Archery range, disc golf at Lake Roosevelt?

Parks Service considers recreational improvements

By Jamie Henneman/For The Independent

The National Parks Service is considering increasing the recreational opportunities at Lake Roosevelt near Kettle Falls and is accepting public feedback on some specific improvement ideas.

NPS Outdoor Recreational Planner Jon Edwards said the department is considering a variety of options including expanding on recent recreational trends like mountain biking, paddle boarding or disc golf.

“We always want to diversify and get people outside,” Edwards related. “There are lots of recreational opportunities that are not that expensive to install and make places like Lake Roosevelt more accessible to everybody. There are lots of options to consider that expand beyond boating and fishing.”

NPS held a forum on Dec. 20 in Colville to present some of the ideas to the public.

Areas that NPS is considering for development include Barstow Flats where a non-motorized boat launch could be installed to accommodate paddle boarding, kayaking or canoeing. Developing the site could also include improved parking and installation of a vault toilet.

The area could also be a good site for an archery range, a mountain bike obstacle area or disc golf—a golf-style game played with Frisbees.

“We were approached by individuals interested in having a disc golf course and the idea is interesting because it doesn’t take much money to install and it does promote health and wellness,” Edwards said.

Other options include developing trails along Lake Roosevelt, including trails that could take visitors past the old Kettle Falls town site. Using a section of the old highway that runs to the Kettle Falls campground on park land for a boardwalk is also an idea.

Edwards said NPS is in the initial phases of planning and is conducting public scoping to gain public feedback.

“We are just trying to throw it out there and see what the public thinks, good or bad, about some of the ideas,” said Edwards.

The next phase of planning would include an official draft plan and research regarding funding options. Edwards said there is no concrete timeline for any of the proposed projects but NPS will have more info available in the future. In the meantime, those interested in learning more about some of the proposed ideas or submitting feedback can contact Edwards at 509-754-7876 or by email: jon_edwards@nps.gov.