Featured News

Featured News/ Latest/ Sports

Area Basketball Roundup for Jan. 20-21, 2017

Here is prep basketball action from Jan. 20-21 in NEA League and southern Stevens County action…


SATURDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL
COLVILLE 59, RIVERSIDE 34
Colville (4-12) was led by Alberto Cisneros’ 19 points as they downed Riverside 59-34 in NEA League play on Saturday. Colville outscored Riverside (2-15) 17-7 in the first quarter and didn’t look back. Kory Cross led Riverside with 11 points.

Riverside    7   4   10   13-34
Colville       17   9  16   15 -59

Riverside Scoring – Campbell 6, Spencer 3, Trepanier 7, Bias 2, Wilson 5, Cross 11

Colville Scoring – Cisneros 19, T.Sandaine 14, Cunningham 9, C.Sandaine 2, Lembcke 5, Maddox 2, Floener 3, Say 3

SPRINGDALE 66, TEKOA ROSALIA 51
Springdale (10-5) got its 10th win of the season, jumping out to a 26-15 lead in the first quarter and downing Tekoa-Rosalia (4-11) 66-51 in 2B boys basketball action Saturday. Chandler Carr led the Chargers with 19 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. Austin Howder notched 24 points for Springdale.

Tekoa-Rosalia    15   12   15    9-51
Springdale          26   12   18   10-66

Tekoa-Rosalia Scoring – Beach 2, Billings 4, Brown 3, Cripe 18,  Greybeck 12, Jenneskens 4, Naught 8.

Springdale Scoring – Abrahamson 2, Carr 19, Clemmer 7, Dorris 12, Howder 24, Kitt 2

INCHELIUM 74, CURLEW 28
The Hornets (9-7) blasted their 1B boys basketball opponent Curlew (5-11) 74-28 on Saturday. Terrence Holford notched 15 points for the Hornets while McKennon Andrews and Jaden Erickson each scored 11 points.

Curlew         4     7   10    7-28
Inchelium  26  19   16   13-74

Curlew Scoring – Chamberlain 8, Hanks 13, Mumford 5

Inchelium Scoring – Andrews 11, Christianson 4, Erickson 11, Finley 4, Flett 3, Garris 2, Holford 15, Segerser 5, Seymour 8, Stensgar 4, Swan 6

COLFAX 61, KETTLE FALLS 27
Kettle Falls (4-11) fell to Colfax 61-27 to drop to 4-11 on the season on Saturday. Colfax (11-4) led 36-10 at halftime. Matt Thompson led Kettle Falls with 10 points.

Colfax            17   19  12   13-61
Kettle Falls    4     6    5    12-27

Colfax Scoring – Robinson 13, Gray 3, Soncarty 1, Cloaninger 9, Berquist 10, Kincaid 8, Becker 2, Rubin 3, Baerlcoher 2, Kneale 10

Kettle Falls Scoring – Andrews 4, Delinger 4, McKern 5, E.Mendez 2, M.Mendez 2, Thompson 10

FREEMAN 61, LAKESIDE 43
Freeman (15-1) improved to 15-1 on the year, downing Lakeside 61-43 in NEA League play on Saturday. The Scotties outscored Lakeside 20-6 in the third quarter for the victory. They were led by Dylan Oja’s 20 points. Lakeside (8-8) was led by Jacob Gifford’s 10 points.
fsdafsa

Freeman     14    18   20    9-61
Lakeside      13   14     6   10-43

Freeman Scoring – Coumont 14, McVay 3, Oja 20, Hopkins 5, Maine 12, Clark 7

Lakeside Scoring – Baerwald 6, Cox 9, Gifford 10, Harrington 2, Holmes 9, J.Meyer 3, Smith 4

WELLPINIT 90, HUNTERS 41
It was double-double time from Brandon Flett as he notched 21 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists leading Wellpinit (12-3) to a 90-41 victory over Hunters. Cedric Bowen scored 23 points for Wellpinit while Corbin Nelson added 16 points for Hunters (2-13).

