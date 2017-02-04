Here is our area basketball recap for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

TUESDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL

ST. GEORGE’S 73, KETTLE FALLS 29

St. George’s (11-7) exploded for fifty points in the middle two quarters en route to a 73-29 rolling of Kettle Falls in 2B basketball action on Tuesday. Cade Peplinski led the Dragons with 19 points. Kettle Falls (5-14) Jake Kenney and Matt Thompson led the Bulldogs with seven points apiece.

Kettle Falls 6 8 8 7-29

St. George’s 19 24 26 4-73

Kettle Falls Scoring – Keenan 1, Kenney 7, McKern 2, Thompson 7, Andrews 6, M.Mendez 2, Delinger 4

St. George’s Scoring – Peplinski 19, Rigsby 6, Ward 8, Werkman 16, Farias 18, Halliburton-Link 2, Manson 2, Melendez 2

ACH 71, HUNTERS 25

Almira/Coulee-Hartline (18-2) remained undefeated in league, downing Hunters 71-25 on Tuesday. Max Isaak and Payton Nielson each scored 24 points for ACH, which led 48-12 at halftime. Austin Cook led Hunters (2-17) with nine points.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 20 28 18 6-71

Columbia 5 7 11 2-25

Almira/Coulee-Hartline Scoring – Dye 2, Goetz 6, Hahn 3, Hunt 10, Isaak 24, Lommis 3, Nielsen 24

Columbia Scoring – Cook 9, McLain 7, Nelson 4, Robson 2, Wagner 3

NEWPORT 67, COLVILLE 43

No. 10 Newport (13-7) had little issue toppling Colville (5-15) in NEA League action on Tuesday with a 67-43 victory. Owen Leslie led the Grizzlies with 18 points, while Koa Pancho added another 17. Newport had control in every quarter and forced 23 turnovers from the Indians, who were led by Ty Sandaine’s 10 points.

Newport 12 17 21 17-67

Colville 8 10 15 10-43

Newport Scoring – Zorica 11, Smith 7, Pancho 17, Moorhead 3, Owen 3, Leslie 18, Bradbury 8

Colville Scoring – Cisneros 9, Sandaine 10, Sandaine 2, Benson 6, Lembcke 8, Maddox 5, Say 3

FREEMAN 48, DEER PARK 34

Freeman (19-1) continued to be Freeman, handing the Stags a 48-34 loss in NEA League play Tuesday. Ryan Maine scored 18 points, as his team led 25-15 at halftime and went on a 16-8 run in the fourth quarter. Deer Park (9-11) was led by Jake Warren’s eight points.

Freeman 11 14 7 16-48

Deer Park 10 5 11 8-34

Freeman Scoring – Coumont 6, McVay 5, Oja 9, Hopkins 6, Crosswhite 3, Maine 17, Clark 2

Deer Park Scoring – Berglund 4, Overton 5, Palmer 6, Warren 8, Wilson 6, A.Wisinger 4, C.Wisinger 1

SELKIRK 62, INCHELIUM 57

Inchelium (10-9) gave 1B North Division champ Selkirk (16-4) all they could handle, but in the end the Rangers came away with a 62-57 victory on Tuesday. Jacob Couch finished with 23 points for Rangers, while Inchelium was led by Winston Finley’s 14 points.

Selkirk 15 21 12 14-62

Inchelium 13 11 13 20-57

Selkirk Scoring – Fristad 2, Couch 23, Robertson 17, B.Taylor 1, Avey 7, Zimmerman 8, Petrich 4

Inchelium Scoring – Seymour 11, Holford 3, Segerser 5, Finley 14, Erickson 9, Andrews 9, Stensgar 2, Christianson 4

LAKESIDE 67, MEDICAL LAKE 57

Medical Lake (13-7) continues to fade down the stretch, losing to Lakeside 67-57 in NEA League action Tuesday. The Eagles (11-9) used a 20-7 run in the second quarter to take control. Jacob Gifford led the Eagles with 13 points, while Nizhole Sherman notched 18 points for Medical Lake.

Medical Lake 16 7 19 17-57

Lakeside 13 20 21 13-67

Medical Lake Scoring – Butler 13, Garza 12, Hostetter 4, Jasmer 8, Johnson 2, Sherman 18

Lakeside Scoring – Gifford 13, Baerwald 7, Holmes 8, Cox 10, Smith 2, Harrington 8, J.Meyer 7, H.Meyer 12

WELLPINIT 72, VALLEY CHRISTIAN 22

Wellpinit led 41-7 at halftime en route to a 72-22 victory over Valley Christian in 1B boys basketball action on Tuesday. Wellpinit improved to 15-3 on the season while Valley Christian fell to 1-19. Brandon Flett led Wellpinit with 18 points.

Wellpinit 20 21 19 12-72

Valley Christian 5 2 9 6-22

Wellpinit Scoring – Tonasket 7, Pascal 13, Bowen 15, Flett 18, Brown 5, J.Brown 6, Ford 6, Laststar 2

Valley Christian Scoring – Blew 3, Bruno 6, Mei 6, Riehle 5, O’Neal 2

NW Christian 59, Springdale 51

NW Christian (17-1) jumped on Springdale (11-7) early and came away with a 59-51 2B boys basketball victory on Tuesday. Ryan Ricks finished with 30 points for NW Christian, which led 15-6 after one quarter. Springdale was led by Chandler Carr’s 17 points.

