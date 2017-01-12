Area Basketball Roundup for Jan. 10, 2017: Freeman still on top

The Freeman boys kept their No. 1 RPI mojo by downing Deer Park 76-44, while Medical Lake survived a scare by Lakeside. The Medical Lake girls remained undefeated in NEA League play. Here is a recap of Tuesday’s basketball action…



BOYS BASKETBALL

FREEMAN 76, DEER PARK 44

Freeman (11-1) outscored Deer Park 25-9 in the second quarter en route to their sixth straight league victory of the season on Tuesday. Michael Coumont scored 15 of his 22 points in that same stanza for the Scotties, while Deer Park (4-8) was led by Chase Wisinger.

Deer Park 13 9 12 10-44

Freeman 23 25 16 12-76

Deer Park Scoring – Berglund 10, Countryman 7, Overton 2, Palmer 6, Ruygrok 2, Warren 2, Wilson 2, Wisinger 2 , Wisinger 11

Freeman Scoring – Coumont 22, McVay 5, Oja 2, Hopkins 4, Nickerson 11, Wright 5, Maine 19, Clark 6, McGwire 2

MEDICAL LAKE 61, LAKESIDE 60

Medical Lake (9-2) survived Lakeside (6-6) 61-60 on Tuesday, getting 19 points from Nizhole Sherman to improve to 5-1 in league play.

The Cardinals had to comeback from 14 points with four minutes left in the game. Tristan Cox and Micah Holmes each led Lakeside with 15 points.

Lakeside 13 16 18 13-60

Medical Lake 4 23 11 23 61

Lakeside Scoring – Baerwald 4, Cox 15, Gifford 11, Harrington 2, Holmes 15, Meyer 4, Smith 9

Medical Lake Scoring – Butler 6, Collins 3, Duran 4, Garza 16, Hostetter 5, Jasmer 5, Johnson 3, Sherman 19

NEWPORT 57, COLVILLE 50

Newport (7-5) held on to defeat Colville 57-50 in NEA League play Tuesday. It was the fifth straight loss for Colville (3-9), which was outscored 24-9 in the second quarter, but made a 21-9 run in the fourth quarter.

Koa Pancho led Newport with 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Owen Leslie was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points. Newport is now tied with Lakeside for third in the standings at 4-2.

Colville was led by Alberto Cisneros’ 14 points.

Colville 10 9 10 21-50

Newport 9 24 15 9-57

Colville Scoring – Cisneros 14, Sandaine 10, Benson 1, Lindquist, Lembcke 13, Maddox 2, Floener 2, Say 8

Newport Scoring – Bradbury 13, Leslie 16, Moorhead 2, Owen 8, Pancho 14, Smith 1, Zorica 3

INCHELIUM 60, CUSICK

Inchelium won their seventh victory of the season, defeating 1B rival Cusick 60-49 on Tuesday. Kobe Seymour and Jaden Erickson each scored 18 points for the Hornets. Inchelium forced 20 turnovers.

Inchelium 18 16 14 12-60

Cusick 14 13 8 14-49

Inchelium Scoring – Andrews 6, Erickson 18, Holford 9, Segerser 3, Seymour 18, Stensgar 2, Swan 4

Cusick Scoring – Cotter 14, Hansen 6, Hendershott 17, Shanholtzer 9, Shanholtzer 3

WELLPINIT 77, ODESSA-HARRINGTON 70

Brandon Flett scored 33 points and helped Wellpinit’s win total reach double-digits in a 77-70 victory over Odessa-Harrington on Tuesday. Flett also added 16 rebounds and five assists. Wellpinit improved to 10-1 overall and 6-1 in league play.

Odessa-Harrington 9 19 12 30-70

Wellpinit 22 21 12 22-77

Odessa-Harrington Scoring – Moffet 41, Weber 3, Hunt 2, Hunt 10, King 5, DeWulf 9

Wellpinit Scoring – Tonasket 6, Bowen 14, Peone 7, Flett 33, Tonasket 10

GIRLS BASKETBALL

INCHELIUM 49, CUSICK 28

Inchelium (7-3) outscored Cusick 25-12 in the first half en route to a 49-28 victory on Tuesday in 1B girls basketball action. It was the fourth straight win for the Hornets, who were led by Randi Finley’s five three-pointers in a row. She finished with 20 points. Rylee Desautel added 14 points.

Inchelium 12 13 18 6-49

Cusick 5 7 8 8-28

Inchelium Scoring – Desautel 14, R.Finley 20, T.Finley 6, Lelone 6, Boyd 2, Simpson 1

Cusick Scoring – Hanckey 3, Hardie 4, Nomee 10, Spensgar 8, Tonasket 3

WELLPINIT 81, ODESSA-HARRINGTON 55

Christina Carden-Flett scored 16 points as Wellpinit (5-4) pushed their record above .500 with an 81-55 victory over Odessa-Harrington on Tuesday.

Odessa-Harrington 16 19 6 14-55

Wellpinit 19 14 17 31-81

Odessa-Harrington Scoring – B.Carstensen 5, Davison 4, Schuh 15, Sheldon 2, Watkins 6, M.Carstensen 23

Wellpinit Scoring – Boyd 8, Carden-Flett 16, Montelongo 4, M.Sherwood 9, Wynecoop 3, Hill 2, Abrahamson 4, Seyler 14

FREEMAN 33, DEER PARK 30

The Scotties (3-9) picked up their second league victory of the year, upsetting 6-6 Deer Park 33-30 on Tuesday. Isabelle Miller scored 13 points for Freeman and Grace Holt made the winning shot with four seconds left in the game.

Deer Park 6 15 4 5-30

Freeman 12 8 4 9-33

Deer Park Scoring – Bunch 2, Fairbanks 12, Moore 5, Pierce 6, Pierce 1, Rose 2, Sunchild 2

Freeman Scoring – Holt 4, Russell 1, Miller 13, Crosswhite 4, Parisotto 2, Bailey 6, Luhr 3

MEDICAL LAKE 48, LAKESIDE 36

Medical Lake stayed undefeated with a 48-36 victory over Lakeside on Tuesday. The Cardinals outscored Lakeside 22-8 in the first quarter and didn’t look back. They were led by Jayda Noble and Jaycee Oliver’s 10 points apiece. Hallie Jensen led Lakeside with 17 points.

Lakeside 8 9 5 14-36

Medical Lake 22 10 11 5-48

Lakeside Scoring – Jensen 17, Joe.Mahowald 5, Marikis 3, Mikkelsen 2, Mitchell 1, Smith 2, Swannack 6

Medical Lake Scoring – Noble 10, Geiger 9, Munson 2, Tamietti 1, Farmen 5, Redell 9, Tamietti 2, Oliver 10

NEWPORT 67, COLVILLE 59

Newport (4-8) jumped out to an early lead and didn’t relinquish it in a 67-59 NEA League victory over Colville on Tuesday. Sydni Lewis scored 17 points for the Grizzlies. Hayden Hartman scored 22 for Colville (3-9).

Colville 7 19 20 13-59

Newport 18 17 14 18-67

Colville Scoring – Han.Hartman 3, H.Cox 10, Hay.Hartman 22, Fisk 6, Petrey 9, Broden 2, J.Cox 7

Newport Scoring – Earl 8, Hosstee 12, Huang 9, Hunt 4, Lewis 17, Nenema 9, Price 2, Schoener 6, Siemsen 1