Columbia    13   15    8     5-41
Wellpinit    30   22   23  15-90

Columbia Scoring – Bloomquist 5, Hamel 5, Johnson 2, McLain 10, Nelson 16, Hill 2, Robson 1

Wellpinit Scoring – Garcia 7, Tonasket 2, Bowen 22, Flett 5, Flett 21, Tonasket 13, Andrews 6, Brown 7, Ford 5, Wynne 2

MEDICAL LAKE 55, DEER PARK 42
The Cardinals (12-4) outscored Deer Park 21-11 in the first quarter on their way to a 55-42 NEA League victory Saturday. Xavier Butler and Nizhole Sherman each notched 13 points for Medical Lake. Isaac Berglund led Deer (6-10) Park with 12 points.

Medical Lake    21   16    8   10-55
Deer Park         11    15   11    5-42

Medical Lake Scoring – Butler 13, Garza 11, Hostetter 10, Jasmer 6, Mason 2, Sherman 13

Deer Park Scoring – Berglund 12, Countryman 3, Overton 6, Palmer 3, Ruygrok 2, Tobec 2, Warren 6,A. Wisinger 6, C. Wisinger 2.

SATURDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL
TEKOA-ROSALIA 57, SPRINGDALE 38
A 14-5 run to end the game gave Tekoa Rosalia at 57-38 victory over Springdale in girls basketball action on Saturday. Nichole Beckman led the Chargers with 19 points.

Tekoa-Rosalia    19   11   13  14-57
Springdale           11   11   11   5-38

Tekoa-Rosalia Scoring – Dub 4, Ford 4, Jenneskens 4, Bruce 10, Dempsey 8, Gregory 1, Kalmes 8, Mendoza 16, Hendricks 2

Springdale Scoring – Albee 8, Beckman 19, Clemmer 2, Swiger 2, Valentine 7

COLVILLE 47, RIVERSIDE 40
Colville (4-12) outlasted a big run by Riverside in the third quarter for a 47-40 NEA League victory on Saturday. Hayden Hartman led the Indians with 11 points. Colville went on a 15-6 run in the second quarter for a 24-15 lead at halftime. Riverside (2-15) went on a 15-6 run in third quarter but couldn’t pull off the win. Olvia Willis led the Rams with 11 points.

Riverside      9    6   15  10-40
Colville          9   15   6   17-47

Riverside Scoring – Antels 3, Gonzalez 7, Jackson 7, Nortz 2, Shenefelt 6, West 1, Willis 11, Burns 2

Colville Scoring – Cox 10, Hartman 11, Fisk 8, Noetzelman 6, Petrey 5, Cox 3, Clark 3

LAKESIDE 57, FREEMAN 33
Lakeside (11-5) dug it claws deeper into second place of the NEA League, downing Freeman 57-33 on Saturday. Hallie Jensen led the Eagles with 16 points and Lakeside led 35-13 at halftime. Freeman (5-11) was led by Maggie Bailey’s eight points.

Freeman    6     7   10   10-33
Lakeside   16   19   12   10-57

Freeman Scoring – Gilbert 3, Holt 2, Russell 3, Miller 2, Crosswhite 6, Schweiger 3, Bailey 8, Luhr 6

Lakeside Scoring – Gay 4, Jensen 16, Joe.Mahowald 10, Marikis 3, O.Mikkelsen 11, Mitchell 2, Morrison 2, Padayao 1, Smith 4, Swannack 6

INCHELIUM 67, CURLEW 46
Inchelium (8-7) jumped out to a 39-17 lead and ran off with a 67-46 victory on Saturday. Meika Heth led the Hornets with 23 points, while Curlew (8-8) was led by Annaliese Fanning’s 14 points.

Curlew         9     8    11    16-46
Inchelium   15   24   16   10-67

Curlew Scoring – Ahlson 4, Baker 2, Beedle 9, Engen 6, Fanning 14, LaDue 3, McIrvin 6

Inchelium Scoring – Desautel 11, Finley 5, Finley 4, Heth 23, Lelone 15, Swan 3, Simpson 2, Boyd 4

COLFAX 64, KETTLE FALLS 32
Colfax (10-5) went on a 23-9 run in the second quarter to ice things in a 64-32 victory over Kettle Falls on Saturday. Taylor Dunlap led Kettle Falls with eight points as they fell to 3-12 on the season.

