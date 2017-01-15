Area basketball roundup for Jan. 13-14, 2017

Here are the results from prep basketball action on Friday and Saturday for southern Stevens County and the rest of the NEA League…



SATURDAY’S GAMES

BOYS BASKETBALL

SPRINGDALE 70, ASOTIN 68

The Chargers put their record at 8-5 on the season with a 70-68 2B victory over Asotin on the road. Austin Howder scored 29 points while Chandler scored another 15. Both teams combined for 51 points in the second quarter.

Springdale 13 27 16 14-70

Asotin 10 24 22 12-68

Springdale Scoring – Carr 15, Clemmer 8, Dorris 7, Edwards 2, Howder 29, Kitt 2, Verhaag 1.

Asotin Scoring – Engledow 29, Magnuson 8, Sokoloski 4, Martin 8, Klappenbach 10, Mason 2, Aldous 7

ALMIRA/COULEE-HARTLINE 72, INCHELIUM 37

ACH showed while they’re still undefeated in league, downing Inchelium 72-37 on Saturday. Payton Nielson scored 21 points for ACH, while Inchelium (7-6) was led by Kobe Seymour’s 10 points. ACH led 19-8 after one quarter and 35-17 at halftime.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 19 16 22 15-72

Inchelium 8 9 6 13-37

Almira/Coulee-Hartline Scoring – Bruchill 2, Gerard 7, Hahn 8, Hunt 14, Isaak 16, Lommis 2, Nielsen 21, Schafer 2

Inchelium Scoring – Christianson 8, Erickson 7, Garris 2, Holford 6, Seymour 10, Stensgar 4

NORTHPORT 53, HUNTERS 45

Northport outscored Hunters 21-8 in the fourth quarter en route to a 53-45 victory on Saturday. Aiden Middlesworth notched 22 points for Northport (6-8) while Riley McLain led Hunters with 16 points and August Wagner notched 11 points.

Northport 10 5 17 21-53

Columbia 14 11 12 8-45

Northport Scoring – Bruland 6, Middlesworth 22, Plum 7, Twoteeth 9, Young 9

Columbia Scoring – Bloomquist 8, Hamel 4, Johnson 2, McLain 16, Nelson 1, Robson 3, Wagner 11

LRS 51, KETTLE FALLS 39

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (6-6) outscored Kettle Falls 19-8 in the first quarter on their way to a 51-39 victory on Saturday. Kettle Falls fell to 0-9 in league play on the year. Cade McKern led the Bulldogs with 13 points.

Kettle Falls 8 12 10 9-39

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 19 7 15 10-51

Kettle Falls Scoring – Andrews 2, Delinger 4, Keenan 9, McKern 13, Mendez 2, Thompson 9

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague Scoring – Bartz 2, Kelly 8, Shields 8, Smith 16, Thompson 5, Yaeger 8, Ziebell 4

SELKIRK 63, WELLPINIT 61

Selkirk (11-3, 8-2) scored 27 points in the fourth quarter to topple Wellpinit 63-61 on Saturday. Wellpinit (11-2, 7-2) had built a 35-24 halftime lead, but Selkirk outscored them by 15 points in the fourth quarter. Jacob Couch scored 27 points for the Rangers, while Wellpinit was led by Cedric Bowen’s 20 points and Brandon Flett’s 16 points and nine rebounds.

Wellpinit 13 22 14 12-61

Selkirk 12 12 12 27-63

Wellpinit Scoring – Garcia 2, Tonasket 3, Bowen 20, Flett 16, Salinas 3, Tonasket 10, Andrew 2, Brown 5

Selkirk Scoring – Avey 11, Couch 27, Huttle 3, Issakideas 2, Robertson 11, Taylor 2, Zimmerman 7

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ALMIRA/COULEE-HARTLINE 71, INCHELIUM 30

ACH improved to 12-3 on the season, downing Inchelium 71-30 on Saturday night. Inchelium’s (7-4) Jaylene Lelone led her team with 10 points. ACH led 45-20 at halftime.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 28 17 19 7-71

