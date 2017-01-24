Area Basketball Roundup for Jan. 20-21, 2017
Here is prep basketball action from Jan. 20-21 in NEA League and southern Stevens County action…
SATURDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL
COLVILLE 59, RIVERSIDE 34
Colville (4-12) was led by Alberto Cisneros’ 19 points as they downed Riverside 59-34 in NEA League play on Saturday. Colville outscored Riverside (2-15) 17-7 in the first quarter and didn’t look back. Kory Cross led Riverside with 11 points.
Riverside 7 4 10 13-34
Colville 17 9 16 15 -59
Riverside Scoring – Campbell 6, Spencer 3, Trepanier 7, Bias 2, Wilson 5, Cross 11
Colville Scoring – Cisneros 19, T.Sandaine 14, Cunningham 9, C.Sandaine 2, Lembcke 5, Maddox 2, Floener 3, Say 3
SPRINGDALE 66, TEKOA ROSALIA 51
Springdale (10-5) got its 10th win of the season, jumping out to a 26-15 lead in the first quarter and downing Tekoa-Rosalia (4-11) 66-51 in 2B boys basketball action Saturday. Chandler Carr led the Chargers with 19 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. Austin Howder notched 24 points for Springdale.
Tekoa-Rosalia 15 12 15 9-51
Springdale 26 12 18 10-66
Tekoa-Rosalia Scoring – Beach 2, Billings 4, Brown 3, Cripe 18, Greybeck 12, Jenneskens 4, Naught 8.
Springdale Scoring – Abrahamson 2, Carr 19, Clemmer 7, Dorris 12, Howder 24, Kitt 2
INCHELIUM 74, CURLEW 28
The Hornets (9-7) blasted their 1B boys basketball opponent Curlew (5-11) 74-28 on Saturday. Terrence Holford notched 15 points for the Hornets while McKennon Andrews and Jaden Erickson each scored 11 points.
Curlew 4 7 10 7-28
Inchelium 26 19 16 13-74
Curlew Scoring – Chamberlain 8, Hanks 13, Mumford 5
Inchelium Scoring – Andrews 11, Christianson 4, Erickson 11, Finley 4, Flett 3, Garris 2, Holford 15, Segerser 5, Seymour 8, Stensgar 4, Swan 6
COLFAX 61, KETTLE FALLS 27
Kettle Falls (4-11) fell to Colfax 61-27 to drop to 4-11 on the season on Saturday. Colfax (11-4) led 36-10 at halftime. Matt Thompson led Kettle Falls with 10 points.
Colfax 17 19 12 13-61
Kettle Falls 4 6 5 12-27
Colfax Scoring – Robinson 13, Gray 3, Soncarty 1, Cloaninger 9, Berquist 10, Kincaid 8, Becker 2, Rubin 3, Baerlcoher 2, Kneale 10
Kettle Falls Scoring – Andrews 4, Delinger 4, McKern 5, E.Mendez 2, M.Mendez 2, Thompson 10
FREEMAN 61, LAKESIDE 43
Freeman (15-1) improved to 15-1 on the year, downing Lakeside 61-43 in NEA League play on Saturday. The Scotties outscored Lakeside 20-6 in the third quarter for the victory. They were led by Dylan Oja’s 20 points. Lakeside (8-8) was led by Jacob Gifford’s 10 points.
fsdafsa
Freeman 14 18 20 9-61
Lakeside 13 14 6 10-43
Freeman Scoring – Coumont 14, McVay 3, Oja 20, Hopkins 5, Maine 12, Clark 7
Lakeside Scoring – Baerwald 6, Cox 9, Gifford 10, Harrington 2, Holmes 9, J.Meyer 3, Smith 4
WELLPINIT 90, HUNTERS 41
It was double-double time from Brandon Flett as he notched 21 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists leading Wellpinit (12-3) to a 90-41 victory over Hunters. Cedric Bowen scored 23 points for Wellpinit while Corbin Nelson added 16 points for Hunters (2-13).
