Area basketball roundup for Jan. 18, 2017

Here is a roundup of NEA League and Southern Stevens County prep basketball action for Jan. 18, 2017.


VALLEY CHRISTIAN 52, HUNTERS 45
Hunters (2-11) was outscored 21-11 in the fourth quarter, and fell to Valley Christian 52-45 on Tuesday. Valley Christian (1-15) won their first game of the season. Darrin Bloomquist and Corbin Nelson notched 13 points each for the Lions.

Valley Christian  8    13   10   21-52
Columbia             10   13   11   11-45

Valley Christian Scoring – Bruno 14, Hunter 3, Karapeter 6, Kopets 6, Mei 1, Min 4, Reece 4, Riehle 12, Steele 2

Hunters Scoring – Bloomquist 13, Cook 2, Hamel 2, McLain 7, Nelson 13, Robson 6, Wagner 2

DEER PARK 73, COLVILLE 53
Deer Park (6-8) sprinted out to a big lead in the first quarter and was in the driver’s seat for most of the time in a 73-53 NEA League victory over Colville (3-11) on Tuesday. Isaac Berglund notched 18 points for the Stags while Alberto Cisneros notched 19 points for Colville.

Deer Park    23   14   19   17-73
Colville         10   22   10   11-53

Deer Park Scoring – Berglund 18, Countryman 6, Munns 2, Overton 11, Palmer 11, Ruygrok 7, Wilson 4, A.Wisinger 8, C.Wisinger 6

Colville Scoring – Cisneros 19, Sandaine 8, Cunningham 3, Lembcke 13, Maddox 4, Say 6

FREEMAN 72, NEWPORT 63
Newport (8-6) put up a fight, but couldn’t down league-leading Freeman on Tuesday, falling 72-63 to Freeman (13-1). Michael Coumont scored 23 points for the Scotties and his team had to hang on as the Grizzlies battled back in the fourth – pulling to within six. Koa Pancho scored 22 points for Newport, all in the second half.

Newport      7     11   20   25-63
Freeman     15   15   24   18-72

Newport Scoring – Bradbury 2, Leslie 17, Moorhead 2, Owen 6, Pancho 22, Smith 12, Zorica 2

Freeman Scoring – Coumont 23, McVay 12, Oja 10, Crosswhite 2, Wright 4, Maine 19, Clark 2

INCHELIUM 74, NORTHPORT 46
The Hornets (8-6) used a 21-5 run in the third quarter to down Northport 74-46 on Tuesday in 1B basketball play. Kobe Seymour scored 23 points for Inchelium, while Jaden Erickson added 17 points. Aiden Middlesworth scored 21 points for Northport (6-9).

Inchelium    12   21   21  20-74
Northport    12   14    5   15-46

Inchelium Scoring – Andrews 8, Erickson 17, Finley 2, Flett 2, Garris 2, Holford 14, Segerser 1, Seymour 23, Stensgar 5

Northport Scoring – Baribault 12, Bruland 3, A.Middlesworth 21, K.Middlesworth 1, Plum 7, Young 2

MEDICAL LAKE 60, RIVERSIDE 48
Medical Lake (11-3) took home a double-digit win on Tuesday, defeating Riverside 60-48. Trenten Garza scored 20 points for Medical Lake while Thaddeus Trepanier led the Rams (2-13) with 14 points.

Medical Lake    11   17   14   17-60
Riverside           14   13   12   9-48

Medical Lake Scoring – Butler 16, Duran 1, Garza 20, Hostetter 5, Jasmer 4, Mason 3, Sherman 8, Westfall 3

Riverside Scoring – Zanoni 4, Spencer 3, Trepanier 14, Bias 11, Wilson 2, Cross 10, Davis 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL
DEER PARK 43, COLVILLE 32
Deer Park (8-6) stayed above .500 by holding onto a comfortable lead in a 43-32 victory over NEA League foe Colville (3-11) on Tuesday. Hava Fairbanks, Payge Rose and Destanne Sunchild added eight points apiece for the Stags. Freshman Hayden Hartman led Colville with 15 points.

Deer Park    10   14   9   10-43
Colville        10     8   6     8-32

Deer Park Scoring – Fairbanks 8, Moore 9, Patterson 1, Pierce 7, Pierce 2, Rose 8, Sunchild 8

Colville Scoring – Hartman 15, Fisk 2, Merritt 4, Cox 11

FREEMAN 42, NEWPORT 36
Freeman continues their much-improved second half of the year, downing Newport 42-36 in NEA League play. Isabelle Miller led the Scotties with 21 points, hitting four three-pointers in the first half. Sydni Lewis led Newport with 10 points. Freeman has won four of their last seven games after beginning the season with seven straight losses.

Newport        10    7   9  10-36
Freeman        19   9   5    9-42

Newport Scoring – Earl 2, Hosstee 5, Huang 6, Lewis 10, Nenema 9, Schoener 4

Freeman Scoring – Gilbert 2, Holt 8, Miller 21, Crosswhite 4, Parisotto 2, Bailey 1, Luhr 4

MEDICAL LAKE 49, RIVERSIDE 41
Medical Lake (12-2) held Riverside (2-12) to nine first-half points en route to a 49-41 NEA League victory on Tuesday.  While Medical Lake led 28-9 at halftime, Riverside did make some adjustments and outscored the Cardinals by 11 points in the second half. Jayda Noble led Medical Lake with 16 points, while Brittany Nortz scored 11 points.

Medical Lake      16  12   10   11-49
Riverside              4    5    13   19-41

Medical Lake Scoring – Noble 16, Geiger 7, Tamietti 4, Peterson 2, Farmen 3, Redell 14, Oliver 5

Riverside Scoring – Antels 10, Jackson 7, Nortz 11, Shenefelt 3, Willis 10

NORTHPORT 76, INCHELIUM 73
Well this game… went a while. Northport (3-12) finally notched the 76-73 win over Inchelium (7-5) after three overtime periods at home. Northport was led by Hailey Young’s 20 points and 14 rebounds. Inchelium was led by Jaylene Lelone’s 27 points.

Inchelium     8   16   19   10   8   8  6-73
Northport     12   9   13   19   8   8   9-76

Inchelium Scoring – Desautel 16, Erickson 2, Ferguson 7, Finley 7, Finley 6, Lelone 27, Swan 4, Zacherle 2

Northport Scoring – Bair 7, Baribault 10, Corcoran 10, Gallardo 2, Stark 7, Weiner 17, Young 2, Young 20, Young 1