Inchelium 11 9 6 4-30

Almira/Coulee-Hartline Scoring – Bradshaw 4, Christopherson 1, Hunt 13, Isaak 8, O’Neil 18, Pierce 1, Rushton 1, Boutain 25

Inchelium Scoring – Desautel 3, Finley 7, Finley 2, Kohler 3, Lelone 10, Swan 5

NORTHPORT 39, HUNTERS 30

Northport picked up their second win of the season (2-12), downing Hunters (0-12) 39-30 in 1B play on Saturday. Lexi Nelson led Hunters with 13 points while Gabreanna Singer notched 10 points. Northport led 19-11 at halftime.

Northport 11 8 10 10-39

Columbia 7 4 11 8-30

Northport Scoring – Baribault 14, Gallardo 2, Stark 2, Young 21

Columbia Scoring – Erspamer 1, Mclain 5, Nelson 13, Newby 1, Singer 10

LRS 54, KETTLE FALLS 23

Kettle Falls was held to two points in the second and third quarter en route to a 54-23 loss to Lind-Ritzville/Sprague on Saturday. Taylor Dunlap led Kettle Falls (3-10) with 11 points.

Kettle Falls 10 2 2 9-23

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 11 12 18 13-54

Kettle Falls Scoring – Dunlap 11, Glover 6, Johnson 2, McKern 3, Trenkle 1

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague Scoring – Curtis 20, Galbreath 12, Gering 2, Harder 4, Jantz 11, Miller 3, Zeimer 2

SELKIRK 55, WELLPINIT 37

Christina Carden-Flett notched 22 points but Wellpinit (6-5) fell 55-37 to Selkirk in 1B action on Saturday. Selkirk improved to 12-3 and led 30-18 at halftime. Jenna Couch led Selkirk with 20 points and five steals.

Wellpinit 8 10 6 13-37

Selkirk 14 16 9 16-55

Wellpinit Scoring – Carden-Flett 22, Orr 4, Seyler 4, Sherwood 7

Selkirk Scoring – Avey 5, Chantry 1, Couch 20, Dawson 12, Dawson 7, Huttle 6, Petrich 4

ASOTIN 52, SPRINGDALE 33

Springdale (1-12) fell to Asotin 52-33 on Saturday. Sam Nicholas and Adrienne Washington each scored 14 points for Asotin (5-5). Nichole Beckman scored 13 points for Springdale while Makala Norris notched 10 points. Asotin led 24-17 at halftime.

Springdale 11 6 9 7-33

Asotin 9 15 13 15-52

Springdale Scoring – Beckman 13, Norris 10, Swiger 2, Valentine 5, Cooper 3

Asotin Scoring – Nicholas 14, Washington 14, Lee 11, Hernandez 7, Ireland 2, Miller 4

FRIDAY’S GAMES

BOYS BASKETBALL

MEDICAL LAKE 76, COLVILLE 47

Medical Lake (10-3) continued to solidify the second place spot in the NEA League, downing Colville 76-47 on Friday. Medical Lake led 19-8 in the first quarter, but only had a 30-28 advantage at halftime. They used a 21-11 run in the third and a 25-8 fourth quarter to make it a laugher. Nizhole Sherman notched 19 points for Medical Lake, while Colville (3-10) had three players score eight points.

Medical Lake 19 11 21 25-76

Colville 8 20 11 8-47

Medical Lake Scoring – Butler 17, Duran 2, Garza 2, Hostetter 3, Jasmer 15, Johnson 11, Mason 4, Sherman 19, Westfall 3

Colville Scoring – Cisneros 8, Sandaine 6, Cunningham 8, Sandaine 2, Lembcke 8, Maddox 7, Floener 2, Say 6

DEER PARK 47, RIVERSIDE 29

Deer Park (5-8) led 27-13 at halftime en route to a 47-29 victory over Riverside (2-12) on Friday. Isaac Berglund led Deer Park with 13 points while Kory Cross notched 15 points for Riverside.