Columbia 13 15 8 5-41
Wellpinit 30 22 23 15-90
Columbia Scoring – Bloomquist 5, Hamel 5, Johnson 2, McLain 10, Nelson 16, Hill 2, Robson 1
Wellpinit Scoring – Garcia 7, Tonasket 2, Bowen 22, Flett 5, Flett 21, Tonasket 13, Andrews 6, Brown 7, Ford 5, Wynne 2
MEDICAL LAKE 55, DEER PARK 42
The Cardinals (12-4) outscored Deer Park 21-11 in the first quarter on their way to a 55-42 NEA League victory Saturday. Xavier Butler and Nizhole Sherman each notched 13 points for Medical Lake. Isaac Berglund led Deer (6-10) Park with 12 points.
Medical Lake 21 16 8 10-55
Deer Park 11 15 11 5-42
Medical Lake Scoring – Butler 13, Garza 11, Hostetter 10, Jasmer 6, Mason 2, Sherman 13
Deer Park Scoring – Berglund 12, Countryman 3, Overton 6, Palmer 3, Ruygrok 2, Tobec 2, Warren 6,A. Wisinger 6, C. Wisinger 2.
SATURDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL
TEKOA-ROSALIA 57, SPRINGDALE 38
A 14-5 run to end the game gave Tekoa Rosalia at 57-38 victory over Springdale in girls basketball action on Saturday. Nichole Beckman led the Chargers with 19 points.
Tekoa-Rosalia 19 11 13 14-57
Springdale 11 11 11 5-38
Tekoa-Rosalia Scoring – Dub 4, Ford 4, Jenneskens 4, Bruce 10, Dempsey 8, Gregory 1, Kalmes 8, Mendoza 16, Hendricks 2
Springdale Scoring – Albee 8, Beckman 19, Clemmer 2, Swiger 2, Valentine 7
COLVILLE 47, RIVERSIDE 40
Colville (4-12) outlasted a big run by Riverside in the third quarter for a 47-40 NEA League victory on Saturday. Hayden Hartman led the Indians with 11 points. Colville went on a 15-6 run in the second quarter for a 24-15 lead at halftime. Riverside (2-15) went on a 15-6 run in third quarter but couldn’t pull off the win. Olvia Willis led the Rams with 11 points.
Riverside 9 6 15 10-40
Colville 9 15 6 17-47
Riverside Scoring – Antels 3, Gonzalez 7, Jackson 7, Nortz 2, Shenefelt 6, West 1, Willis 11, Burns 2
Colville Scoring – Cox 10, Hartman 11, Fisk 8, Noetzelman 6, Petrey 5, Cox 3, Clark 3
LAKESIDE 57, FREEMAN 33
Lakeside (11-5) dug it claws deeper into second place of the NEA League, downing Freeman 57-33 on Saturday. Hallie Jensen led the Eagles with 16 points and Lakeside led 35-13 at halftime. Freeman (5-11) was led by Maggie Bailey’s eight points.
Freeman 6 7 10 10-33
Lakeside 16 19 12 10-57
Freeman Scoring – Gilbert 3, Holt 2, Russell 3, Miller 2, Crosswhite 6, Schweiger 3, Bailey 8, Luhr 6
Lakeside Scoring – Gay 4, Jensen 16, Joe.Mahowald 10, Marikis 3, O.Mikkelsen 11, Mitchell 2, Morrison 2, Padayao 1, Smith 4, Swannack 6
INCHELIUM 67, CURLEW 46
Inchelium (8-7) jumped out to a 39-17 lead and ran off with a 67-46 victory on Saturday. Meika Heth led the Hornets with 23 points, while Curlew (8-8) was led by Annaliese Fanning’s 14 points.
Curlew 9 8 11 16-46
Inchelium 15 24 16 10-67
Curlew Scoring – Ahlson 4, Baker 2, Beedle 9, Engen 6, Fanning 14, LaDue 3, McIrvin 6
Inchelium Scoring – Desautel 11, Finley 5, Finley 4, Heth 23, Lelone 15, Swan 3, Simpson 2, Boyd 4
COLFAX 64, KETTLE FALLS 32
Colfax (10-5) went on a 23-9 run in the second quarter to ice things in a 64-32 victory over Kettle Falls on Saturday. Taylor Dunlap led Kettle Falls with eight points as they fell to 3-12 on the season.
