ever in the NEA League. The Wellpinit boys also continued to improve their record, improving to 8-1. Here’s a roundup of last night’s games….

BOYS BASKETBALL

LAKESIDE 53, DEER PARK 40

The Eagles improved to 4-1 in the NEA League with a 53-40 victory over Deer Park on Friday. Michah Holmes scored 13 points and Lakeside outscored Deer Park 15-6 in the first quarter en route to the win. Deer Park fell to 2-3 in league play.

Lakeside 15 11 17 10-53

Deer Park 6 12 12 10-40

Lakeside Scoring – Baerwald 8, Cox 8, Gifford 11, Holmes 13, Meyer 2, Meyer 4, Smith 7

Deer Park Scoring – Berglund 9, Countryman 4, Overton 5, Palmer 2, Warren 2, Wilson 3, Wisinger 15

FREEMAN 58, MEDICAL LAKE 44

Freeman, fresh off being named the No. 1 1A team in the state via the WIAA RPI, got the best of NEA League power Medical Lake in a 58-44 victory on Friday. Both teams were tops in the league and Freeman handed the Cardinals their first league loss of the year. Ryan Maine led the Scotties with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists. Trenten Garza scored 20 points for Medical Lake.

Medical Lake 15 10 10 9-44

Freeman 19 15 19 5-58

Medical Lake Scoring – Collins 1, Duran 4, Garza 20, Hostetter 10, Jasmer 2, Sherman 7

Freeman Scoring – Coumont 13, McVay 13, Oja 5, Hopkins 5, Wright 9, Maine 22

NEWPORT 74, RIVERSIDE 42

Newport got off to a strong start and got back above .500 with a 74-42 victory over Riverside on Friday. The Grizzlies went on a 20-12 run in the first quarter and led 43-24 at halftime. Danny Bradbury led Newport with 21 points and four different Grizzlies scored in double digits. Riverside dropped to 0-5 in league play and was led by Kory Cross’ 18 points.

Riverside 12 12 11 7-42

Newport 20 23 17 14-74

Riverside Scoring – Campbell 4, Spencer 1, Trepanier 3, Bias 14, Cross 18, Davis 2

Newport Scoring – Bradbury 21, Leslie 14, Moorhead 2, Owen 16, Pancho 16, Smith 2, Zorica 3

TEKOA-ROSALIA 50, KETTLE FALLS 45

The Bulldogs dropped to 3-7 on the season with a 50-45 loss to Tekoa Rosalia on Friday. The visiting Timberwolves went on a 15-4 run in the second quarter and Kettle Falls couldn’t recover. The Bulldogs were led by Kyle Keenan’s 13 points and Matt Thompson’s 12 points.

Tekoa-Rosalia 7 15 14 14-50

Kettle Falls 12 4 13 16-45

Tekoa-Rosalia Scoring – Beach 2, Brown 5, Cripe 16, Frick 8, Greybeck 8, Mueller 8, Naught 3.

Kettle Falls Scoring – Andrews 6, Delinger 4, Keenan 13, Kenney 2, Mendez 8, Thompson 12

WELLPINIT 69, REPUBLIC 43

Wellpinit jumped out to a 14-2 lead in the first quarter en route to a 69-43 1B league win over Republic. Brandon Flett and Cedric Bowen each scored 24 points as Wellpinit improved to 8-1 on the year and 4-1 in the league. Flett shot 11 for 18 from the field, grabbed 14 rebounds and had five blocks while Bowen collected seven steals.

Republic 2 17 12 12-43

Wellpinit 14 15 12 28-69

Republic Scoring – Koepke 6, Kurtz 7, Riggs 9, Rivera 5, Sunny 9, Wilson 7

Wellpinit Scoring – Garcia 4, M.Tonasket 5, Bowen 24, T.Flett 6, B.Flett 24, S.Tonasket 6

INCHELIUM 82, ODESSA-HARRINGTON 76

The Hornets put up some impressive numbers in an 82-76 victory over Odessa-Harrington on Friday. Inchelium outscored O-H 11-5 in the final stanza for the victory, and was led by Winston Finley’s 23 points. The Hornets improved to 5-5 on the season and 5-3 in the league. Ryan Moffat scored 45 points for Odessa-Harrinton.

Odessa-Harrington 16 15 17 23 5-76

Inchelium 17 13 26 15 11-82

Odessa-Harrington Scoring – Moffet 45, Weber 15, Hunt 2,Clark 4, Hunt 2, DeWulf 8

Inchelium Scoring – Erickson 18, Finley 23, Holford 3, Seymour 17, Andrews 5, Segerser 2, Stensgar 14

CURLEW 50, HUNTERS 41

Curlew outscored Hunters 50-41 in the fourth quarter for a 50-41 victory on Friday. The Lions’ August Steele scored 14 points. Hunters dropped to 2-7 on the season.

Columbia 11 5 7 18-41

Curlew 13 13 16 8-50

Columbia Scoring – Bloomquist 6, Cook 2, Johnson 2, McLain 5, Nelson 3, Robson 9, August Steele 14

Curlew Scoring – Chamberlain 15, Hanks 11, Makita 4, Mumford 20

LIBERTY 64, SPRINGDALE 63

Liberty bested Springdale on a winning basket by Tyler Haas – who scored 11 of Liberty’s last 15 points in a 64-63 victory. Springdale fell to 6-4 on the season, and was led by Austin Howder’s 22 points and Chandler Carr’s 16 points.

