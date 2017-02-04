Here is the area basketball roundup for Feb. 2, 2017…



THURSDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL (FEB. 2)

DAVENPORT 61, KETTLE FALLS 28

Kettle Falls (5-14) was held to eight first-half points and Davenport came away with the 61-28 2B boys basketball victory Thursday. Jaden Flett led Davenport (8-11) with 17 points, while Kettle Falls was led by Marcello Melendez’s eight points.

Kettle Falls 4 4 16 4-28

Davenport 19 11 20 11-61

Kettle Falls Scoring – Keenan 4, Kenney 4, McKern 3, Thompson 7, M.Mendez 8, Delinger 2

Davenport Scoring – Abbott 9, Bowdish 3, Buchanan 10, Burt 11, Flett 17, Floyd 11

MEDICAL LAKE 72, COLVILLE 69

The Cardinals survived a scare from Colville, sneaking by 72-69 in NEA League action. Trenten Garza led the Cardinals with 24 points as his team had to overcome an eight-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter. Alberto Cisneros had 35 points for Colville.

Colville Scoring (69) – Cisneros 35, T.Sandaine 2, Cunningham 3, C.Sandaine 11, Lindquist 2, Lembcke 6, Say 9

Medical Lake Scoring (72) – Butler 6, Garza 24, Hostetter 3, Jasmer 10, Johnson 4, Mason 6, Sherman 19

LAKESIDE 58, NEWPORT 47

Lakeside (11-9) fended off Newport (13-7) for a 58-47 NEA League victory on Thursday. The Eagles were led by Blayne Baerwald’s 15 points while Newport was led by Koa Pacnho’s 16 points.

Lakeside 15 12 16 15-58

Newport 8 11 11 17-47

Lakeside Scoring – Gifford 13, Baerwald 15, Holmes 6, Cox 16, Smith 3, H.Meyer 5

Newport Scoring – Smith 6, Pancho 16, Owen 13, Leslie 4, Bradbury 8

DEER PARK 55, RIVERSIDE 31

Deer Park (9-11) went on an 18-5 run in the first quarter en route to a 55-31 NEA League victory on Thursday. Isaac Berglund scored 14 points for the Stags, while Riverside (2-19) was led by Conner Campbell’s 10 points.

Deer Park 18 9 11 15-55

Riverside 5 8 8 11-31

Deer Park Scoring – Berglund 14, Countryman 6, Overton 4, Palmer 7, Ruygrok 2, Warren 2, Wilson 3, Wisinger 5, Wisinger 12.

Riverside Scoring – Campbell 10, Spencer 2, Trepanier 5, Bias 1, Thompson 3, Cross 9, Davis 2

THURSDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL (FEB. 2)

MEDICAL 60, COLVILLE 43

Medical Lake (18-2) went on a 22-11 run on the third quarter on their way to a 60-43 NEA League victory on Thursday. The Cardinals are led by Jayda Noble’s 13 points, while Colville (6-14) got 20 points from Hyaden Hartman.

Colville 7 16 11 9-43

Medical Lk. 16 11 22 11-60

Colville Scoring – Brooks 2, Han.Hartman 2, H.Cox 8, Hay.Hartman 20, Noetzelman 1, Merritt 4, Broden 2, J.Cox 4

Medical Lake Scoring – Noble 13, Geiger 8, Munson 2, A.Tamietti 1, Hostetter 6, Peterson 1, Farmen 7, Redell 12, Bremer 4, M.Tamietti 3, Oliver 3

LAKESIDE 56, NEWPORT 33

Lakeside (13-7) had no problem getting past Newport (5-15) thanks to Sienna Swannack’s 21 points in a 56-33 victory on Thursday. Lakeside led 28-21 at halftime and the Eagles went on a 17-4 run in the third quarter. Newport was led by Jocelin Nenema’s 11 points.

Lakeside 9 19 17 11-56

Newport 8 13 4 8-33

Lakeside Scoring – Jensen 11, Mahowald 6, Mahowald 1, Marikis 8, Mikkelsen 6, Mitchell 2, Smith 1, Swannack 21

Newport Scoring – Earl 4, Hosstee 2, Huang 4, Lewis 6, Nenema 11, Price 4, Schoener 2

RIVERSIDE 46, DEER PARK 33

Riverside (4-17) came away with the upset victory, downing Deer Park 46-33 in NEA League action. Olivia Willis notched 21 points for the Rams, while Deer Park (9-11) was led by Hava Fairbanks’ 10 points.

Deer Park 8 5 9 11-33

Riverside 10 8 11 17-46

Deer Park Scoring – Bunch 2, Fairbanks 10, Moore 4, Pierce 7, Pierce 2, Rose 4, Sunchild 4

Riverside Scoring – Burns 4, Gonzalez 5, Nortz 6, Shenefelt 2, West 8, Willis 21

DAVENPORT 53, KETTLE FALLS 25

Davenport (17-2) led 16-3 after one quarter and continued to roll to a 53-25 2B girls basketball victory over Kettle Falls (4-15). Madison Abbott led Davenport with 21 points.

Kettle Falls 3 6 9 7-25

Davenport 16 15 11 11-53

Kettle Falls Scoring – Armstrong 3, Dunlap 8, Johnson 11, Hartwig 3

Davenport Scoring – Johnson 6, S.Abbott 6, Hopkins 2, M.Abbott 21, Jacobsen 4, Zieler 12, Lilje 2.