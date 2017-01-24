Area Basketball Roundup for Jan. 20-21, 2017

Here is prep basketball action from Jan. 20-21 in NEA League and southern Stevens County action…



SATURDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL

COLVILLE 59, RIVERSIDE 34

Colville (4-12) was led by Alberto Cisneros’ 19 points as they downed Riverside 59-34 in NEA League play on Saturday. Colville outscored Riverside (2-15) 17-7 in the first quarter and didn’t look back. Kory Cross led Riverside with 11 points.

Riverside 7 4 10 13-34

Colville 17 9 16 15 -59

Riverside Scoring – Campbell 6, Spencer 3, Trepanier 7, Bias 2, Wilson 5, Cross 11

Colville Scoring – Cisneros 19, T.Sandaine 14, Cunningham 9, C.Sandaine 2, Lembcke 5, Maddox 2, Floener 3, Say 3

SPRINGDALE 66, TEKOA ROSALIA 51

Springdale (10-5) got its 10th win of the season, jumping out to a 26-15 lead in the first quarter and downing Tekoa-Rosalia (4-11) 66-51 in 2B boys basketball action Saturday. Chandler Carr led the Chargers with 19 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. Austin Howder notched 24 points for Springdale.

Tekoa-Rosalia 15 12 15 9-51

Springdale 26 12 18 10-66

Tekoa-Rosalia Scoring – Beach 2, Billings 4, Brown 3, Cripe 18, Greybeck 12, Jenneskens 4, Naught 8.

Springdale Scoring – Abrahamson 2, Carr 19, Clemmer 7, Dorris 12, Howder 24, Kitt 2

INCHELIUM 74, CURLEW 28

The Hornets (9-7) blasted their 1B boys basketball opponent Curlew (5-11) 74-28 on Saturday. Terrence Holford notched 15 points for the Hornets while McKennon Andrews and Jaden Erickson each scored 11 points.

Curlew 4 7 10 7-28

Inchelium 26 19 16 13-74

Curlew Scoring – Chamberlain 8, Hanks 13, Mumford 5

Inchelium Scoring – Andrews 11, Christianson 4, Erickson 11, Finley 4, Flett 3, Garris 2, Holford 15, Segerser 5, Seymour 8, Stensgar 4, Swan 6

COLFAX 61, KETTLE FALLS 27

Kettle Falls (4-11) fell to Colfax 61-27 to drop to 4-11 on the season on Saturday. Colfax (11-4) led 36-10 at halftime. Matt Thompson led Kettle Falls with 10 points.

Colfax 17 19 12 13-61

Kettle Falls 4 6 5 12-27

Colfax Scoring – Robinson 13, Gray 3, Soncarty 1, Cloaninger 9, Berquist 10, Kincaid 8, Becker 2, Rubin 3, Baerlcoher 2, Kneale 10

Kettle Falls Scoring – Andrews 4, Delinger 4, McKern 5, E.Mendez 2, M.Mendez 2, Thompson 10

FREEMAN 61, LAKESIDE 43

Freeman (15-1) improved to 15-1 on the year, downing Lakeside 61-43 in NEA League play on Saturday. The Scotties outscored Lakeside 20-6 in the third quarter for the victory. They were led by Dylan Oja’s 20 points. Lakeside (8-8) was led by Jacob Gifford’s 10 points.

Freeman 14 18 20 9-61

Lakeside 13 14 6 10-43

Freeman Scoring – Coumont 14, McVay 3, Oja 20, Hopkins 5, Maine 12, Clark 7

Lakeside Scoring – Baerwald 6, Cox 9, Gifford 10, Harrington 2, Holmes 9, J.Meyer 3, Smith 4

WELLPINIT 90, HUNTERS 41

It was double-double time from Brandon Flett as he notched 21 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists leading Wellpinit (12-3) to a 90-41 victory over Hunters. Cedric Bowen scored 23 points for Wellpinit while Corbin Nelson added 16 points for Hunters (2-13).

