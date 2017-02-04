Featured News

Area Basketball Roundup for Feb. 2, 2017

Here is the area basketball roundup for Feb. 2, 2017…


THURSDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL (FEB. 2)
DAVENPORT 61, KETTLE FALLS 28
Kettle Falls (5-14) was held to eight first-half points and Davenport came away with the 61-28 2B boys basketball victory Thursday. Jaden Flett led Davenport (8-11) with 17 points, while Kettle Falls was led by Marcello Melendez’s eight points.

Kettle Falls    4     4    16     4-28
Davenport    19   11   20   11-61

Kettle Falls Scoring – Keenan 4, Kenney 4, McKern 3, Thompson 7,  M.Mendez 8, Delinger 2

Davenport Scoring – Abbott 9, Bowdish 3, Buchanan 10, Burt 11, Flett 17, Floyd 11

MEDICAL LAKE 72, COLVILLE 69
The Cardinals survived a scare from Colville, sneaking by 72-69 in NEA League action. Trenten Garza led the Cardinals with 24 points as his team had to overcome an eight-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter. Alberto Cisneros had 35 points for Colville.

Colville Scoring (69) – Cisneros 35, T.Sandaine 2, Cunningham 3, C.Sandaine 11, Lindquist 2, Lembcke 6, Say 9

Medical Lake Scoring (72) – Butler 6, Garza 24, Hostetter 3, Jasmer 10, Johnson 4, Mason 6, Sherman 19

LAKESIDE 58, NEWPORT 47
Lakeside (11-9) fended off Newport (13-7) for a 58-47 NEA League victory on Thursday. The Eagles were led by Blayne Baerwald’s 15 points while Newport was led by Koa Pacnho’s 16 points.

Lakeside     15   12   16  15-58
Newport       8   11   11   17-47

Lakeside Scoring – Gifford 13, Baerwald 15, Holmes 6, Cox 16, Smith 3,  H.Meyer 5

Newport Scoring – Smith 6, Pancho 16, Owen 13, Leslie 4, Bradbury 8

DEER PARK 55, RIVERSIDE 31
Deer Park (9-11) went on an 18-5 run in the first quarter en route to a 55-31 NEA League victory on Thursday. Isaac Berglund scored 14 points for the Stags, while Riverside (2-19) was led by Conner Campbell’s 10 points.

Deer Park     18    9   11   15-55
Riverside        5    8    8    11-31

Deer Park Scoring – Berglund 14, Countryman 6, Overton 4, Palmer 7, Ruygrok 2, Warren 2, Wilson 3, Wisinger 5, Wisinger 12.

Riverside Scoring – Campbell 10, Spencer 2, Trepanier 5, Bias 1, Thompson 3, Cross 9, Davis 2

THURSDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL (FEB. 2)
MEDICAL 60, COLVILLE 43
Medical Lake (18-2) went on a 22-11 run on the third quarter on their way to a 60-43 NEA League victory on Thursday. The Cardinals are led by Jayda Noble’s 13 points, while Colville (6-14) got 20 points from Hyaden Hartman.

Colville            7    16   11    9-43
Medical Lk.   16   11   22   11-60

Colville Scoring – Brooks 2, Han.Hartman 2, H.Cox 8, Hay.Hartman 20,  Noetzelman 1, Merritt 4, Broden 2, J.Cox 4

Medical Lake Scoring – Noble 13, Geiger 8, Munson 2, A.Tamietti 1, Hostetter 6, Peterson 1, Farmen 7, Redell 12, Bremer 4, M.Tamietti 3, Oliver 3

LAKESIDE 56, NEWPORT 33
Lakeside (13-7) had no problem getting past Newport (5-15) thanks to Sienna Swannack’s 21 points in a 56-33 victory on Thursday. Lakeside led 28-21 at halftime and the Eagles went on a 17-4 run in the third quarter. Newport was led by Jocelin Nenema’s 11 points.

Lakeside    9    19   17   11-56
Newport    8    13     4    8-33

Lakeside Scoring – Jensen 11, Mahowald 6, Mahowald 1, Marikis 8, Mikkelsen 6, Mitchell 2, Smith 1, Swannack 21

Newport Scoring – Earl 4, Hosstee 2, Huang 4, Lewis 6, Nenema 11, Price 4, Schoener 2

RIVERSIDE 46, DEER PARK 33
Riverside (4-17) came away with the upset victory, downing Deer Park 46-33 in NEA League action. Olivia Willis notched 21 points for the Rams, while Deer Park (9-11) was led by Hava Fairbanks’ 10 points.

Deer Park   8     5    9    11-33
Riverside    10   8   11   17-46

Deer Park Scoring – Bunch 2, Fairbanks 10, Moore 4, Pierce 7, Pierce 2, Rose 4, Sunchild 4

Riverside Scoring – Burns 4, Gonzalez 5, Nortz 6, Shenefelt 2, West 8, Willis 21

DAVENPORT 53, KETTLE FALLS 25
Davenport (17-2) led 16-3 after one quarter and continued to roll to a 53-25 2B girls basketball victory over Kettle Falls (4-15). Madison Abbott led Davenport with 21 points.

Kettle Falls      3     6    9     7-25
Davenport      16   15  11   11-53

Kettle Falls Scoring – Armstrong 3, Dunlap 8, Johnson 11, Hartwig 3

Davenport Scoring – Johnson 6, S.Abbott 6, Hopkins 2, M.Abbott 21, Jacobsen 4, Zieler 12, Lilje 2.

Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group