Area basketball roundup for Dec. 29, 2016: Freeman boys lose first game, Carr scored 29 for Springdale

The Freeman boys lost their first game of the season, losing to 2B NW Christian while the Sprindale boys improved to 6-3 with a win over Inchelium thanks to 29 points by Chandler Carr.

BOYS BASKETBALL

OKANOGAN 69, RIVERSIDE 34

Riverside couldn’t keep pace with 2B Okanogan in a 69-34 nonleague loss at the Eagle Holiday Classic in West Valley on Thursday. Connor Campbell and Clay Wilson led Riverside with eight points apiece.

Riverside 8 7 4 15-34

Okanogan 17 18 23 11-69

Riverside Scoring – Campbell 8, Zanoni 1, Spencer 4, Trepanier 7, Wilson 8, Cross 6

Okanogan Scoring – Rubert 8, Cate 5, Grooms 8, Ramos 3, Goetz 3, Jessee 10, Wilson 16, Colbert 8, Veenhuzien 8

POMEROY 54, KETTLE FALLS 44

Kettle Falls was shut out in the second quarter but scored 25 points in the third quarter in a wild game that saw 5-1 Pomeroy come away with the 54-44 win at the Eagle Holiday Classic in West Valley on Thursday.

Jake Tewalt led Pomeroy with 18 points, while Matthew Thompson has 13 points for Kettle Falls (3-6). Dakota Crumplet also added 12 for the Bulldogs.

Pomeroy (5-1, 3-0) 11 6 26 11-54

Kettle Falls (3-6, 0-5) 9 0 25 10-44

Pomeroy Scoring – Wolf 1, Gwinn 7, Slaybaugh 4, LaMunvan 15, Caruso 3, Morfin 4, Tewalt 18, VanBelt 2

Kettle Falls Scoring – Crumplet 12, Delinger 8, Keenan 5, Kenney 2, McKern 4, Thompson 13

DEER PARK 52, SANDPOINT 42

The Stags snapped a two game losing streak, downing Sandpoint at the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley on Thursday. Deer Park led 27-17 at halftime and was led by Isaac Berglund’s 13 points.

Deer Park 10 17 19 6-52

Sandpoint 5 12 16 9-42

Deer Park Scoring – Berglund 13, Countryman 9, Overton 7, Palmer 2, Ruygrok 2, Warren 2, Wilson 3, Wisinger 9, Wisinger 5

Sandpoint Scoring – C.Johnson 4, Norris 6, Favor 16, Elliot 3, Finney 7, Dalthorp 6

NW CHRISTIAN 65, FREEMAN 60

Freeman lost its first game of the season, suprisingly to a 2B squad as 7-1 NW Christian handed to Scotties a 65-60 loss Thursday at the Greg Larson Memorial Tournament. It was the title game for the tournament and Ryan Ricks scored 29 to propel the Crusaders past the Scotties.

Dylan Oja scored 21 points for Freeman, while Michael Coumont scored 15 and Ryan Maine had 10.

Northwest Christian 15 14 13 23-65

Freeman 15 16 13 16-60

Northwest Christian – Veenstra 10, Ricks 29, Cox 16, Burns 10

Freeman – Coumont 15, McVay 8, Oja 21, Hopkins 5, Maine 10, Clark 1

PULLMAN 83, LAKESIDE 47

The 2A Greyhounds handed Lakeside a nonleague 83-47 loss at the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley on Thursday. Tristan Cox has 16 points for the Eagles, but Pullman (8-2) had too much firepower and led 27-10 after one quarter.

Lakeside 10 10 9 18-47

Pullman 27 25 19 12-83

Lakeside Scoring – Baerwald 4, Cox 16, Gifford 3, Harrington 6, Holmes 2, Meyer 2, Smith 12, Wellhausen 2,

Pullman Scoring – Anderson 7, Cillay 8, Hawes 11, Pendry 19, Peterson 8, Strong 6, Vannucci 10, Wells 14

SPRINGDALE 51, INCHELIUM 44

Chandler Carr scored 29 and the Chargers defeated Inchelium 51-44 in nonleague basketball action on Thurday. Inchelium was led by Kobe Seymour’s 12 points while Jaden Erickson scored 10. Springdale improved to 6-3 on the season, while Inchelium fell below .500 at 4-5.