Columbia 13 15 8 5-41

Wellpinit 30 22 23 15-90

Columbia Scoring – Bloomquist 5, Hamel 5, Johnson 2, McLain 10, Nelson 16, Hill 2, Robson 1

Wellpinit Scoring – Garcia 7, Tonasket 2, Bowen 22, Flett 5, Flett 21, Tonasket 13, Andrews 6, Brown 7, Ford 5, Wynne 2

MEDICAL LAKE 55, DEER PARK 42

The Cardinals (12-4) outscored Deer Park 21-11 in the first quarter on their way to a 55-42 NEA League victory Saturday. Xavier Butler and Nizhole Sherman each notched 13 points for Medical Lake. Isaac Berglund led Deer (6-10) Park with 12 points.

Medical Lake 21 16 8 10-55

Deer Park 11 15 11 5-42

Medical Lake Scoring – Butler 13, Garza 11, Hostetter 10, Jasmer 6, Mason 2, Sherman 13

Deer Park Scoring – Berglund 12, Countryman 3, Overton 6, Palmer 3, Ruygrok 2, Tobec 2, Warren 6,A. Wisinger 6, C. Wisinger 2.

SATURDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL

TEKOA-ROSALIA 57, SPRINGDALE 38

A 14-5 run to end the game gave Tekoa Rosalia at 57-38 victory over Springdale in girls basketball action on Saturday. Nichole Beckman led the Chargers with 19 points.

Tekoa-Rosalia 19 11 13 14-57

Springdale 11 11 11 5-38

Tekoa-Rosalia Scoring – Dub 4, Ford 4, Jenneskens 4, Bruce 10, Dempsey 8, Gregory 1, Kalmes 8, Mendoza 16, Hendricks 2

Springdale Scoring – Albee 8, Beckman 19, Clemmer 2, Swiger 2, Valentine 7

COLVILLE 47, RIVERSIDE 40

Colville (4-12) outlasted a big run by Riverside in the third quarter for a 47-40 NEA League victory on Saturday. Hayden Hartman led the Indians with 11 points. Colville went on a 15-6 run in the second quarter for a 24-15 lead at halftime. Riverside (2-15) went on a 15-6 run in third quarter but couldn’t pull off the win. Olvia Willis led the Rams with 11 points.

Riverside 9 6 15 10-40

Colville 9 15 6 17-47

Riverside Scoring – Antels 3, Gonzalez 7, Jackson 7, Nortz 2, Shenefelt 6, West 1, Willis 11, Burns 2

Colville Scoring – Cox 10, Hartman 11, Fisk 8, Noetzelman 6, Petrey 5, Cox 3, Clark 3

LAKESIDE 57, FREEMAN 33

Lakeside (11-5) dug it claws deeper into second place of the NEA League, downing Freeman 57-33 on Saturday. Hallie Jensen led the Eagles with 16 points and Lakeside led 35-13 at halftime. Freeman (5-11) was led by Maggie Bailey’s eight points.

Freeman 6 7 10 10-33

Lakeside 16 19 12 10-57

Freeman Scoring – Gilbert 3, Holt 2, Russell 3, Miller 2, Crosswhite 6, Schweiger 3, Bailey 8, Luhr 6

Lakeside Scoring – Gay 4, Jensen 16, Joe.Mahowald 10, Marikis 3, O.Mikkelsen 11, Mitchell 2, Morrison 2, Padayao 1, Smith 4, Swannack 6

INCHELIUM 67, CURLEW 46

Inchelium (8-7) jumped out to a 39-17 lead and ran off with a 67-46 victory on Saturday. Meika Heth led the Hornets with 23 points, while Curlew (8-8) was led by Annaliese Fanning’s 14 points.

Curlew 9 8 11 16-46

Inchelium 15 24 16 10-67

Curlew Scoring – Ahlson 4, Baker 2, Beedle 9, Engen 6, Fanning 14, LaDue 3, McIrvin 6

Inchelium Scoring – Desautel 11, Finley 5, Finley 4, Heth 23, Lelone 15, Swan 3, Simpson 2, Boyd 4

COLFAX 64, KETTLE FALLS 32

Colfax (10-5) went on a 23-9 run in the second quarter to ice things in a 64-32 victory over Kettle Falls on Saturday. Taylor Dunlap led Kettle Falls with eight points as they fell to 3-12 on the season.