Colfax              17  23  15    9-64
Kettle Falls      8    9    7     8-32

Colfax Scoring – Warwick 4, Cai 12, Cox 2, Miller 6, Sakamoto-Howell 4, Riebold 2, Gfeller 23, Geier 4, Garcia 6, Brown 1

Kettle Falls Scoring – Armstrong 4, Dunlap 8, Eslick 2, Glover 2, Johnson 7, McKern 3, Trenkle 4

WELLPINIT 76, HUNTERS 20
Mariah Sherwood led Wellpinit (8-7) with 21 points and eight steals en route to a 76-20 victory over Hunters (0-15) on Saturday. Lexi Nelson led the Lions with 10 points. Wellpinit led 52-10 at halftime.

Columbia     4      6    2    8-20
Wellpinit     20   32  16   8-76

Columbia Scoring – Mclain 4, Nelson 10, Singer 6.

Wellpinit Scoring – Abrahamson 13, Boyd 8, Carden 8, Orr 20, Pichette 4, Sherwood 21

MEDICAL LAKE 52, DEER PARK 26
Medical Lake improved to 10-0 in league play, downing Deer Park 52-26 in NEA League action on Saturday. Makayla Geiger scored 12 points for Medical Lake while Lily Pierce led Deer Park with nine points.

Medical Lake    11  19  12   10-52
Deer Park           4   8    6     8-26

Medical Lake Scoring – Noble 11, Geiger 12, Munson 3, Tamietti 4, Hostetter 3, Peterson 3, Farmen 2, Redell 9, Tamietti 2, Oliver 3

Deer Park Scoring – Fairbanks 2, Miller 2, Pierce 4, Pierce 9, Rose 4, Sunchild 5

FRIDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL
FREEMAN 73, COLVILLE 60
Freeman (15-1) outscored Colville (4-12) by nine points in the third quarter to ice a 73-60 NEA League victory on Friday. Michael Coumont scored 23 points for the Scotties while Ryan Maine added 22 points and eight rebounds.

Colville         16    13   14   17-60
Freeman      17    18   23   15-73

Colville Scoring – Cisneros 23, Sandaine 7, Cunningham 3, Lembcke 13, Maddox 3, Say 11

Freeman Scoring – Coumont 23, McVay 8, Oja 10, Hopkins 2,  Maine 22, Clark 8

ODESSA-HARRINGTON 77, HUNTERS 30
Odessa-Harrinton (9-6) was led by Ryan Moffet’s 28 points as they downed Hunters 77-30. Riley McLain led the Lions (2-13) with 13 points.

Columbia                    6      4    7   13-30
Odessa-Harrington  32   25  12   8-77

Columbia Scoring – Bloomquist 3, Hamel 3, Johnson 4, McLain 13,  Nelson 2, Robson 3, Steele 2

Odessa-Harrington – Moffet 28, Weber 7, Jennings 4, J.Hunt 8, Schlomer 4, C.Hunt 4, King 14, DeWulf 8

NEWPORT 61, DEER PARK 53
The Grizzlies (10-6) were able to hold off the Stags in the fourth quarter for a 61-53 NEA League victory on Friday. Koa Pancho led Newport with 17 points while Isaac Berglund led Deer Park (6-10) with 16 points.

Deer Park    14    14   14   11-53
Newport       17   14   15   15-61

Deer Park Scoring – Berglund 16, Overton 2, Palmer 6, Warren 2, Wilson 9, Wisinger 9, Wisinger 9

Newport Scoring – Bradbury 16, Leslie 10, Owen 15, Pancho 17, Smith 3

REPUBLIC 52, INCHELIUM 51
Jasper Sunny hit three of his free throws to ice the 52-51 victory for Republic (6-11) with less than a second left on the clock Friday in 1B boys basketball action. Inchelium fell to 9-7 despite Terrence Holford’s 13 points for the Hornets.

