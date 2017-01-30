Here is the area basketball roundup for Jan. 21-27, 2017…



SATURDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL

SPRINGDALE 71, KETTLE FALLS 46

Chandler Carr notched 26 points and hauled in 12 rebounds as Springdale (11-6) defeated their 2B boys basketball rival Kettle Falls (5-12) on Saturday. The Chargers led 39-27 at halftime. Jake Kenney led the Bulldogs with 19 points.

Kettle Falls 14 13 7 12-46

Springdale 22 17 16 16-71

Kettle Falls Scoring – Keenan 8, Kenney 19, McKern 3, Thompson 9, Andrews 3, Armstrong 1, Delinger 3

Springdale Scoring – Carr 26, Clemmer 4, Dorris 13, Edwards 2, Howder 18, Kitt 8

WELLPINIT 77, CUSICK

Wellpinit (14-3) jumped off to a big lead and didn’t look back in a 77-40 victory over Cusick Saturday. Cedric Bowen notched 20 points and Brandon Flett added 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for Wellpinit. Cusick (9-10) was led by Devin Browneagle’s 16 points.

Cusick 6 11 16 7-40

Wellpinit 21 21 18 17-77

Cusick Scoring – Hansen 5, Hendershott 8, T. Nomee 3, Ta. Shanholtzer 4, Tr. Shanholtzer 4, D.Browneagle 16

Wellpinit Scoring – Garcia 3, Tonasket 5, Pascal 10, Bowen 20, T. Flett 3, B. Flett 16, Tonasket 7, Brown 7, Ford 6

SELKIRK 72, HUNTERS 40

Selkirk (15-4) went on a 26-7 run in the first quarter and downed Hunters (2-16) 72-40 in 1B boys basketball action on Saturday. Jacon Couch scored 16 points and Selkirk won the Northeast 1B North title with their win over Hunters. Austin Robertson led the Rangers with 14 points, while Riley McLain scored 11 points for the Lions.

Selkirk 26 18 22 16-72

Columbia 7 10 8 15-40

Selkirk Scoring – Fristad 4, Couch 16, Robertson 14, B.Taylor 2, Avey 2, Zimmerman 8, T.Taylor 2, Link 2, Petrich 6, Krabbenhoft 5, Huttle 11

Columbia Scoring – Bloomquist 4, Hamel 3, McLain 11, Nelson 7, Robson 6, Wagner 1, Hill 8

INCHELIUM 92, VALLEY CHRISTIAN 34

Jaden Erickson was one of six Inchelium (10-8) players in double digits as he scored 24 in a 92-34 Hornet win over Valley Christian (1-18). Winston Finley notched 13 points while Kobe Seymour and Terrance Holford each added 11.

Inchelium 27 25 25 15-92

Valley Christian 15 8 6 5-34

Inchelium Scoring – Seymour 11, Flett 2, Holford 11, Segerser 3, Finley 13, Erickson 24, Andrews 10, Garris 2, Swan 4, Stensgar 2, Christianson 10

Valley Christian Scoring – Bruno 3, Hunter 2, Kopets 6, Mei 7, Min 4, Reece 4, Riehle 2, Steele 6

SATURDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL

KETTLE FALLS 49, SPRINGDALE 41

Taylor Dunlap scored 14 points and Kettle Falls (4-13) downed 2B foe Springdale 49-41 on Saturday. Springdale (1-16) jumped out to a 16-8 lead in the first quarter, but Kettle Falls went on a 14-2 run in the third quarter and outscored Springdale by five points in the fourth. Springdale was led by Nichole Beckman’s 21 points.

Kettle Falls 8 16 14 11-49

Springdale 16 17 2 6-41

Kettle Falls Scoring – Armstrong 2, Dunlap 14, Eslick 3, Johnson 6, McKern 9, Pounds 4, Trenkle 2.