Riverside 5 8 7 9-29

Deer Park 13 14 9 11-47

Riverside Scoring – Campbell 2, Zanoni 3, Trepanier 6, Wilson 0, Bogetti 3, Cross 15

Deer Park Scoring – Berglund 13, Countryman 3, Dryden 3, Overton 4, Palmer 2, Ruygrok 6, Wilson 5, Wisinger 5, Wisinger 6

NEWPORT 63, LAKESIDE 50

The Grizzlies were led by Koa Pancho’s 22 points and Newport defeated Lakeside 63-50 on Friday. Newport improved to 5-2 in league play, while Lakeside dropped to 4-3. Owen Leslie notched 16 points and Tug Smith had 11 points for Newport as well. Lakeside was led by Micah Holmes 21 points. Newport used a 19-8 run in the second quarter to gain control in the game.

Newport 15 19 10 18-63

Lakeside 10 8 15 17-50

Newport Scoring – Bradbury 6, Leslie 16, Owen 8, Pancho 22, Smith 11

Lakeside Scoring – Baerwald 10, Cox 7, Gifford 6, Harrington 2, Holmes 21, Meyer 2, Smith 2

LIBERTY 61, KETTLE FALLS 37

Liberty (9-4) jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the first quarter, and then held Kettle Falls to one point in the second quarter en route to a 61-37 victory on Friday. Matt Thompson led Kettle Falls (3-10) with 10 points. Liberty hit 26 of 32 free throws.

Liberty 21 9 16 15-61

Kettle Falls 6 1 10 20-37

Liberty Scoring – Nave 6, Holling 2, Haas 11, Burnham 3, Redder 15, Jeske 11, Ottmar 6, Denny 7

Kettle Falls Scoring – Andrews 3, Delinger 2, Douse 1, Keenan 5, Kenney 2, McKern 9, Mendez 5, Thompson 10

REPUBLIC 65, COLUMBIA 49

Republic (5-9) went on a 21-11 run in the second quarter and handed Hunters a 65-49 loss on Friday. Riley McClain led the Lions (2-10) with 32 points.

Columbia 14 11 10 14-49

Republic 14 21 18 12-65

Columbia Scoring – Bloomquist 6, Johnson 4, McLain 32, Nelson 2, Robson 2, Wagner 3

Republic Scoring – Connor 7, Koepke 25, Leonard 2, Rivera 9, Sunny 15, Wilson 7.

COLFAX 59, SPRINGDALE 51

Colfax (9-4) made a run in the fourth quarter to down Springdale 59-51 in 2B basketball play on Friday. Chandler Carr led Springdale (8-5) with 14 points and Rnoch Clemmer and Tyrone Dorris each scored 13 points.

Colfax 17 10 14 18-59

Springdale 14 9 17 11-51

Colfax Scoring – Robinson 5, Soncarty 15, Cloaninger 21, Kincaid 6, Kneale 12

Springdale Scoring – Carr 14, Clemmer 13, Dorris 13, Howder 9, Kitt 2

WELLPINIT 85, CURLEW 42

Wellpinit outscored Curlew 34-11 in the first quarter en route to an 85-42 victory on Friday. Brandon Flett notched 29 points, 12 rebounds and seven steals. Cedric Bowen added seven points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

Curlew 11 10 15 6-42

Wellpinit 34 21 25 5-85

Curlew Scoring – Chamberlain 8, Hanks 24, Mycock 2, Thomas, Wright 8,

Wellpinit Scoring – Garcia 8, Tonasket 5, Pascal, Bowen 7, Flett 10, Brown 5, Flett 29, Tonasket 16, Andrews 5

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LIBERTY 79, KETTLE FALLS 45

Liberty (13-0) is still undefeated, notching a 79-45 victory over Kettle Falls on Friday. Liberty led 29-12 after the first quarter and 45-21. Taylor Dunlap led Kettle Falls (3-10) with 14 points.