Inchelium  14    15   8   14-51
Republic      9    12  15   16-52

Inchelium Scoring – Andrews 21, Erickson 5, Finley 4, Holford 13, Segerser 5, Seymour 3

Republic Scoring – T.Connor 2, Dalton , Koepke 17, Kurtz 4, Riggs 6, Rivera 3, Sunny 18, Wilson 2

SPRINGDALE 71, LRS 53
Springdale (10-5) was led by Chandler Carr’s 24 points as it downed LRS 71-52 Friday in 2B boys basketball action. The Chargers outscored LRS 20-11 in the second quarter to get a solid lead and never looked back.

Springdale         17   20   19   15-71
LRS                    16   11    13   13-53

Springdale Scoring – Carr 24, Clemmer 13, Dorris 8, Edwards 2, Howder 16, Kitt 8

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague Scoring – Bartz 10, Gering 9, Kelly 3, Shields 5, Smith 16, Thompson 5, Yaeger 5

LAKESIDE 72, RIVERSIDE 56
Tristan Cox put on a three-point shooting show, hitting seven three-pointers en route to 21 points. Lakeside defeated Riverside 72-56 to improve to 8-8 on the season. Riverside was led by Mikel Bias’ 22 points.

Lakeside     22   20   16   14-72
Riverside    15   11    11   19-56

Lakeside Scoring – Baerwald 16, Cox 21, Gifford 10, Harrington 2, Holmes 13, Hunsaker 6, Smith 4

Riverside Scoring – Campbell 3, Spencer 4, Trepanier 3, Bias 22, Wilson 2, Bogetti 7, Cross 10, Davis 5

ALMIRA/COULEE-HARTLINE 62, WELLPINIT 53
ACH improved to 11-0 in league with a 62-53 1B boys basketball victory over Wellpinit on Friday. Payton Nielsen led ACH with 20 points. Brandon Flett led Wellpinit (12-3) with 14 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and seven blocked shots.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline  20   17   13  12-62
Wellpinit                            11    16   6    20-53

Almira/Coulee-Hartline Scoring – Burchill 17, Goetz 2, Hunt 16, Isaak 7, Nielsen 20

Wellpinit Scoring – M.Tonasket 5, Bowen 14, B.Flett 14, S.Tonasket 9, Andrews 11

KETTLE FALLS 60, REARDAN 52
Kettle Falls (4-11) picked up its fourth win of the season, downing Reardan 60-52 in 2B boys basketball action on Friday. The Bulldogs outscored Reardan (2-13) by six points in the first half and went on a 16-8 run in the third quarter for the win. Kettle Falls was led by Matt Thompson’s 23 points.

Kettle Falls    16   12   16  16-60
Reardan         10   11    8   21-52

Kettle Falls Scoring – Andrews 8, Armstrong 2, Delinger 1, Keenan 7, Kenney 7, McKern 8, Mendez 4, Thompson 23

Reardan Scoring – Alsept 17, Francis 13, McCoy 2, Sprecher 7, Baris 8, Romero 5

FRIDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL
FREEMAN 45, COLVILLE 23
Colville (4-12) was shut out in the first quarter and Freeman took home a 45-23 NEA League victory to improved to 4-6 in the standings on Friday. Isabelle Miller notched 10 points.

Colville        0      7    4     12-23
Freeman    12   10   12    11-45

Colville Scoring – Hartman 3, Hartman 6, Fisk 2, Merritt 5, Petrey 2, Cox 5

Freeman Scoring – Gilbert 4, Holt 2, Russell 8, Miller 10, Crosswhite 6, Schweiger 2, Parisotto 6, Bailey 3, Luhr 4

DEER PARK 43, NEWPORT 42
Deer Park (9-7) outlasted the Grizzlies on Friday as Ellie Pierce hit a shot near the end of overtime for a 43-42 victory on Friday. Pierce led the Stags with 20 points, Newport was led by Julie Schoener’s 16 points.