Liberty 18 22 9 15-64

Springdale 19 14 13 17-63

Liberty Scoring – Holling 2, Haas 25, Paredes 4, Burnham 15, Jeske 2, Ottmar 16

Springdale Scoring – Carr 16, Clemmer 9, Dorris 12, Edwards 2, Howder 22, Kitt 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

INCHELIUM 56, ODESSA-HARRINGTON 48

Inchelium boosted their record to 5-3 with a 56-48 victory over Odessa-Harrington on Friday. The Hornets led 19-10 after the first quarter and didn’t look back. Inchelium was led by Rylee Desutel’s 22 points.

Odessa-Harrington 10 16 8 14-48

Inchelium 19 15 10 12-56

Odessa-Harrington Scoring – Carstensen 5, Davison 12, Davison 19, Schuh 6, Sheldon 2, Wagner, Watkins 4

Inchelium Scoring – Desautel 22, Ferguson 3, Finley 5, Lelone 10, Boyd 9, C.Simpson 5

CURLEW 58, HUNTERS 17

Hunters fell to 0-9 on the year with a 58-17 loss to Curlew. Singer led Hunters will all 17 of their points.

Columbia (0-9, 0-5) 2 8 2 5 17

Curlew (7-3, 5-2) 19 12 14 12 58

Columbia Scoring – Singer 17.

Curlew Scoring – Ahlson 2, Baker 25, Beedle 13, Engen 6, Fanning 2, LaDue 2, McIrvin 7

LIBERTY 68, SPRINGDALE 35

Liberty continued to roll through its season, improving to 11-0 with a 68-35 over Springdale, who fell to 1-9 on the year. Chelsea Albee and Nichole Beckman each scored 11 points for the Chargers. Liberty is the No. 2 ranked team in the state.

Liberty 17 22 14 15-68

Springdale 11 11 7 6 -35

Liberty Scoring – Marsh 14, Fletcher 8, Denny 10, Flaig 9, Thieren 1, Burnham 11, Cook 8, Karlis 5, Dillon 2

Springdale Scoring – Albee 11, Beckman 11, Clemmer 5,Valentine 5, Posey 2, Prairiebear-Flett 1

DEER PARK 48, LAKESIDE 46

Deer Park (6-5) picked up the upset against Lakeside (7-4), downing the Eagles 48-46 after coming back from an 18-9 deficit in the first quarter. It was the first league loss for Lakeside on the season. Deer Park outscored Lakeside 18-3 in the third quarter. The Stags’ Elli Pierce scored 20 points, while Lakeside was led by Lakeside’s Sienna Swannack.

Lakeside 18 11 3 14-46

Deer Park 9 8 18 13-48

Lakeside Scoring – Gay 4, Jensen 10, Mahowald 8, Mahowald 2, Marikis 3, Mikkelsen 2, Mikkelsen 1, Mitchell 2, Swannack 14.

Deer Park Scoring – Fairbanks 10, Moore 2, Pierce 20, Pierce 4, Rose 1, Sunchild 11

MEDICAL LAKE 62, FREEMAN 31

The Cardinals improved to 5-0 in the NEA League with a 62-31 victory over the Scotties on Friday. Jayda Noble led Medical Lake with 16 points, while Maggie Bailey led the Scotties with eight points.

Medical Lake 20 17 7 18-62

Freeman 13 4 4 10-31

Medical Lake Scoring – Noble 16, Geiger 9, Tamietti 4, Farmen 10, Redell 14, Bremer 5, Oliver 4

Freeman Scoring – Gilbert 4, Holt 3, Russell 2, Miller 2, Crosswhite 5, Schweiger 2, Parisotto 5, Bailey 8

TEKOA-ROSALIA 51, KETTLE FALLS 44

The Timberwolves got 10 points in the fourth quarter from Hannah Beach en route to a 51-44 victory over the Bulldogs. Kettle Falls fell to 3-7 on the season. Taylor Dunlap led the Bulldogs with 10 points while Beach finished with 13 point for Tekoa-Rosalia.

Tekoa-Rosalia 8 11 15 17-51

Kettle Falls 19 7 13 5-44

Tekoa-Rosalia Scoring – Dub 2, Ford 6, Jenneskens 8, Beach 13, Bruce 8, Gregory 5, Mendoza 9.

Kettle Falls Scoring – Armstrong 4, Dunlap 10, Eslick 6, Glover 6, Johnson 6, McKern 6, Pounds 2, Trenkle 3

NEWPORT 38, RIVERSIDE 37

Newport came back from eight points down to down Riverside in overtime 38-37 in NEA League action on Friday. Jacelin Nenema hit the winning three with 24 second slef in the game. Sydni Lewis led Newport with 11 points.

Riverside 9 7 14 5 2-37

Newport 10 6 10 9 3-38

Riverside Scoring – Antels 11, Burns 2, Gonzalez 3, Nortz 9, Shenefelt 6, West 2, Willis 4

Newport Scoring – Earl 2, Hosstee 3, Huang 7, Hunt 0, Lewis 11, Nenema 8, Price 2, Schoener 5

REPUBLIC 63, WELLPINIT 45

Republic came away with the 64-45 1B league victory over Wellpinit on Friday. Republic led 19-10 after one quarter and never looked back. Shania Graham scored 24 points for the Tigers, who improved to 10-1 on the season and 6-0 in league play. Christina Carden-Flett scored 18 points and 12 rebounds for Wellpinit.

Republic 19 17 10 17-63

Wellpinit 10 13 11 11-45

Republic Scoring – Beckwith 12, Graham 24, Koepke 3, Leonard 2, Richardson 4, Rittel 6, VanSlyke 12.

Wellpinit Scoring – Boyd 5, Carden-Flett 18, Orr, 3, Sherwood 3, Sherwood 6, Wynecoop 2, Hill 4, Seyler 4