Springdale Scoring – Albee 7, Beckman 21, Clemmer 2, Swiger 7, Valentine 4

SELKIRK 58, HUNTERS 23

Selkirk (16-3) improved to 16-3 on the season with a 58-23 victory over Hunters (0-17) on Saturday. Selkirk led 36-10 at halftime and was led by Gabi Rick’s 10 points. Hunter’s Gabreanna Singer scored 14 points.

Selkirk 14 22 11 11-58

Columbia 5 5 6 7-23

Selkirk Scoring – Chantry 4, Couch 7, B.Dawson 4, W.Dawson 7, Huttle 5, Lyons 2, Marshall 4, Petrich 9, Rick 10, Rood 6

Columbia Scoring – Nelson 4, Newby 5, Singer 14

VALLEY CHRISTIAN 63, INCHELIUM 61

Valley Christian (11-8) outscored Inchelium 16-8 in the fourth quarter en route to a 63-61 victory on Saturday. Phoebe Trigsted led the Panthers with 29 points, while Inchelium’s (9-8) Rylee Desautel scored 19 points.

Inchelium 12 19 22 8-61

Valley Christian 16 17 14 16-63

Inchelium Scoring – Desautel 19, R. Finley 9, T. Finley 3, Heath 17, Swan 11

Valley Christian Scoring – Trigsted 29, J.Pope 7, Roth 4, Ka.Pope 6, V.Alexyenko 6, Ke.Pope 11

WELLPINIT 51, CUSICK 31

Welpinit (9-8) used an 18-10 run in the first quarter on their way to a 51-31 1B girls basketball victory ove Cusick. Kiara Sherwood led Wellpinit (2-14) with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Cusick 10 9 8 7-31

Wellpinit 18 9 11 11-51

Cusick Scoring – Hanckey 2, Hardie 4, Merson 2, Nomee 3, Pierre, Reijon 2, Spensgar 6, StrangeOwl 7, Tonasket 2, Witford 4, Cox 3.

Wellpinit Scoring – Abrahamson 3, Boyd 6, Carden 6, Denison 3, Orr 8, Seyler, K.Sherwood 10, M.Sherwood 9

FRIDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL

WELLPINIT 61, INCHELIUM 56

Cedric Bowen scored 20 points and Wellpinit (14-3) held off Inchelium (10-8) in a 61-56 1B boys basketball victory on Friday. Wellpinit led 28-25 at halftime and went on a 19-11 run in the third quarter. Brandon Flett added 17 points for Wellpinit, while Kobe Seymour and Jaden Erickson each notched 14 points for Inchelium.

Wellpinit 9 19 19 15-61

Inchelium 9 16 11 20-56

Wellpinit Scoring – Garcia 3, Bowen 20, Flett 3, Flett 17, Brown 9, J.Brown 9.

Inchelium Scoring – Seymour 14, Holford 8, Finley 9, Erickson 14, Andrews 5, Stensgar 2, Christianson 4

CUSICK 73, HUNTERS 47

The Panthers (9-10) got 23 points from Dylan Hendershott as they downed Hunters 73-47 in 1B boys basketball aciton Friday. Cusick led 39-25 at halftime. Riley McLain went off for the Lions (2-16), hitting five three-pointers and scoring 24 points.

Columbia 15 10 9 13-47

Cusick 21 18 19 15-73

Hunters Scoring – Hamel 4, Johnson 8, McLain 24, Nelson 1, Robson 10

Cusick Scoring – Browneagle 9, Hansen 10, Hendershott 23, Nomee 9, Nomee 7, Reijonen 2, Shanholtzer 9, Shanholtzer 2, Grzechowiak 2

DAVENPORT 44, SPRINGDALE 35

Springdale (11-6) led 11-5 after one quarter but couldn’t hold off Davenport (7-10) as they fell 44-35 in 2B boys basketball action Friday. Chandler Carr led Springdale with 15 points, but a 19-4 run by Davenport in the second quarter gave them the lead. Tanner Abbott led the Gorillas with 14 points.