Springdale 11 14 15 11-51

Inchelium 9 13 11 11-44

Springdale Scoring – Carr 29, Clemmer 9, Dorris 5, Edwards 2, Howder 1, Kitt 2

Inchelium Scoring – Erickson 10, Finley 7, Flett 2, Garris 2, Holford 2, Seymour 12, Andrews 5, Stensgar 4

WEST VALLEY 69, COLVILLE 50

Colville fell to 3-6 on the season with a 69-50 nonleague loss to West Valley in the Eagle Holiday Classic. West Valley had four players scoring in double digits.

Colville 9 14 13 14-50

West Valley 16 17 17 19-69

Colville Scoring – Cisneros 16, Sandaine 2, Cunningham 8, Sandaine 6, Benson 3, Lembcke 10, Maddox 3, Floener 2

West Valley Scoring – Andrews 4, Daly 2, Daniels 14, Jordan 2, Leifer 15, Sather 22, Whitney 10

MEDICAL LAKE 63, ST. GEORGE’S 50

Medical Lake improved to 7-1 on the season with a 63-50 victory over 5-4 St. George’s. Nizhole Sherman notched 16 points and four different Cardinals scored in double digits.

St. George’s 14 14 13 9-50

Medical Lake 14 12 14 23-63

St. George’s Scoring – Halliburton-Link 4, Peplinski 10, Rigsby 9, Steele 9, Sweeney 2, Ward 10, Watkins 3, Werkman 3

Medical Lake Scoring – Butler 8, Duran 3, Garza 13, Hostetter 11, Jasmer 2, Sherman 16, Westfall 10

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DEER PARK 50, KETTLE FALLS 24

The Bulldogs fell to 1A Deer Park 50-24 on Thursday at the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley. Hava Fairbanks scored 11 points for the Stags. Deer Park got back above .500 at 5-4, and led 17-2 after the first quarter. Kettle Falls was led by Taylor Dunlop’s 11 points.

Kettle Falls 2 12 1 9-24

Deer Park 17 13 10 10-50

Kettle Falls Scoring – Armstrong 1, Dunlap 11, Eslick 3, Glover 5, Johnson 3, Trenkle 1

Deer Park Scoring – Bunch 4, Fairbanks 11, Moore 2, Pierce 13, Pierce 2, Rose 5, Sunchild 13

INCHELIUM 49, SPRINGDALE 39

Inchelium’s Rylee Desautel notched 20 points to lead the Hornets past Springdale 39-49 in nonleague action. The Chargers dropped to 1-8 while Inchelium improved to 4-3 on the year.

Springdale 9 9 6 15-39

Inchelium 11 20 13 5-49

Springdale Scoring – Albee 13, Beckman 9, Brisbios 3, Chemmer 6, Swiger 2, Valentine 6

Inchelium Scoring – Desautel 20, Finley 9, Finley 3, Lelone 10, Swan 3, C.Simpson 2, Boyd 2

NW CHRISTIAN 46, FREEMAN 34

Freeman fell to NW Christian 46-34 in nonleague play despite 12 points from Bradee Parisotto and 11 from Isabelle Miller.

NW Christian 9 11 11 15-46

Freeman 6 6 13 9-34

Northwest Christian Scoring – Dhaenens 4, Kiourkas 6, Morasch 9, Nelson 8, Rabe 7, Smith 10, Tibbetts 2

Freeman Scoring – Holt 3, Miller 11, Crosswhite 3, Parisotto 12, Bailey 5

WEST VALLEY 61, COLVILLE 20

Colville’s offense was handcuffed the entire way in a 61-20 loss to West Valley on Thursday.

Colville 2 7 4 7-20

West Valley 19 17 13 12-61

Colville Scoring – Brooks 1, Cox 2, Fisk 5, Merritt 1, Petrey 1, Holland 1, Pierce 5, Cox 4

West Valley Scoring – Amann 5, Hossfeld 6, Ivins 12, Koppenstein 9, Marlow 2, Phan 8, Sinclair 3, Sinner 11, Sinner 1, Stahl-Hamilton 4