Colfax 17 23 15 9-64

Kettle Falls 8 9 7 8-32

Colfax Scoring – Warwick 4, Cai 12, Cox 2, Miller 6, Sakamoto-Howell 4, Riebold 2, Gfeller 23, Geier 4, Garcia 6, Brown 1

Kettle Falls Scoring – Armstrong 4, Dunlap 8, Eslick 2, Glover 2, Johnson 7, McKern 3, Trenkle 4

WELLPINIT 76, HUNTERS 20

Mariah Sherwood led Wellpinit (8-7) with 21 points and eight steals en route to a 76-20 victory over Hunters (0-15) on Saturday. Lexi Nelson led the Lions with 10 points. Wellpinit led 52-10 at halftime.

Columbia 4 6 2 8-20

Wellpinit 20 32 16 8-76

Columbia Scoring – Mclain 4, Nelson 10, Singer 6.

Wellpinit Scoring – Abrahamson 13, Boyd 8, Carden 8, Orr 20, Pichette 4, Sherwood 21

MEDICAL LAKE 52, DEER PARK 26

Medical Lake improved to 10-0 in league play, downing Deer Park 52-26 in NEA League action on Saturday. Makayla Geiger scored 12 points for Medical Lake while Lily Pierce led Deer Park with nine points.

Medical Lake 11 19 12 10-52

Deer Park 4 8 6 8-26

Medical Lake Scoring – Noble 11, Geiger 12, Munson 3, Tamietti 4, Hostetter 3, Peterson 3, Farmen 2, Redell 9, Tamietti 2, Oliver 3

Deer Park Scoring – Fairbanks 2, Miller 2, Pierce 4, Pierce 9, Rose 4, Sunchild 5

FRIDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL

FREEMAN 73, COLVILLE 60

Freeman (15-1) outscored Colville (4-12) by nine points in the third quarter to ice a 73-60 NEA League victory on Friday. Michael Coumont scored 23 points for the Scotties while Ryan Maine added 22 points and eight rebounds.

Colville 16 13 14 17-60

Freeman 17 18 23 15-73

Colville Scoring – Cisneros 23, Sandaine 7, Cunningham 3, Lembcke 13, Maddox 3, Say 11

Freeman Scoring – Coumont 23, McVay 8, Oja 10, Hopkins 2, Maine 22, Clark 8

ODESSA-HARRINGTON 77, HUNTERS 30

Odessa-Harrinton (9-6) was led by Ryan Moffet’s 28 points as they downed Hunters 77-30. Riley McLain led the Lions (2-13) with 13 points.

Columbia 6 4 7 13-30

Odessa-Harrington 32 25 12 8-77

Columbia Scoring – Bloomquist 3, Hamel 3, Johnson 4, McLain 13, Nelson 2, Robson 3, Steele 2

Odessa-Harrington – Moffet 28, Weber 7, Jennings 4, J.Hunt 8, Schlomer 4, C.Hunt 4, King 14, DeWulf 8

NEWPORT 61, DEER PARK 53

The Grizzlies (10-6) were able to hold off the Stags in the fourth quarter for a 61-53 NEA League victory on Friday. Koa Pancho led Newport with 17 points while Isaac Berglund led Deer Park (6-10) with 16 points.

Deer Park 14 14 14 11-53

Newport 17 14 15 15-61

Deer Park Scoring – Berglund 16, Overton 2, Palmer 6, Warren 2, Wilson 9, Wisinger 9, Wisinger 9

Newport Scoring – Bradbury 16, Leslie 10, Owen 15, Pancho 17, Smith 3

REPUBLIC 52, INCHELIUM 51

Jasper Sunny hit three of his free throws to ice the 52-51 victory for Republic (6-11) with less than a second left on the clock Friday in 1B boys basketball action. Inchelium fell to 9-7 despite Terrence Holford’s 13 points for the Hornets.