Northwest Christian 15 24 9 11-59

Springdale 6 16 13 16-51

Northwest Christian Scoring – Veenstra 5, Ricks 30, Cox 19, Burns 5

Springdale Scoring – Carr 17, Clemmer 10, Dorris 13, Howder 11

TUESDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL

COLVILLE 58, NEWPORT 57

The Indians (6-14) were led by Hayden Hartman’s 22 points as they edged Newport 58-57. Newport (5-15) led 39-35 through three quarters but Colville staged a comeback in the fourth. Jocelin Nenema led Newport with 25 points.

Newport 13 11 15 18-57

Colville 8 14 13 23-58

Newport Scoring – Earl 4, Hosstee 6, Huang 2, Hunt 2, Lewis 9, Nenema 25, Schoener 7, Siemsen 2.

Colville Scoring – Cox 9, Hay. Hartman 22, Fisk 6, Noetzelman 2, Petrey 8, Cox 11

FREEMAN 55, DEER PARK 42

Freeman (6-14) went on a 16-7 run in the third quarter to take control in a 55-42 victory over Deer Park (9-11) in NEA League action on Tuesday. Carol Ann Edwards led the Scotties with 14 points while Deer Park was led by Elli Pierce’s 15 points.

Freeman 9 18 16 12-55

Deer Park 7 13 7 15-42

Freeman Scoring – Gilbert 3, Russell 10, Miller 5, Crosswhite 6, Parisotto 2, Bailey 2, Edwards 14, Luhr 13

Deer Park Scoring – Bunch 4, Fairbanks 7, Miller 2, Moore 2, Nicholas 2, Pierce 15, Pierce 3, Sunchild 7

MEDICAL LAKE 50, LAKESIDE 47

Medical Lake (18-2) survived a 22-7 run by Lakeside (13-7) in the fourth quarter to escape Stevens County with a 50-47 NEA League victory. Lexi Redell led the Cardinals with 13 points, while Lakeside’s Hallie Jensen and Joelle Mahowald each had 10 points.

Medical Lake 16 12 15 7-50

Lakeside 8 8 9 22-47

Medical Lake Scoring – Noble 10, Geiger 5, Munson 2, A. Tamietti 2, Hostetter 2, Peterson 10, Redell 13, M. Tamietti 2, Oliver 4,

Lakeside Scoring – Jensen 10, Joe. Mahowald 10, Marikis 9, O. Mikkelsen 6, Smith 8, Swannack 4

ACH 74, HUNTERS 23

Almira/Coulee-Hartline (17-3) led 34-0 after one quarter on their way to a 74-23 victory in 1B girls basketball action. Berlyn Hunt led ACH with 21 points while Gabreanna Singer led the Lions (0-18) with 14 points.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 34 30 10 0-74

Columbia 0 11 3 7-23

Almira/Coulee-Hartline Scoring – Bradshaw 15, Christopherson 5, Hunt 21, Isaak 5, Oliver 2, O’Neil 8, Pierce 2, Boutain 16

Columbia Scoring – Mclain 2, Mclain 2, Nelson 2, Newby 3, Singer 14

SELKIRK 43, INCHELIUM 39

Selkirk (17-3) was led by Jenna Couch’s 22 points and they survived an overtime matchup with Inchelium for a 43-39 victory on Tuesday. Inchelium took an early lead with a 14-7 run in the second quarter but Selkirk battled back to tie it in regluation and outscored the Hornets 9-5 in the extra stanza. Inchelium (9-9) was led by Rylee Desautel’s 19 points.

Selkirk 8 7 11 8 9-43

Inchelium 5 14 7 8 5-39

Selkirk Scoring – Couch 22, Dawson 2, Dawson 4, Huttle 4, Rick 11

Inchelium Scoring – Desautel 19, Finley 3, Heth 13, Lelone 2, Swan 2

ST. GEORGE’S 48, KETTLE FALLS 27

St. George’s (16-2) went on an 11-3 run in the third quarter to take control and down Kettle Falls 48-27 in 2B girls basketball action on Tuesday. Lydia Bergquist scored 15 points for the Dragons, while Kettle Falls (4-15) was led by Kennedy McKern’s eight points.

Kettle Falls 2 12 3 10-27

St. George’s 9 9 11 19-48

Kettle Falls Scoring – Dunlap 7, Glover 2, Johnson 5, McKern 8

St. George’s Scoring – Bergquist 15, Day 2, Henning 2, Higashi 11, Jones 6, Melendez 1, Melendez 6, Smith 3, Tender 2

NW CHRISTIAN 57, SPRINGDALE 19

NW Christian (9-9) held Springdale (1-17) to one point in the second quarter and five points in the fourth en route to a 57-19 2B girls basketball victory Tuesday. Steffanie Kiourkas notched 20 points for the Crusaders while Springdale’s Nichole Beckman scored eight points.

Northwest Christian 9 10 15 23-57

Springdale 6 1 7 5-19

Northwest Christian Scoring – Dawson 2, Frey 10, Kiourkas 20, Morasch 4, Nelson 16, Tibbetts 3, Toone 2

Springdale Scoring – Beckman 8, Clemmer 5, Swiger 2, Valentine 4

VALLEY CHRISTIAN 57, WELLPINIT 43

After a wild first half, Valley Christian (12-8) was able to go on a 24-15 run in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 57-43 victory over Wellpinit (9-9). Phoebe Trigsted led VC with 22 points and Christina Carden-Flett scored 18 points for Wellpinit.

Wellpinit 6 15 7 15-43

Valley Christian 16 6 11 24-57

Wellpinit Scoring – Abrahamson 2, Boyd 8, Hill 5, Orr 3, Pichette 3, Sherwood 5, Carden-Flett 18

Valley Christian Scoring – Trigsted 22, J.Pope 10, A.Alexyenko 2, Ka.Pope 9, Ke.Pope 14