Area basketball roundup for Feb. 4, 2017

Here is the area basketball roundup for Feb. 4, 2017….

BOYS BASKETBALL
SPRINGDALE 56, WILBUR-CRESTON 52
Springdale (12-7) earned the third place spot in the NE 2B North Division with a 56-52 win over Wilbur-Creston on Saturday. Chandler Carr notched 28 points as the Chargers used a 16-8 run in the third quarter to get things under control. Jason Townsend scored 15 points for Wilbur-Creston (6-13).

Springdale               9   10   16   21-56
Wilbur-Creston      7   17     8    20-52

Springdale Scoring – Carr 28, Clemmer 3, Dorris 5, Edwards 3, Howder 9, Kitt 8

Wilbur-Creston Scoring – L. Smith 8, Magers 4, Marshall 4, Odegaard 12, Rosman 9, Townsend 15

NW CHRISTIAN 72, KETTLE FALLS 12
NW Christian outscored Kettle Falls 29-2 in the third quarter and that was about it in a 72-12 victory over the Bulldogs Saturday. Rolf Veenstra led 18-1 NW Christian with 17 points while Marcello Mendez led the Bulldogs (5-15) with six points.

NW Christian    29  16   14   13-72
Kettle Falls         2    2      5    3-12

Northwest Christian Scoring – Gray 2, Veenstra 17, Ricks 6, Harman 2, Henry 2, Brown 9, Cox 13, Carey, Burns 6, Carolus-Knutson 6, Perry 7, Bax 2

Kettle Falls Scoring – Thompson 4, Andrews 2, M.Mendez 6

GIRLS BASKETBALL
NW CHRISTIAN 59, KETTLE FALLS 45
NW Christian (10-9) went on a 23-12 run in the third quarter to ice things in a 2B win over Kettle Falls(4-16), 59-45, on Saturday. Natalie Smith led the Bulldogs with 21 points, while Taylor Dunlap led Kettle Falls with 14 points.

Northwest Christian   19    8    23    9-59
Kettle Falls                    9   10   12   14-45

Northwest Christian Scoring – Dhaenens 2, Frey 2, Kiourkas 5, Morasch 10, Nelson 17, Rabe 2, Smith 21

Kettle Falls Scoring – Armstrong 6, Dunlap 14, Eslick 1, Glover 2, Johnson 8, McKern 4, Pounds 4, Trenkle 6

WILBUR-CRESTON 52, SPRINGDALE 27
Springdale (1-18) was held to three points in the second quarter en route to falling to Wilbur-Creston (10-9) 52-27 in 2B action on Saturday. Springdale was led by Nichole Beckman’s eight points.

Springdale             8      3     8     8-27
Wilbur-Creston   12   17    12   11-52

Springdale Scoring – Albee 3, Beckman 8, Clemmer 5, Norris 2, Posey 3, Valentine 6.

Wilbur-Creston Scoring – Clark 6, Corrigan 18, Johnson 2, Maioho 15, Reed 8, Springstead 3