Springdale 11 4 10 10-35

Davenport 5 19 12 8-44

Springdale Scoring – Carr 15, Clemmer 4, Dorris 3, Howder 13

Davenport Scoring – Abbott 14, Bowdish 3, Buchanan 8, Burt 7, Flett 5, Floyd 3, Van Pevenage 4

KETTLE FALLS 47, WILBUR-CRESTON 38

Kettle Falls (5-12) began the game on a big 16-3 run and held on for a 47-38 2B boys basketball victory on Friday. Matt Thompson notched 19 points for Kettle Falls while Doug Rosman led Wilbur-Creston (5-12) with 13 points.

Wilbur-Creston 3 16 11 8-38

Kettle Falls 16 12 8 11-47

Wilbur-Creston Scoring – Bandy 6, L. Smith 5, Magers 9, Odegaard 1, Rosman 13, Townsend 4

Kettle Falls Scoring – Keenan 5, Kenney 1, McKern 7, Thompson 19, Andrews 6, E.Mendez 0, M.Mendez 9

DEER PARK 53, LAKESIDE 49

Austin Wisinger notched 13 points for Deer Park (8-10), which upset Lakeside (9-9) 53-49 in NEA League play on Friday. Lakeside led 29-22 at halftime, but was outscored 16-10 in the third quarter and 15-10 in the fourth. Jacob Gifford led Lakeside for 11 points.

Deer Park 16 6 16 15-53

Lakeside 16 13 10 10-49

Deer Park Scoring – Berglund 7, Countryman 9, Overton 1, Warren 8, Wilson 11, Wisinger 13, Wisinger 4

Lakeside Scoring – Gifford 11, Baerwald 9, Holmes 6, Cox 9, Smith 3, Harrington 5, H.Meyer 6

FREEMAN 67, MEDICAL LAKE 65

Freeman clinched the NEA League title with a 67-65 victory over Medical Lake on Friday. Medical Lake led the game by three with four seconds left, but it missed a free throw and in the scramble for the rebound Freeman’s Maine hit a half course shot to force the game into overtime. Main hit five free throws in the extra session and finished with 26 points. Freeman improved to 12-0 in league and 17-1 overall. Xavier Butler led Medical Lake with 17 points.

Freeman Scoring – Coumont 8, McVay 7, Oja 20, Maine 26,Clark 6

Medical Lake Scoring – Butler 17, Garza 16, Hostetter 1, Jasmer 9, Johnson 6, Sherman 16

NEWPORT 57, RIVERSIDE 34

Newport (12-6) scored 18 points in both the first and second quarter en route to a 57-34 NEA League victory on Friday. Robby Owen led Newport with 19 points and Thaddeus Trepanier led the Rams (2-17) with nine points.

Newport 18 18 14 8-57

Riverside 6 6 6 16-34

Newport Scoring – Zorica 2, Smith 4, Pancho 5, Ownbey 7, Owen 19, Leslie 14, Bradbury 3, Warner 4

Riverside Scoring – Campbell 8, Zanoni 2, Spencer 2, Trepanier 9, Bias 5, Cross 6, Davis 2

DAVENPORT 52, SPRINGDALE 23

Davenport (15-2) led 34-9 at halftime on their way to a 52-23 victory in 2B girls basketball action on Friday. Sydney Abbot led the Gorillas with 17 points, while Nichole Beckman notched 18 points for Springdale (1-16).

Springdale 3 6 8 6-23

Davenport 12 22 21 7-52

Springdale Scoring – Albee 2, Beckman 18, Clemmer 1, Valentine 2.

Davenport Scoring – Johnson 4, S.Abbott 17, Hopkins 9, M.Abbott 8, Jacobsen 4, Zieler 16, Lilje 4

WILBUR-CRESTON 37, KETTLE FALLS 23

Wilbur-Creston (9-8) started out strong and led 29-16 at halftime en route to a 37-23 victory over Kettle Falls Friday. Taylor Dunlap led the Bulldogs (4-13) with 10 points.