Liberty 29 16 23 11-79

Kettle Falls 12 9 12 12-45

Liberty Scoring – Denny 23, Burnham 24

Kettle Falls Scoring – Dunlap 14

REPUBLIC 75, HUNTERS 17

Republic (14-1) held Hunters to one point in the first quarter and took that to a 75-17 1B victory on Friday. Lexi Nelson led Hunters (0-12) with eight points, while Shania Graham notched 18 points for Republic.

Columbia 1 6 4 6-17

Republic 25 23 15 12-75

Columbia Scoring – Mclain 2, Nelson 8, Singer 7

Republic Scoring – Beckwith 15, Graham 18, Leonard 6, Merritt 2, Richardson 9, Rittel 10, VanSlyke 11, Allen 4

COLFAX 43, SPRINGDALE 9

Springdale (1-12) was held to two points in three straight quarters en route to a 43-9 loss to Colfax (9-4) on Friday. Nichols Beckman scored seven of those nine points for Springdale.

Colfax 12 8 20 3-43

Springdale 3 2 2 2-9

Colfax Scoring – Warwick 1, Smith 3, Cai 6, Cox 4, Miller 5, Gfeller 10, Geier 6, Garcia 8

Springdale Scoring – Beckman 7, Valentine 2

WELLPINIT 63, CURLEW 27

Wellpinit (6-5) led 37-12 at halftime and defeated Curlew (8-5) 63-27 on Friday. Christian Carden-Flett scored 16 points and 14 rebounds. Jada Orr also scored 16 points for Wellpinit.

Curlew 6 6 8 7-27

Wellpinit 20 17 14 15-63

Curlew Scoring – Beedle 6, Engen 3, Fanning 10, LaDue 8

Wellpinit Scoring – Boyd 4, Carden-Flett 16, Orr 16, M.Sherwood 21, Abrahamson 4, Hill 1

MEDICAL LAKE 59, COLVILLE 38

Medical Lake (11-2, 7-0 league) stayed undefeated in NEA League play with a 59-38 victory over Colville on Friday. Jaxyn Farmen led the Cardinals with 10 points, while Colville (3-10) was led by Hayden Hartman’s 16 points.

Medical Lake 16 17 9 11-59

Colville 9 9 7 13-38

Medical Lake Scoring – Noble 9, Geiger 5, Munson 2, A.Tamietti 11, Hostetter 2, Peterson 4, Farmen 10, Redell 4, Bremer 3, M.Tamietti 4, Oliver 5

Colville Scoring – Brooks 4, H.Cox 6, Hay.Hartman 16, Noetzelman 2, Petrey 3, Broden 1, J.Cox 6

DEER PARK 38, RIVERSIDE 26

Deer Park was led by Elli Peirce’s 11 points and the Stags downed Riverside 38-26 in NEA League play on Friday. Sierra Jackson scored seven points for the Rams.

Riverside 4 6 7 9-26

Deer Park 6 7 8 17-38

Riverside Scoring – Antels 6, Burns 2, Jackson 7, Shenefelt 4, West 6, Willis 1

Deer Park Scoring – Bunch 1, Fairbanks 6, Moore 2, Pierce 11, Pierce 7, Rose 4, Sunchild 7

LAKESIDE 57, NEWPORT 35

Lakeside (8-5) jumped out to a 31-19 lead at halftime and then went on a 13-7 run in the third quarter to down Newport (4-9) 57-35 on Friday. Sienna Swannack notched 21 points for the Eagles. Jocelin Nenema scored 10 points for the Grizzlies.

Newport 9 10 7 9-35

Lakeside 18 13 13 13-57

Newport Scoring – Hosstee 2, Lewis 6, Nenema 10, Price 6, Schoener 9, Siemsen 2

Lakeside Scoring – Gay 2, Jensen 11, Joe. Mahowald 6, Marikis 4, O. Mikkelsen 3, Mitchell 2, Morrison 1, Smith 7, Swannack 21