Colfax 17 23 15 9-64
Kettle Falls 8 9 7 8-32
Colfax Scoring – Warwick 4, Cai 12, Cox 2, Miller 6, Sakamoto-Howell 4, Riebold 2, Gfeller 23, Geier 4, Garcia 6, Brown 1
Kettle Falls Scoring – Armstrong 4, Dunlap 8, Eslick 2, Glover 2, Johnson 7, McKern 3, Trenkle 4
WELLPINIT 76, HUNTERS 20
Mariah Sherwood led Wellpinit (8-7) with 21 points and eight steals en route to a 76-20 victory over Hunters (0-15) on Saturday. Lexi Nelson led the Lions with 10 points. Wellpinit led 52-10 at halftime.
Columbia 4 6 2 8-20
Wellpinit 20 32 16 8-76
Columbia Scoring – Mclain 4, Nelson 10, Singer 6.
Wellpinit Scoring – Abrahamson 13, Boyd 8, Carden 8, Orr 20, Pichette 4, Sherwood 21
MEDICAL LAKE 52, DEER PARK 26
Medical Lake improved to 10-0 in league play, downing Deer Park 52-26 in NEA League action on Saturday. Makayla Geiger scored 12 points for Medical Lake while Lily Pierce led Deer Park with nine points.
Medical Lake 11 19 12 10-52
Deer Park 4 8 6 8-26
Medical Lake Scoring – Noble 11, Geiger 12, Munson 3, Tamietti 4, Hostetter 3, Peterson 3, Farmen 2, Redell 9, Tamietti 2, Oliver 3
Deer Park Scoring – Fairbanks 2, Miller 2, Pierce 4, Pierce 9, Rose 4, Sunchild 5
FRIDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL
FREEMAN 73, COLVILLE 60
Freeman (15-1) outscored Colville (4-12) by nine points in the third quarter to ice a 73-60 NEA League victory on Friday. Michael Coumont scored 23 points for the Scotties while Ryan Maine added 22 points and eight rebounds.
Colville 16 13 14 17-60
Freeman 17 18 23 15-73
Colville Scoring – Cisneros 23, Sandaine 7, Cunningham 3, Lembcke 13, Maddox 3, Say 11
Freeman Scoring – Coumont 23, McVay 8, Oja 10, Hopkins 2, Maine 22, Clark 8
ODESSA-HARRINGTON 77, HUNTERS 30
Odessa-Harrinton (9-6) was led by Ryan Moffet’s 28 points as they downed Hunters 77-30. Riley McLain led the Lions (2-13) with 13 points.
Columbia 6 4 7 13-30
Odessa-Harrington 32 25 12 8-77
Columbia Scoring – Bloomquist 3, Hamel 3, Johnson 4, McLain 13, Nelson 2, Robson 3, Steele 2
Odessa-Harrington – Moffet 28, Weber 7, Jennings 4, J.Hunt 8, Schlomer 4, C.Hunt 4, King 14, DeWulf 8
NEWPORT 61, DEER PARK 53
The Grizzlies (10-6) were able to hold off the Stags in the fourth quarter for a 61-53 NEA League victory on Friday. Koa Pancho led Newport with 17 points while Isaac Berglund led Deer Park (6-10) with 16 points.
Deer Park 14 14 14 11-53
Newport 17 14 15 15-61
Deer Park Scoring – Berglund 16, Overton 2, Palmer 6, Warren 2, Wilson 9, Wisinger 9, Wisinger 9
Newport Scoring – Bradbury 16, Leslie 10, Owen 15, Pancho 17, Smith 3
REPUBLIC 52, INCHELIUM 51
Jasper Sunny hit three of his free throws to ice the 52-51 victory for Republic (6-11) with less than a second left on the clock Friday in 1B boys basketball action. Inchelium fell to 9-7 despite Terrence Holford’s 13 points for the Hornets.