Wilbur-Creston 17 12 6 2-37

Kettle Falls 9 7 2 5-23

Wilbur-Creston Scoring – Corrigan 10, Johnson 6, Maioho 6, Reed 10, Springstead 3, Vandenbosch 2

Kettle Falls Scoring – Armstrong 2, Dunlap 10, Eslick 2, McKern 3, Pounds 3, Trenkle 2, Ford 1

FRIDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL

INCHELIUM 63, WELLPINIT 37

Inchelium went on an 18-3 run in the third quarter and downed 1B girls basketball foe Wellpinit 63-37 on Friday. Meika Heth led Inchelium with 22 points while Khaila Swan notched nine points. Both teams are now 9-8.

Wellpinit 7 12 3 15-37

Inchelium 9 17 18 17-63

Wellpinit Scoring – Abrahamson 5, Boyd 4, Carden 6, Hill 2, Montelongo 2, Orr 5, Sherwood 6, Sherwood 7

Inchelium Scoring – Desautel 7, Ferguson 2, Finley 5, Finley 9, Heth 22, Lelone 6, Swan 9, C.Simpson 2

LAKESIDE 54, DEER PARK 33

Lakeside (12-6) had little issue with NEA League foe Deer Park (9-9), handing them a 54-33 defeat on Friday. Sienna Swannack notched 13 points for the Eagles, while Deer Park was led by Elli Pearce’s 11 points.

Deer Park 9 12 8 4-33

Lakeside 16 17 9 12-54

Deer Park Scoring – Fairbanks 4, Moore 4, E. Pierce 11, L. Pierce 4, Rose 4, Sunchild 6

Lakeside Scoring – Gay 2, Joe. Mahowald 12, Marikis 7, L. Mikkelsen 2, O.Mikkelsen 7, Mitchell 4, Smith 5, Swannack 13, Thomas 2

MEDICAL LAKE 47, FREEMAN 27

Freeman (5-13) was handcuffed against Medical Lake and fell to the league undefeated Cardinals 47-27 on Friday. Jaxyn Farmen notched 11 points for Medical Lake (16-2), while Freeman was led by Isabelle Miller and Macy Luhr’s six points.

Freeman 8 13 4 2-27

Medical Lake 16 9 11 11-47

Freeman Scoring – Gilbert 2, Russell 5, Miller 6, Crosswhite 1, Bailey 3, Edwards 2, Luhr 6, Stark 2

Medical Lake Scoring – Noble 7, Geiger 6, Munson 4, Tamietti 2, Hostetter 2, Peterson 2, Farmen 11, Redell 6, Tamietti 2, Oliver 5

NEWPORT 45, RIVERSIDE 42

TUESDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL

CURLEW 67, HUNTERS 45

Curlew got 24 points from Justin Hanks as the Cougars defeated Hunters 67-45 to drop the Lions to 2-16 on the season. Corbin Nelson led Hunters with 12 points while Darrin Bloomquist had 10 points.

Columbia 11 12 14 8-45

Curlew 17 19 16 15-67

Hunters Scoring – Bloomquist 10, Johnson 2, McLain 8, Nelson 12, Robson 6, Wagner 7

Curlew Scoring – S.Wright 7, Chamberlain 10, Mumford 20, J.Wright 2, Hanks 24, Fanning 4

LAKESIDE 53, COLVILLE 47

Colville jumped out to a 19-12 lead early, but Lakeside finished the game on a 12-4 run to survive an upset challenge as the Eagles won 53-47. Micah Holmes scored 12 points for Lakeside while Blayne Baerwald notched 11 points. Colville was led by Alberto Cisneros’ 15 points.

Lakeside 12 15 14 12-53

Colville 19 10 14 4-47

Lakeside Scoring – Gifford 4, Baerwald 11, Holmes 12, Cox 7, Smith 6, Harrington 4, J.Meyer 5, H.Meyer 4

Colville Scoring – Cisneros 15, T. Sandaine 10, Cunningham 2, Lembcke 10, Maddox 2, Floener 8

FREEMAN 73, RIVERSIDE 32

The Scotties stayed undefeated in NEA League play, taking down last place Riverside 73-32 on Tuesday. Ryan Crosswhite notched 14 points while Kory Cross led the Rams with 14 points.