Inchelium 14 15 8 14-51

Republic 9 12 15 16-52

Inchelium Scoring – Andrews 21, Erickson 5, Finley 4, Holford 13, Segerser 5, Seymour 3

Republic Scoring – T.Connor 2, Dalton , Koepke 17, Kurtz 4, Riggs 6, Rivera 3, Sunny 18, Wilson 2

SPRINGDALE 71, LRS 53

Springdale (10-5) was led by Chandler Carr’s 24 points as it downed LRS 71-52 Friday in 2B boys basketball action. The Chargers outscored LRS 20-11 in the second quarter to get a solid lead and never looked back.

Springdale 17 20 19 15-71

LRS 16 11 13 13-53

Springdale Scoring – Carr 24, Clemmer 13, Dorris 8, Edwards 2, Howder 16, Kitt 8

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague Scoring – Bartz 10, Gering 9, Kelly 3, Shields 5, Smith 16, Thompson 5, Yaeger 5

LAKESIDE 72, RIVERSIDE 56

Tristan Cox put on a three-point shooting show, hitting seven three-pointers en route to 21 points. Lakeside defeated Riverside 72-56 to improve to 8-8 on the season. Riverside was led by Mikel Bias’ 22 points.

Lakeside 22 20 16 14-72

Riverside 15 11 11 19-56

Lakeside Scoring – Baerwald 16, Cox 21, Gifford 10, Harrington 2, Holmes 13, Hunsaker 6, Smith 4

Riverside Scoring – Campbell 3, Spencer 4, Trepanier 3, Bias 22, Wilson 2, Bogetti 7, Cross 10, Davis 5

ALMIRA/COULEE-HARTLINE 62, WELLPINIT 53

ACH improved to 11-0 in league with a 62-53 1B boys basketball victory over Wellpinit on Friday. Payton Nielsen led ACH with 20 points. Brandon Flett led Wellpinit (12-3) with 14 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and seven blocked shots.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 20 17 13 12-62

Wellpinit 11 16 6 20-53

Almira/Coulee-Hartline Scoring – Burchill 17, Goetz 2, Hunt 16, Isaak 7, Nielsen 20

Wellpinit Scoring – M.Tonasket 5, Bowen 14, B.Flett 14, S.Tonasket 9, Andrews 11

KETTLE FALLS 60, REARDAN 52

Kettle Falls (4-11) picked up its fourth win of the season, downing Reardan 60-52 in 2B boys basketball action on Friday. The Bulldogs outscored Reardan (2-13) by six points in the first half and went on a 16-8 run in the third quarter for the win. Kettle Falls was led by Matt Thompson’s 23 points.

Kettle Falls 16 12 16 16-60

Reardan 10 11 8 21-52

Kettle Falls Scoring – Andrews 8, Armstrong 2, Delinger 1, Keenan 7, Kenney 7, McKern 8, Mendez 4, Thompson 23

Reardan Scoring – Alsept 17, Francis 13, McCoy 2, Sprecher 7, Baris 8, Romero 5

FRIDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL

FREEMAN 45, COLVILLE 23

Colville (4-12) was shut out in the first quarter and Freeman took home a 45-23 NEA League victory to improved to 4-6 in the standings on Friday. Isabelle Miller notched 10 points.

Colville 0 7 4 12-23

Freeman 12 10 12 11-45

Colville Scoring – Hartman 3, Hartman 6, Fisk 2, Merritt 5, Petrey 2, Cox 5

Freeman Scoring – Gilbert 4, Holt 2, Russell 8, Miller 10, Crosswhite 6, Schweiger 2, Parisotto 6, Bailey 3, Luhr 4

DEER PARK 43, NEWPORT 42

Deer Park (9-7) outlasted the Grizzlies on Friday as Ellie Pierce hit a shot near the end of overtime for a 43-42 victory on Friday. Pierce led the Stags with 20 points, Newport was led by Julie Schoener’s 16 points.