Inchelium 14 15 8 14-51
Republic 9 12 15 16-52
Inchelium Scoring – Andrews 21, Erickson 5, Finley 4, Holford 13, Segerser 5, Seymour 3
Republic Scoring – T.Connor 2, Dalton , Koepke 17, Kurtz 4, Riggs 6, Rivera 3, Sunny 18, Wilson 2
SPRINGDALE 71, LRS 53
Springdale (10-5) was led by Chandler Carr’s 24 points as it downed LRS 71-52 Friday in 2B boys basketball action. The Chargers outscored LRS 20-11 in the second quarter to get a solid lead and never looked back.
Springdale 17 20 19 15-71
LRS 16 11 13 13-53
Springdale Scoring – Carr 24, Clemmer 13, Dorris 8, Edwards 2, Howder 16, Kitt 8
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague Scoring – Bartz 10, Gering 9, Kelly 3, Shields 5, Smith 16, Thompson 5, Yaeger 5
LAKESIDE 72, RIVERSIDE 56
Tristan Cox put on a three-point shooting show, hitting seven three-pointers en route to 21 points. Lakeside defeated Riverside 72-56 to improve to 8-8 on the season. Riverside was led by Mikel Bias’ 22 points.
Lakeside 22 20 16 14-72
Riverside 15 11 11 19-56
Lakeside Scoring – Baerwald 16, Cox 21, Gifford 10, Harrington 2, Holmes 13, Hunsaker 6, Smith 4
Riverside Scoring – Campbell 3, Spencer 4, Trepanier 3, Bias 22, Wilson 2, Bogetti 7, Cross 10, Davis 5
ALMIRA/COULEE-HARTLINE 62, WELLPINIT 53
ACH improved to 11-0 in league with a 62-53 1B boys basketball victory over Wellpinit on Friday. Payton Nielsen led ACH with 20 points. Brandon Flett led Wellpinit (12-3) with 14 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and seven blocked shots.
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 20 17 13 12-62
Wellpinit 11 16 6 20-53
Almira/Coulee-Hartline Scoring – Burchill 17, Goetz 2, Hunt 16, Isaak 7, Nielsen 20
Wellpinit Scoring – M.Tonasket 5, Bowen 14, B.Flett 14, S.Tonasket 9, Andrews 11
KETTLE FALLS 60, REARDAN 52
Kettle Falls (4-11) picked up its fourth win of the season, downing Reardan 60-52 in 2B boys basketball action on Friday. The Bulldogs outscored Reardan (2-13) by six points in the first half and went on a 16-8 run in the third quarter for the win. Kettle Falls was led by Matt Thompson’s 23 points.
Kettle Falls 16 12 16 16-60
Reardan 10 11 8 21-52
Kettle Falls Scoring – Andrews 8, Armstrong 2, Delinger 1, Keenan 7, Kenney 7, McKern 8, Mendez 4, Thompson 23
Reardan Scoring – Alsept 17, Francis 13, McCoy 2, Sprecher 7, Baris 8, Romero 5
FRIDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL
FREEMAN 45, COLVILLE 23
Colville (4-12) was shut out in the first quarter and Freeman took home a 45-23 NEA League victory to improved to 4-6 in the standings on Friday. Isabelle Miller notched 10 points.
Colville 0 7 4 12-23
Freeman 12 10 12 11-45
Colville Scoring – Hartman 3, Hartman 6, Fisk 2, Merritt 5, Petrey 2, Cox 5
Freeman Scoring – Gilbert 4, Holt 2, Russell 8, Miller 10, Crosswhite 6, Schweiger 2, Parisotto 6, Bailey 3, Luhr 4
DEER PARK 43, NEWPORT 42
Deer Park (9-7) outlasted the Grizzlies on Friday as Ellie Pierce hit a shot near the end of overtime for a 43-42 victory on Friday. Pierce led the Stags with 20 points, Newport was led by Julie Schoener’s 16 points.