Riverside 4 12 11 5-32

Freeman 22 26 11 14-73

Riverside Scoring – Campbell 4, Spencer 5, Trepanier 5, Wilson 4, Cross 14

Freeman Scoring – Coumont 8, McVay 4, Oja 10, Hopkins 6, Nickerson 7, Crosswhite 14, Wright 5, Maine 6, Clark 7, Ohler 3, McGuire 2, Phelan 1

NEWPORT 54, MEDICAL LAKE 52

Newport pulled into second place of the NEA League standings, downing waning Medical Lake 54-52 on Tuesday. Koa Pancho notched 21 points as his Grizzlies jumped out to a 24-8 lead in the first quarter.

Medical Lake struck back, getting 15 points from Xavier Butler. The Cardinals outscored Newport 21-7 in the fourth quarter but couldn’t pull off the comeback.

Medical Lake 8 14 9 21-52

Newport 24 9 14 7-54

Medical Lake Scoring – Butler 15, Garza 9, Jasmer 8, Mason 3, Sherman 14, Westfall 3

Newport Scoring – Zorica 2, Smith 4, Pancho 21, Owen 6, Leslie 5, Bradbury 16

TUESDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL

CURLEW 66, HUNTERS 35

Hunters is still looking for its first win after a 66-35 loss to Curlew on Tuesday. Gabreanna Singer led Hunters with 14 points, while eighth grader Lexi Nelson notched 10 points. The Lions, however, trailed 47-23 at halftime.

Columbia 11 12 3 9-35

Curlew 22 25 15 4-66

Columbia Scoring – Mclain 3, Mclain 4, Nelson 10, Newby 3, Singer 14

Curlew Scoring – Baker 31, Beedle 14, Engen 8, Fanning 3, McIrvin 8, Ringstad 2

COLVILLE 59, LAKESIDE 47

The Indians pulled off the upset at home, downing Lakeside 59-47 in NEA League play on Tuesday. Hayden Hartman scored 20 points for the Indians while Lakeside was without key player Sienna Swannack. Hallie Jensen led the Eagles with 15 points.

Lakeside 7 10 17 13-47

Colville 16 9 17 17-59

Lakeside Scoring – Jensen 15, Joe. Mahowald 13, Joy Mahowald 3, Marikis 8, Mikkelsen 3, Mitchell 4, Smith 1

Colville Scoring – Cox 6, Hartman 20, Fisk 7, Noetzelman 2, Merritt 2, Petrey 13, Cox 7, Clark 2

RIVERSIDE 46, FREEMAN 39

Riverside led 28-14 at halftime en route to a 46-39 NEA League victory on Tuesday. Olivia Willis led Riverside with 17 points, while Freeman was led by Bradee Parisotto and Kyla Hansen’s eight points.

Riverside 17 11 9 9-46

Freeman 8 6 10 15-39

Riverside Scoring – Antels 6, Burns 4, Gonzalez 8, Jackson 2, Nortz 9, Willis 17

Freeman Scoring – Gilbert 2, Holt 3, Russell 4, Miller 7, Crosswhite 2, Parisotto 8, Edwards 4, Hansen 8, Luhr 1

MEDICAL LAKE 41, NEWPORT 27

Medical Lake went on a 16-7 run in the first quarter and downed NEA League foe Newport 41-27 on Tuesday. Lexi Redell led Medical Lake with 16 points, while Locelin Nenerna had eight points for Newport.

Medical Lake 16 9 4 12-41

Newport 7 5 11 4-27

Medical Lake Scoring – Noble 14, Geiger 7, Farmen 2, Redell 16, Oliver 2

Newport Scoring – Earl 3, Hamberg 1, Huang 2, Lewis 7, Nenema 8, Siemsen 6