Deer Park    5   11   11   11    5-43
Newport      9    4    18     7    4-42

Deer Park Scoring – Fairbanks 6, Moore 1, Nicholas 2, Pierce 20, Pierce 5, Rose 2, Sunchild 7

Newport Scoring – Earl 2, Hosstee 2, Huang 4, Lewis 8, Nenema 7, Price 3, Schoener 16

LAKESIDE 36, RIVERSIDE 26
The Eagles (11-5) used a 18-10 run in the third quarter to hold tight in a 36-26 NEA League victory over Riverside (2-15) on Friday. Sienna Swannack scored 11 points for Lakeside, while Kendrah Shenefelt scored eight points for the Rams.

Lakeside        6   8   18   4-36
Riverside       5   9   10   2-26

Lakeside Scoring – Gay 2, Jensen 8, Joe.Mahowald 4, Joy.Mahowald 0, Marikis 5, L.Mikkelsen 2, Mitchell 2, Smith 2, Swannack 11.

Riverside Scoring – Antels 3, Jackson 6, Nortz 2, Shenefelt 8, Willis 7

LRS 55, SPRINGDALE 28
LRS (9-6) outscored Springdale 18-2 in the third quarter for a strong 55-28 2B basketball victory on Friday. Springdale (1-14) was led by Nichole Beckman’s 13 points.

Springdale                         8      6     2    12-28
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague   10   10   18   17-55

Springdale Scoring – Albee 6, Beckman 13, Clemmer 2, Norris 2, Swiger 4, Valentine 1

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague Scoring – Baker 1, Curtis 2, Galbreath 15, Harder 4, Jantz 5,Miller 10, O’Brien 9, Yeager 6, Zeimer 3

ODESSA-HARRINGTON 51, HUNTERS 30
O-H (3-12) won their third game of the season, downing Hunters 51-30 on Friday. O-H led 24-13 at halftime, and then outscoring the Lions (0-15) 18-11 in the third quarter.

Columbia Scoring – Mclain 2, Mclain 2, Nelson 2, Singer 24.

Odessa-Harrington Scoring – Crossley 4, Davison 11, Davison 15, Schuh 13, Sheldon 6, Curo 2

REARDAN 45, KETTLE FALLS 44
Reardan (7-8) knocked off Kettle Falls 45-44 in 2B girls basketball action on Friday. Taylor Dunlap and Mallory Pounds each had 10 points for Kettle Falls (3-12).

Kettle Falls     4    11   11   18-44
Reardan         13   12    9   11-45

Kettle Falls Scoring – Armstrong 2, Dunlap 10, Eslick 2, Glover 2, Johnson 6, McKern 6, Pounds 10, Trenkle 4

Reardan Scoring – J.Williams 8, Martinez 8, B.Merriot 2, S.Merriot 2, Dewey 17, L.Williams 8

REPUBLIC 61, INCHELIUM 49
Republic (17-1) was able to get past Inchelium, outscoring them 24-9 in the first quarter en route to a 61-49 1B girls basketball victory. Lily Beckwith led the Tigers with 18 points.

Meila Heth scored 13 points for Inchelium (8-7).

Inchelium    9    5   19   16-49
Republic     24   7   15   15-61

Inchelium Scoring – Desautel 4, Finley 6, Finley 10, Lelone 10, Swan 6, Heth 13

Republic Scoring – Beckwith 18, Graham 16, Koepke 8, Leonard 1,  VanSlyke 12, Allen 6

ACH 65, WELLPINIT 36
ACH downed Wellpinit 65-36, outscoring their 1B girls basketball opponents 38-19 in the third quarter on Friday. Berlyn Hunt led ACH with 27 points. Christina Carden-Flett recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. 

ACH           7    21   17   20-65
Wellpinit  15   10    9    2-36

Almira/Coulee-Hartline Scoring – Bradshaw 4, Hunt 27, Isaak 11,  O’Neil 17, Boutain 5

Wellpinit Scoring – Carden-Flett 14, Orr 2, Seyler 8, M.Sherwood 12
sdfadf

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
34°
few clouds
humidity: 89%
wind: 2mph NNW
H 34 • L 22
27°
Wed
25°
Thu
23°
Fri
21°
Sat
20°
Sun
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group