Deer Park 5 11 11 11 5-43
Newport 9 4 18 7 4-42
Deer Park Scoring – Fairbanks 6, Moore 1, Nicholas 2, Pierce 20, Pierce 5, Rose 2, Sunchild 7
Newport Scoring – Earl 2, Hosstee 2, Huang 4, Lewis 8, Nenema 7, Price 3, Schoener 16
LAKESIDE 36, RIVERSIDE 26
The Eagles (11-5) used a 18-10 run in the third quarter to hold tight in a 36-26 NEA League victory over Riverside (2-15) on Friday. Sienna Swannack scored 11 points for Lakeside, while Kendrah Shenefelt scored eight points for the Rams.
Lakeside 6 8 18 4-36
Riverside 5 9 10 2-26
Lakeside Scoring – Gay 2, Jensen 8, Joe.Mahowald 4, Joy.Mahowald 0, Marikis 5, L.Mikkelsen 2, Mitchell 2, Smith 2, Swannack 11.
Riverside Scoring – Antels 3, Jackson 6, Nortz 2, Shenefelt 8, Willis 7
LRS 55, SPRINGDALE 28
LRS (9-6) outscored Springdale 18-2 in the third quarter for a strong 55-28 2B basketball victory on Friday. Springdale (1-14) was led by Nichole Beckman’s 13 points.
Springdale 8 6 2 12-28
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 10 10 18 17-55
Springdale Scoring – Albee 6, Beckman 13, Clemmer 2, Norris 2, Swiger 4, Valentine 1
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague Scoring – Baker 1, Curtis 2, Galbreath 15, Harder 4, Jantz 5,Miller 10, O’Brien 9, Yeager 6, Zeimer 3
ODESSA-HARRINGTON 51, HUNTERS 30
O-H (3-12) won their third game of the season, downing Hunters 51-30 on Friday. O-H led 24-13 at halftime, and then outscoring the Lions (0-15) 18-11 in the third quarter.
Columbia Scoring – Mclain 2, Mclain 2, Nelson 2, Singer 24.
Odessa-Harrington Scoring – Crossley 4, Davison 11, Davison 15, Schuh 13, Sheldon 6, Curo 2
REARDAN 45, KETTLE FALLS 44
Reardan (7-8) knocked off Kettle Falls 45-44 in 2B girls basketball action on Friday. Taylor Dunlap and Mallory Pounds each had 10 points for Kettle Falls (3-12).
Kettle Falls 4 11 11 18-44
Reardan 13 12 9 11-45
Kettle Falls Scoring – Armstrong 2, Dunlap 10, Eslick 2, Glover 2, Johnson 6, McKern 6, Pounds 10, Trenkle 4
Reardan Scoring – J.Williams 8, Martinez 8, B.Merriot 2, S.Merriot 2, Dewey 17, L.Williams 8
REPUBLIC 61, INCHELIUM 49
Republic (17-1) was able to get past Inchelium, outscoring them 24-9 in the first quarter en route to a 61-49 1B girls basketball victory. Lily Beckwith led the Tigers with 18 points.
Meila Heth scored 13 points for Inchelium (8-7).
Inchelium 9 5 19 16-49
Republic 24 7 15 15-61
Inchelium Scoring – Desautel 4, Finley 6, Finley 10, Lelone 10, Swan 6, Heth 13
Republic Scoring – Beckwith 18, Graham 16, Koepke 8, Leonard 1, VanSlyke 12, Allen 6
ACH 65, WELLPINIT 36
ACH downed Wellpinit 65-36, outscoring their 1B girls basketball opponents 38-19 in the third quarter on Friday. Berlyn Hunt led ACH with 27 points. Christina Carden-Flett recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
ACH 7 21 17 20-65
Wellpinit 15 10 9 2-36
Almira/Coulee-Hartline Scoring – Bradshaw 4, Hunt 27, Isaak 11, O’Neil 17, Boutain 5
Wellpinit Scoring – Carden-Flett 14, Orr 2, Seyler 8, M.Sherwood 12
sdfadf