Deer Park 5 11 11 11 5-43

Newport 9 4 18 7 4-42

Deer Park Scoring – Fairbanks 6, Moore 1, Nicholas 2, Pierce 20, Pierce 5, Rose 2, Sunchild 7

Newport Scoring – Earl 2, Hosstee 2, Huang 4, Lewis 8, Nenema 7, Price 3, Schoener 16

LAKESIDE 36, RIVERSIDE 26

The Eagles (11-5) used a 18-10 run in the third quarter to hold tight in a 36-26 NEA League victory over Riverside (2-15) on Friday. Sienna Swannack scored 11 points for Lakeside, while Kendrah Shenefelt scored eight points for the Rams.

Lakeside 6 8 18 4-36

Riverside 5 9 10 2-26

Lakeside Scoring – Gay 2, Jensen 8, Joe.Mahowald 4, Joy.Mahowald 0, Marikis 5, L.Mikkelsen 2, Mitchell 2, Smith 2, Swannack 11.

Riverside Scoring – Antels 3, Jackson 6, Nortz 2, Shenefelt 8, Willis 7

LRS 55, SPRINGDALE 28

LRS (9-6) outscored Springdale 18-2 in the third quarter for a strong 55-28 2B basketball victory on Friday. Springdale (1-14) was led by Nichole Beckman’s 13 points.

Springdale 8 6 2 12-28

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 10 10 18 17-55

Springdale Scoring – Albee 6, Beckman 13, Clemmer 2, Norris 2, Swiger 4, Valentine 1

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague Scoring – Baker 1, Curtis 2, Galbreath 15, Harder 4, Jantz 5,Miller 10, O’Brien 9, Yeager 6, Zeimer 3

ODESSA-HARRINGTON 51, HUNTERS 30

O-H (3-12) won their third game of the season, downing Hunters 51-30 on Friday. O-H led 24-13 at halftime, and then outscoring the Lions (0-15) 18-11 in the third quarter.

Columbia Scoring – Mclain 2, Mclain 2, Nelson 2, Singer 24.

Odessa-Harrington Scoring – Crossley 4, Davison 11, Davison 15, Schuh 13, Sheldon 6, Curo 2

REARDAN 45, KETTLE FALLS 44

Reardan (7-8) knocked off Kettle Falls 45-44 in 2B girls basketball action on Friday. Taylor Dunlap and Mallory Pounds each had 10 points for Kettle Falls (3-12).

Kettle Falls 4 11 11 18-44

Reardan 13 12 9 11-45

Kettle Falls Scoring – Armstrong 2, Dunlap 10, Eslick 2, Glover 2, Johnson 6, McKern 6, Pounds 10, Trenkle 4

Reardan Scoring – J.Williams 8, Martinez 8, B.Merriot 2, S.Merriot 2, Dewey 17, L.Williams 8

REPUBLIC 61, INCHELIUM 49

Republic (17-1) was able to get past Inchelium, outscoring them 24-9 in the first quarter en route to a 61-49 1B girls basketball victory. Lily Beckwith led the Tigers with 18 points.

Meila Heth scored 13 points for Inchelium (8-7).

Inchelium 9 5 19 16-49

Republic 24 7 15 15-61

Inchelium Scoring – Desautel 4, Finley 6, Finley 10, Lelone 10, Swan 6, Heth 13

Republic Scoring – Beckwith 18, Graham 16, Koepke 8, Leonard 1, VanSlyke 12, Allen 6

ACH 65, WELLPINIT 36

ACH downed Wellpinit 65-36, outscoring their 1B girls basketball opponents 38-19 in the third quarter on Friday. Berlyn Hunt led ACH with 27 points. Christina Carden-Flett recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

ACH 7 21 17 20-65

Wellpinit 15 10 9 2-36

Almira/Coulee-Hartline Scoring – Bradshaw 4, Hunt 27, Isaak 11, O’Neil 17, Boutain 5

Wellpinit Scoring – Carden-Flett 14, Orr 2, Seyler 8, M.Sherwood 12

